(PHOTOS) I Don’t Mind Acting Unclothed – Nigerian/Ghanian Actress

Ghana-based actress with Nigeria and Ghana ancestry, Christabel Ekeh was on E-talk and after talking about her career development, personality, aspirations among other things, she boldly stated she will not mind acting unclad.

All she is probably waiting for is that deserving role to land on her lap.

By acting unclad, we are sure she is not thinking about adult movies, else hell will break loose in Ghana. Several talented Ghanaian actresses like Martha Ankomah and Yvonne Nelson have gone the semi-unclad path which fetched them months of bashing from Ghanaian movie lovers.

No wonder others like Jackie Appiah and Nadia Buari have managed to lock their indecency under their dresses.

Source: Nigeriafilms.com

