Cheating Wife Caught In The Act & Forced To Have $ex With Her Boyfriend in Public

TOO BAD!
This incident happened in Anambra State of Nigeria. A cheating wife was caught in the act with her boyfriend by her husband and the people in the community took justice into their hands by forcing the cheating partners to have $ex in public while they watch. The husband who couldn’t watch, walked away from the scene to throw away the properties of his cheating wife from his house.
This jungle justice happened in a community near Anambra State University.
it is too animalistic decesion!
Jungle justice would ever be jungle justice…who do we say is at loss with this kind of judgement? We need to grow Nigerians…!
If this cheati woman has children for this man I’m affraid it is a life long stigma on him $ their children. If not nw certainly later. Too bad I must say
Hope @ Goddy. why should you say so. what if it happens to you? she is supposed to be stone to death if it were to a kind of a sharia atmosphere. There is no stigma for the man but only for the woman who fooled herself.
na woooh,wounderful,this woman is useless.
It’s a pity 4 d man, sure marriage is over. Let others learn. Everyday 4 d theif, today 4 d onwer. Condem d acts first b4 lamenting jungle
What goes around comes around. Let that man think very well if he had fucked somebody’s wife bcos I so believe in karma. If he hasn’t, I doubt if d wife would have done such an atrocious act. Is a pity anyway
This ur Law of Karma, does it hold water. If it does, tell me the 1st man/woma dat slept with another man’s wife/husband, who cheated on them.
Wonders shall never end, when an adulterer married a madman = jungle justice
It was a hash justice,they should have punished them in another way,for instance by lashing them with some stroke,but now they added much shame to the husband,wife,adulterer,their children if they have any,and their parents if they are alive and relations….the Holy Bible says he who has no sin should first stone her…it was too outragious a punishment on them,may God have mercy on us
Adultery is certainly not a gud act but dis aspect of Nigerians taking d laws in their own ways is really very bad,fyn d woman was caught in d act & d nxt action should b taken by ha husband not d community.After all marriage involves only 3persons(D Man,God Almighty & D woman)nt d whole community.This idea of taking matters into Our own hands in dis country has got 2 stop,dats hw Four clean boyz wit bright future were wasted in ALLUU community.If d woman asks 4 God’s 4giveness & bcom burn again,God’ll eventually 4giv ha & all d pple dat tuk justice in deir own hand will still b livin wit d sin…..no gud christian’ll part tk in humiliatin pple 2 dis extent..
THANK U ALL 4 UR COMMENTS. REALLY, D ACT IS SINFUL. ALSO, D JUNGLE JUSTICE CARRIERS DID EXTREMELY BAD.HOWEVA, D POINT IS NOT WHETHER U’RE CAUGHT OR NOT. GOD HATES ALL SINS BEING IT ADULTERY, FORNICATION, MASTURBATION, LESBIANISM, HOMOSEXUALITY, BOYFRIEND/GIRLFRIEND RELATIONSHIP,ETC. JUST TO ASK U, ARE U FREE FROM SINS URSELF? HAVE U REPENTED OF UR SINS, HAVE U CONFESSED AND FORSAKEN THEM? D POWER TO OVERCOME ALL SINS RESIDES ONLY IN JESUS CHRIST. HE AND HE ALONE CAN GET U OUT OF ALL SINS. D POWER TO GO AND SIN NO MORE IS IN HIM. CALL ON HIM TODAY IN PRAYER AND U WILL BE FREE FROM ALL SINS INDEED. I AM SPEAKING FROM PERSONAL EXPERIENCE. D TIME TO DO THAT IS NOW SINCE YOU DON’T KNOW WHEN DEATH WILL KNOCK AT D DOOR OF UR LIFE. GOD BLESS U.
What this means is that the people just wanted to see what the act looked like from these two. If they really had any intent of doing good/helping the husband, bringing them outside to continue having the sex in public wouldn’t be an option. Fucked Up People!!!
This is highly unfortunate from the part of the husband. I must say the husband is the foolish of all the whole incident. How could he have allowed his wife molested like this. Whats the different with this and the ALUU jungle justice? And the people who took law into their hand, people relax!!!!! Unfortunate things will catch up with them cause one way or the other they have guilt in them. It rather bad that the wife did such a thing but also who knows why she did it? Only God knows and TUPAC says only God can judge me now!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
It is very sad that a married woman will indulge in this kind of shameful act, often times men are always accused of infidelity but women are taking the lead now.
He should have let him go scot free not…He should have treat his rubbish first….a man is a man
Pls i want to ask a question, and i need a clear answer to whosoever that post this,Did u ask ask the the hubby of this woman if him has never cheat in his life that he should judge his wife the way he is doing now, bcos if he has cheat before, he dost have the right to expose the woman in public. am not saying that what the woman did is right but we should be very careful with the action we take in life.
@Jecinta, ur question is irrelevant cos nothing justifies infidelity! Whether the husband had cheated or not doesn’t justify the woman’s action.. I also don’t support the public humiliation she was subjected to as 2 wrongs don’t make a right. However, We should also learn from this negative incident cos Infidelity is becoming a norm this days in our society.
@Chibuzo Okpala, so that is what you have to say?
@Chibuzo Okpala, so at your age; your still not married? who want marry you with this your evil heart??? idiot ashawo!!!
Trash, Trash, na today? e don tey,,dis is no news, cheating, and so wat? men cheat, women cheat, so wats d big deal, d husband is very immature and senseless. how wud he allow outsiders to meddle in his own family affair, those outsiders throwing stones and pointing accusing fingers, are dey holy or witout sin, exactly wat Jesus asked. its true she cheated which was very wrong, but at the same tym, things shud b handled wit wisdom to avoid future troubles. d man will also be mocked by outsiders not just d lady for d shame it brot to his family since he decided to let d community handle his own matters. come to think of it, men cheat on their wives, is dat enof to expose him in front of d whole world? and den, wen one woman cheats, every one open their mouth to judge,, nonsense….mtchewwww
If u v never sin before caste the first stone the bible said. Children of God can not treat people that way,those fellows are all sinners including her husband .The woman should relocate and reconcile with God ,and God will for give her .
No wonder som persons r rily angry wit dis hypoctites, liars,two-faced,pretenders n supporters of evil called Nigerians.firstly,if dey whr dealt wit without being bin exposed,nbdy will biliv dey whr involved or caught in d act,many pple n group will plea n advocate der case n say d community wz cruel by disgracing dem,wen der wz no evidence,isn’t dt wt ̶̴̳̐̿̾̈́͠Ɛ̤̥̝̈̊̊ c evrydy n pple gt 2 evade justice. Secndly,a cheating woman is neva d wife of any man,cos d day her lover wil tel her 2 eliminate d man,she’ll nt hesitate,cos frm d moment she began 2 concieve infidelity in her hrt,dts d day d ‘husband’ died in her hrt.she deserve worse punishmnt dan dis. Thirdly, want 2 say its nt fair 4 d face of d man-lover 2 b seen alone wyl dt of d woman is concealed.for d cheating n unfaithful wife/husband continue,d day of judgemnt wil nt spare
seriously, dis is a very sad news 4 dis family, infidelity is one of d finz dat destroy marriage, n itz very sad dat it az 2 end dis way, in ma opinion, d man shouldn’t av left his wife @ d mercies of d community, our society az surpassed dis punishment..i bliv d woman doesnt dserv dis humiliatn..i hope itz settled properly. We all av cheated in one way or d oda..Godz grace is all we nid.
PEOPLE ARE FUNNY, THEY ARE INTERESTED ON HOW UNJUST THE PUNISHMENT IS AND NOT IN THE DEGREE OF OFFENSE. FOR ME ADULTERY IS WORSE THAN WHAT HAPPENED TO BOTH OF THEM, IS IT NOT JUST TO HAVE SEX, AFTER NOW, SHE WON’T REPEAT IT AGAIN. ALSO LEARN FROM HER MISTAKE. THE DEVIL WILL TAKE YOU TO SIN AND RECRUIT THE PEOPLE THAT WILL CATCH. WILL YOU BE CAUGHT? SURLY!!! IF YOU DON’T STOP!
Dnt turn d bible upsyd dwn oooooo,d woman dt CHRIST 4gave,wz caught n exposed b4 CHRIST 4gave her ooo. Fyn,can smbdy tel me y apostle paul hd 2 go tru mny humiliatin punshmnt wen he gave his life 2 GOD? Its on dis same site dt men hv bin xpose ryt in d act n even fellow men whr happy dt such pple whr xposed,if u tink ’m lyin,chk dis same site u’ll c ‘female student expose lecturer hvin sex wit her’ isn’t dt justifiable 4 doz who r women-chauvinist. That judas wz covetous n a betrayal,wz it a shame 2 CHRIST,God 4bid! Gehazzi to elijah,onesimus to paul etc,so d man n kids is jst un4tunate 2 hv such woman as wife n mother,bt trust me it won’t hv any effect on whom dey wil bcom,let her chng her ways n d merciful God will rewrite her story(afterall JESUS hz his ancestry frm a prostitute).prostitute will alwyz say all women r prostitute,bt ans 4 ursef is dt tru n justifiable.evil must b condemned weda b it man or woman dt wz d perpetrator,xcpt u dnt c anitin wrng wit it,wch make u an ADULTERESS/ADULTERER in disguise.
Satan has a way of disgracing his followers.
This is nonsense. I swear to God both of you would have been under death costody till your next generation.
God bless u Victor for a positive contribution, people post rubbish to condemn the action of the man and the community, let it happen to those who say foolish words then they will know how painful it was.
Well,this is exactly what jesus saw{history has repeated itself} he who is without sin,let him first cast the stone! Jesus bended down & pick a stick to write something on the ground,he writes, zeb,u slept with dorcas wife of john & when zeb looked & saw his many sins,he cower & withdrew likewise the rest of them & jesus seeing the woman alone asked,where are your condemners,they ve all gone & he said go & sin no more!
Both the justice nd the act were sacredly illegitimate, accordin 2 d Quran, the fornicators should be stoned 2 death, if and if the stoners are sinless. Every sin has appropriate and acceptable way of punishment, so punishing d fornicators by askin em 2 have sex in public is nt legitimate nd i really bliv dat Allah will nt be glad wit both community nd adulterers. May Allah guide us to the right path. Allah(swt) is oft forgivin, i advice both the community and the adulterer to quickly solicit for forgiveness and knowledge in relation to the holy books.
Speechless!!!
No one Is perfect but that should not be an excuse to be in bad act. We re in the end time everyone examine ur ways may be u are holy. It is good ur sins should be reveal here on earth and repent than to die in sin because there is no second chance
Good advise Tim.
wat is this
Life the people in the country I am
Realy bad. May God help us. May God forgiv us all. The actors and the judge. I think it should have been handled in a better way and not to add salt to injury. Why didn’t the husband stand and watch. That is to tell you that it wasn’t right in itself.
Machunga John, it is so right to take such a decision, if it were to be you, you may have even shoot them both. ashawo kobo kobo.
let the law b the earthly judge and God the Ultimate Judge. no sinner will go unpunished. so why do we take laws in our hands?
If I was the man whose wife sold out her nakedness for a cheap penis, I will do more than the action that was taken by the community against the adulterous man and the ashawo kobo kobo. May be a dog would have been the thing to use her in the public while I kill the man slowly with my hands.
Why?
This is a matter that should be left for God to judge. The action was against the human right. The community must not go unpunished if dis was to be looked into judicially.
U pipo wea nt der wen d incident took place, stop putn blames on d husband cos of is man inability. The husband arrive late to d scene, der was notin he can do dan work away. To all ladies, most of u are d reasons ur husband cheat, if u rili know ur man and ur man know u too der won’t be any thought of cheating.
@Jecinta, so if your husband cheat on u u wil pay him back by cheating on him?
real jungle justice.just too bad.
Even though it is a shameless and sinful act to commit Adultery, the action taken by the community is barbaric, how will there be erection under duress…… Nawaoooo.
Stop taking laws into ur hands.people have committed worst sin than that and go Scott free. Jesus christ say he who has no sin should first cast a stone on the adulterous woman. And all of them left the woman alone and went away . That is the lesson we should all learn from this scenario.