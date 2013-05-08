What My Husband Told Me Before His Death – Turai Yar’Adua

Hajiya Turai Umaru Musa Yar’adua has revealed how her husband, former President Umaru Musa Yar’adua once told her that his relatives would quarrel with her after his death as they would think he had left so much money.
The former first lady who spoke at a memorial lecture in honour of the late president in Katsina at the weekend, also said “the late Yar’adua was not a materialist leader who believed in accumulating wealth. In fact, he shunned material things as his slogan was service to humanity.
“There was a time he said to me that ‘Turai, I pity you because when I die you will have quarrels with my relatives because they will think I have so much money in my possession”, she said.
She said the situation in Nigeria would have been better had the late president survived his ailment because he was a “focused, committed and determined leader”.
“Although my husband was sick for a long time he did his very best for Nigeria. Also as governor of Katsina State, he did his best for the state; he is an honest man who believed in service”, she said.
Extolling his virtues as a leader, Turai said the late President would not give out contract without having the money to pay for it.
“There was a time I approached him that people are complaining that the government was slow. But he said to me people can say whatever they like but I will not give out contract if I have no money to pay.
“The late Umaru was a kind of leader that would go out and monitor projects. I could recall when I used to join him to supervise the projects at Umaru Musa ‘Yar’adua University, Turai ‘Yar’adua Hospital and the roads,” she said.
Once again,may his soul rest in peace and in person…
ALLAHUMA GAFIR HUM WAR HAMMM HUM AMEEN
May Allah grant his soul Eternal bless ameen
Hajia Turai, we know these and more about the late president Musa Yar’adua, may his soul rest in peace. And we also know that you where the problem, wen u were the first lady. U are ur late husband were two different people in terms of humanity and aquisation of wealth.
lol !
May Allah grant him eternal rest. We lost a leader
May his soul rest in peace amin
Rest in peace Musa.
And so?
Umar Musa Yar’adua, may ur soul rest in peace, u’r really a great leader a subject to learn a man of honour nd intergrity u’r one in a million, u will alwys b remember.
May his soul rest in perfect peace
Turai how I wish you will read these comments. Do you remember the role you played in jos in handling the crises; how you sent rice to churches and mosques and the one you sent to mosques contained… You would have crushed this country if your husband were to alive. Long live Fedral Republic Of Niheria.
MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE
Dats true wallahi
May his soul rest in peace Ameen
Allah yagafarta ma umaru musa.
May his soul rest in peace, Amen.
He was an icon. I believed in Him. Well,God knows best. May he soul rest in Benin.
He was an icon. I believed in Him. Well,God knows best. May he soul rest in peace
Please madam follow the step,of your late husband.Honestly speaking he is the best president Nigeria ever produced.Death why,why the Yaraduas,why not the BH and there follower/sponsors.Why not take,IBB,BUHARI,OBJ,GEJ,POVeRTY,CORRUPTION,PoLITICIians,HOUSE MEMBERs,SENATORS and bring back The YARADUAS,the most honest leaders nigeria still have…
May his gentle soul continue to rest in perfect peace, ameeen ya Allah.
MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE.MY PRESDO WE MISSED HIM BUT GOD LOVE HIM MOST.CORECT LEADER THE ONLY ONE.
may Allah forgive him…
To plain heart is absolute rest after demise. May Allah(SWT) grant him aljanat fridaous! Ameen
It is undisputable to admit wholistically that Umar Musa Yardua was the best president Nigeria has ever produced. God knows the best. May almighty Allah forgive him and admit him into the highest palace in paradise. Amin.
May God Almighty have mercy on him.
a great leader indeed………… rest well my president. IJN
Ina lilahi wa ina lilahi rojiunah, may your soul rest in peace.
May his soul rest in perfect peace
May his soul rest in peace. May aljannatul firdaus be his final abode.
He is the best president so far the rest are all desame
The best, honest and most humble
R.I.P
may his gentle soul rest in peace
Rest In Peace good man
May his soul rest in perfect peace
May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace
Alhuma igfir lahu waramuhu.He is actually the president that innocent Nigerians real mis.We still pray for the best of his kind.
Hajiya Turai, may Allah cool you mind.
Surely! Yar’adua has decided to heal the country, but unfortunately he has past away.
May Allah grant him in peace, amen!!
may his soul rest peace
I wonder why good things never last,oh my leader with the interest of the people at heart.death stole you away without allowing you to execute your seven point agenda.you were the sun that rises in NORTH and set in SOUTH.long live Musa Yar’adua,long live Nigeria,long live his seven point agenda.rest in sir.i will miss you.
people like him come once in a decade…R,I.P !
May his gentle soul continue to rest the peace of God. Late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua had a good heart and plan for Nigeria.
May god reward u wit aljanna firdausi ameen
Death is inevitable, may his family bear the fortiture and Nigeria at large!
May god reward u wit aljanna firdausi
He is indeed a father, the true father to our nation Nigeria but dead is inevitable. May his soul rest in peace.
May his soul rest in perfect peace our purest leader.
May his Soul rest in peace.
May his soul rest in perfect peace.
Anytym a grate person dies, das wen d grateness of such a person is revealed.
hw cruel and heartlez hart thou death? Why hart thou taketh d goods nd leaveth d bads?dear late mr president! Though Nigerians may 4get bt almighty allah wil nt 4get 2 render u aljanat.r.i.p
He was a good leader. The reason why he die early was because he plan evil against PLATEAU STATE. If you want to succed in your leadership,never plot evil against the Jerusalem of Nigeria-PLATEAU,JOS-JESUS OUS SAVIOUR. JESUS OVER SATAN.
YarAddua neva plannaed evil 2 plateau state but ur governor did, yar Addua dead at his own time, Y didnt Jonathan give u peace in plateau state?
With your brothers Boko haram. Tell dat to ur so call Islam dat ask u to kill for Allah since ur god is powerless. Jos is still for Jesus.
Why you people are very careless in utterance as if too are going to die as well one day.
Madam Turai how do you know that your husband would have been the best President for Nigeria . I do not blame you because no one who wil not say his mother’s soup is not sweet and a dead child is always the one that has fat legs. Stop disturbing him and allow his gentle soul to rest in perfect peace .
May his soul rest in peace.
may his work n mercy speak for him
May his gentle soul rest in peace…this is the kind of leaders we need in this country..my believe is that Yar Adua, if you were alive upto date..only God knws how positive you must have transform this country…i believe for this era he is the only charismatic leader we have that follow the footstep of other charismatic leaders…am hereby calling our leader you should have the fear of God, only God knew the kind of blessing this man(yar adua) is recieving in his grave…do you expect such kind of blessing from God and the prayer of you fellow nigerians?…you must do exactly what this gentle man did to acquire all this kind of blessing…hmm life, the only president in nigeria that ever decrease subsidy for the welfarism of his country people…May Almighty Allah increases his blessing upon you…you deserve no any other name but FATHER…rest in peace father.
May Halah give him 104 virgins instead of 70, to BH
I always wondered where the virgins would come from…would the fathers and mothers of all these virgins to be given to one man? for what???
Musa Yardua was a man of integrity may soul rest in peace
Ya’adua,you left Nigeria in to the hand selfish people who are victimize the live of Nigeria.you reduce the price of peltro bt d selfish people increase. We have no option bt accept it at our desting. May his soul rest in peace.
Diff colors…Diff faces…Diff people..everyman to his or ha own idea…but d truth is d gud n bad deeds of everyman speaks volume afta dia death…wat r u doin to contribute ur quota…just as him(Umaru Musa Yar adua) d world is big…full n desperate to get ur POSITIVE QUOTA….Act wise n Act Now…God bless Nigerians
May Allah Ta’ala grant him with jannatul firdaus ameen.
w dont value what w av until w loose it. RIP BABA
The estimation of earthen analysis without considering insignificants iota of mortal negation, award an excellent grade at the exit of a national legendry former president Umar Musa Yar Adua, this should be a Tatan qualification of comfortability yet we might err by the marking script of Divinity which severally at longerhead with mortal submition, but the mortal documentry about the deceased can make his fruits shine.
awish he had believe dat jesus is the son of GOD..awish he had ascepted him as his lord an saviour,only GOD knows if his soul is resting in peace or in torment.
When Yar ‘Adua was president, nigerians complained that he was too slow and inactive, some even called him sick president, that he should be removed. But today, the same nigerians are eulogising him. Well, leadership in Nigeria, is a matter of patience, ready to absorb all insults, but do what you believe is right. RIP!!
rest in peace papa , my choice president
May ALMIGTHY ALLAH grant him al jannah fredaos
Jesus is not lord and will be, and he might be a saviour in this word only with the will of Allah. R.I.P Yar’adua.
Allah is a murder better you all call Muslim should accept christ and be saved. Islam is a religion of wickedness and it’s only wicked people that practice Islam to unleash their wicked acts. All Muslims are murders and wicked hearted.
You can ba born as a Muslim but if you stay as a Muslim you are born with a Muslim wickedness. Only Jesus can save you and me so you better change your wicked heart today and accept christ and be saved.
we miss u sir rip
Allahu akbar! May he b reward according to his good did wit aljannatul firdaus (ameen)@ Umar Musa Yar‘adua
An exemplary leader,an hero as gone,so painful…. Rip great leader.
Yar’dua is d best lead Nigeria ever had.if u could listen to his inauguration speech u will be convinced that this is honest man.May Allah grant him aljanat firdaus.
Jesus is d only way God has lay down 4 man 2 av eternal life,no matter wat grt things one does on earth but didn’t accept christ as his Lord & saviour,all is nothing and in vain<wat shall it profit a man if he gain d whole world and loose his own soul
Like you’ve been to heaven and come back, leave sentiments and religion aside its one of the reasons Nigeria isn’t growing positively. With all the churches and mosques we have things still seem to get worse…. that’s because most of these organizations are built on foundations of deceit, lies and corruption. An average Nigerian is selfish and doesn’t care about his fellow neighbour… may Almighty Allah save us from this disease tearing our nation apart.
R i p, we miss u sir
May Almighty Allah grant Alhaji Umar Musa Yar’Adua eternal rest.
May his soul rest in peace
Nigerians!!! You people no go kill person, not quite long, few years back we all complained he was too slow, he was weak, he does not have the political will to lead Nigerians, now what? All these praises. No doubt he was a good man, an honest man but a good leader who are we to judge when we par took to his early death. Let’s learn to be patient my good people of Nigeria. Everybody is now pointing fingers and cursing GEJ tomorrow another side of us will tell a different story.
Wow, what a World we are in! The best Time never tick long! When people were complaining that Ya’aradua’s government was too slow, they forgot to remember that “Rome was never built in a day….say a decade.” We swallod (buried) the truth because we were blind to see true light! He was a detribalized, committed, humble, man. A people’s man, a true leader! Even in the shortest of time in office, he brought government to the people and vice-versa. May he finds #GREAT PEACE!
Really former president umar musa is an honest man,a great leader may his soul continue to rest in aljannatul firdausi!
Although he was slow. But slow and steady he would have completed his seven point agenda and made Nigerians proud. He was a good president. RIP
I am a beneficiary of the Umaru Musa Ya’aradua’s government…………i could vividly remember that there was steady light on campus (FUTO) which as not been for years, we were very happy and our hopes were very much alive knowing that his government will create opportunities for us to utilize after graduation but sudden our loving president died. May his soul rest in perfect peace………..I LOVE PRESIDENT Umaru Musa Ya’aradua.
All i have wanted to say about him my dear brothers & sisters have said it, may his gentle soul rest in perfect peace, Amin.
May his Gentle soul rest in perfect peace.
We know Late president was not materialistic but His wife Turai is very very materialistics.. If not yaradua is a radical and man of principles his wife Turai could have acummulated all d treasury of Nigeria… common example of Dispute of Land in Abuja… which even Yaradua dont have Land as big as you have….. Money Monger
His a great GEM, Every one knows he’s a man of vision. He has Vision for Nigeria but he could not make it. May God bless the farmily he left behind and give he him etermal life in Jesus Name.
May Almighty Allah grant him Aljannatul firdausi musa
May his soul rest in perfect peace
MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PERFECT PEACE
late umar musa yar adua was a great man dat has a great plan for our country,MAY ALMIGTY ALLAH REWARD HIM WITH ALJANNA,MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PERFECT PEACE,wat a lost
I think late Yar’adua and Murtala Mohammed would have been good leaders if they were allowed to live and lead but some good things they say never last.May their souls rest in peace.
He is a good man and is as gone.let this be a warning 4 our leader on top that u too will die one day and people will talk about your past.remember whatever u `o 2day is a story 2moro.this is another oppotunity 4 u 2 give ur life 2 christ.JESUS is d only way.pls if any of our leader we read this people are suffren.Pls reduce fuel price
May Allah bless the sole of the late Musa Yar’adua.he was a good leader,who meant well for Nigeria.his achievements included the amnesty he granted the Niger Delta militants&reducing the pump price of petroleum.the country was secured under him for the two months he was the president.no massive corruption,no trouble with opposition like what we are witnessing today.
Nigerians will not forget quickly the role played by hajia Turai during the health saga of the late president.all the intrigues,the lies,the cover up,denial of govt official from seeing him when he was critically ill.
May his soul rest in peace.Yar’adua was a just leader with simplicity,honesty,rule of law,open door policy&a quiet leader who was determined in doing well for Nigeria.he did well in Katsina as the governor.
sorry,i mean the two years he ruled b4 death came calling.can we draw any comparison with the present president,Jonathan Goodluck?
Your husbd yar Adua can be describe in one word- a leader. May God grant his soul eternal rest in Jesus name Amen. Tru Nigerians wil 4ever be gr8tfu to him. ADIEU MY FORMER PRESIDENT
May His soul rest in peace ( amen
Most of the people posting these comments about Yar’adua are not doing it because they love him, it is simply because of religious selfishness and fanaticism, these same people might have said ugly things about him when he was alive, then suddenly, he is their angel or saint who is blameless and without fault. Bunch of hypocrites and religious fanatics. Whatever prayer you offer for him, it won’t change God’s position, only God knows where he belongs. Live right and do good.
Na wa. must all leaders name govt project in their name? RIP Umaru
May the soul of all muslim ummah reast in peace. Amen but We realy mis a great leader
My fellow nigerians irrespective of religion, region or tribe, nigerians in this page are all saying gud words to this deseased. The question to be asked is why is everybody saying good words about him? The answer is that, he is an exception to all past and present of our leaders, he lead not to enrich himself unlike others, neither to satisfy his region/people at the expense of others. Why his immediate successor who inherited his chair not doing the same ? Is he not after gud words like these ? God help us grant us leaders of yar’adua type and enforce them on us whether we like them or not from either of the regions south or north. RIP
Rest in peace great leader
Hi there! I just wish to give a huge thumbs up for the good data you’ve gotten here on this post. I can be coming again to your blog for extra soon.
Honesty is the best policy!.HAJIYA T. Yar’adua what is about you step son’s Babangida and others’ the sons of Haj.Halima. Ex-wife of late uncle Umaru Yar’adua.His soul rest in pa’fect peace.My advise pls think’s well and look solution to ya’adua relatives.B4 you time.
a man whom, apart from his father’s house, had no house of his own…Tafawa Balewa in his like…RIP Bro. Ur legacies live on.
Hajia Turai, is that all he told you before he died? I believe there are many more of which he expects you to share but you kept them to yourself because of ur selfish intrest. I have no doubts you only shared this jst to cover up and backup ur greedy and selfish mission. Thank God death is inevitable and most be tested by each and evry living soul. Turai, if not of ur greed and materialistic life Yar’adua wld have died a SHAHID by handing over the leardership of Nigeria. KIJI TSORON ALLAH TURAI.
Allah ya jikan baban mu late president umaru musa yar’adua ya Allah ka shayar dashi ruwa alkausar kasa aljanna fidausi ce makomarshi
We are proud of him because he is role model,even if others are not follow his step.
A Father, a Leader, a man with passion & Love 4 others, of a truth we really miss him, may his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.
May his soul rest in perfect peace!!
May our last President in Person of President Umar Yar Adua, Sir we love you but Allah love you most, may you Rest in Peaceful Perfect Peace by the pure holiness of The Prophet(Peace Be Unto Him) Ameen.
May his soul rest in peace.Indeed we loose the only president that decleared his wealth to public,i hope in feature to get his like,the only president who is not after accumulation of wealth,but service to humanity, Amin.
allahaumon igfrillahu wahriam
We south East youth is using this meduim to great every body for the celebration . I am use this medume to express my view ‘ To send my message across to the current leders to lean from the life of our late prisedent , who was the only person that should have bring tramendus change to our great nation .
.! I just wish to give you the great thanks for this post . I can be coming again to your blog for soon so to enable me read from you next mtime. May his gentel soul rest in peace .
I had no intention of writing anything, but going through the comments above left me with no choice rather than to say this; Late president Umaru Yaradua was a leader Nigerians will hardly forget soon. What amused me the most when going through the comments was that he was loved by both the South, East and North. He was a leader that ruled Nigeria with NO religious and regional differences. Oh God I pray that you change the hearts of our leaders to rule the country as one nation, rather than for their regional, religious and ABOVE ALL THEIR PERSONAL INTEREST, Amin.
Lastly, my the soul of umaru yaradua musa (Nigerian Mandela) rest in peace, Amin.
Going by the comments above, Musa was Ioved by Nigerians.
May Our Father Rest in perfect peace… He has done more, only few are mentioned… May ALLAH engulf U in HIS Eternal mercy…
May his soul rest in perpect peace,buh we lost a leader who is his ambition is hw he wl progress our country.buh we won’t say why Allah you knw why u take him 4rm us…allah gafartamai ya sadashi da aljanna firdaus
Poor people are cry no food please help poor people.
Gud pple neva last, R.I.P My Luvly Leader. Umar Yar-adua
Gud pple neva last, R.I.P My Luvly Leader. Umar Yar-adua.
we lost a leader, we all missed you and your petrotic leadership, you were a man of honour and integrity, we love you but Allah love you most, may your gentle soul rest in perfect peace Umoru Musa Yar’adua # Ameen.
let’s say wat we want, good or bad,; but lets not forget that someday we all must go there where he goes.,. may his soul rest in perfect peace. ameeeeen.
R.I.P our amiable Presido….
We live you, but JEHOVAH GOD lives you more,
Insha Allah in life
JEHOVAH Akhbar
may his soul rest in perfect peac………………miss u ol DEAR president
May yar’adu soul rest in peace.
Genesis of country problems greedy kind of human being, their is God Woo! God woo! God woo. Yeye and bad inconsiderable leaders, no any good plan to even them self other then their country. God safe Nigeria, amen.
Being from Katsina state enabled me to have many Igbo friends in the university that iam studying in south-east. Most them said “The main reason why like me as a friend is because iam from the same state with late yar’adua”. This show us that late yar’adua is a person who considered everybody equal irrespective of tribe. May Allah grant him jannatul firdaus.
We never knew u when u were alive until when u departed. RIP
RIP Yaradua Musa
Hummm were did we start from and were are we going to end it? is it from living to death or from death to living? if you are good sure people will talk, and if you are bad sure people will talk, i always ask accumulating wealth were are sending or taking it to? is it for our children, wives, family or for your self? that they will not taste death or you yourself? and each soul will surely taste death meaning will all die ONE DAY. may Allah forgive us and grant musa yaradua AL-JANNAT FRIDAUSE Ameen.
He is the best president nigeria have gotten so far,you leaders plunging the nations’wealth that law that is as true as the sun will surely take its course on ………dear mr yar adua you brought peace and joy most especially to middle class and lower class nigerians
My sister ur husband has tried so much for this country. Is so unfortunate that good tins don’t last for a longtime. If nt for anytin, d creation of the ministry of niger delta. We missed his disappearance. And I wish d present government will emulate him nt melesketing everywhere. Oh death why? Our broda is nt trying I don’t knw why he is afraid to develop his area. Jonathan wake up and start doing sometin. Have a nice day all.
Hi ladies and gentle, with respect and honor, going by the comment made so far majority are saying good thing about The Gentle President, when u view the last step of every comment you will witness the writters are hoping for him to Rest In Peace all in vain May His Soul Rest In Peace
My Well.focused president, the masses felt the sweetness of ur leadership. U are the BEST. May ur GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
May ur soul(president musa yaradua) rest in perfect peace
may God favoured him to heaven
He’s a tot dat will never go off my heart,RIP my friend, brother, teacher, uncle n father
May his jentle soul continue to rest in peace in jannat Fiddausi
May his soul rest in peace.
may his soul rest in peace
Yar’adua has gone, but not forgotten. May your soul continue rest in peace
Allah subhanahu wata’alah ya gafarata masa da gidan aljannah.
Wonderful man, R.I.P.
Nice man..His successor also achieved much but the difference was that this one loved money excessively and sorrounded himself wth looters
ya Allah kasaka ma bawanka da gidan alganna firdaus