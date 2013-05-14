See What Nigerian Women Have To Say About Manhood Size

No doubt, we have all been bombarded by foreign statistics concerning what women think about penis size.

Personally, I believe their statistics will only reflect their society. In a society like Nigeria where we are a bit more reserved about sex, and where you will be hard-pressed to find a girl that will leave a prospective suitor over penis size, what does this say about our sexual needs.

Well, since I can’t speak for everyone, I asked a few single women what they really think about penis size. Will they, or will they not leave a man because his size doesn’t do it for them in the bedroom?

See their response below;

“I won’t mind his size, as long as he loves me and I’m happy with him” – Lola

“I think love and sex go hand in hand, if he is not well endowed, I won’t be with him”- Linda

“God forbid. A man without an ample manhood is not a real man. I need a real man that can give it to me well in the bedroom” – G

” As long as he knows how to use it, I can be with a man with a small manhood” – Jane

“Well, I don’t think his size means he will better in bed. Some guys with big penises still don’t know what they are doing, so I will take what I get” -Chi Chi

“Na penis I wan chop? If he treats me right and takes care of me well, of course I will stay with him. But if I meet someone else with bigger instrument, I might fall into temptation ooo. lol”- Diana

“No ooo, why will I be with a man I can’t feel during sex. Size is important, just as breast size is important for some men” – TK



“Either one God gives me, I will collect” – Bukky



“Anybody that says sex is not important is just deceiving themselves. If your sex life isn’t good, it will affect your relationship. So yes, I will prefer a man with a bigger size so we can both be happy” – Janet



“My man is quite small down there but we know how to work around it. So I don’t think size is that important” – Francie

So, guys, there you have it. Ladies, let us have your own opinion in the comments below.

Source: Naij

