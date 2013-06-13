Monday , 13 February 2017
Qatar Airways

(PHOTOS) I Don’t Mind Acting Unclothed – Nigerian/Ghanian Actress

Jo Daniel June 13, 2013

Ghana-based actress with Nigeria and Ghana ancestry, Christabel Ekeh was on E-talk and after talking about her career development, personality, aspirations among other things, she boldly stated she will not mind acting unclad.

christabel1

All she is probably waiting for is that deserving role to land on her lap.

By acting unclad, we are sure she is not thinking about adult movies, else hell will break loose in Ghana. Several talented Ghanaian actresses like Martha Ankomah and Yvonne Nelson have gone the semi-unclad path which fetched them months of bashing from Ghanaian movie lovers.

No wonder others like Jackie Appiah and Nadia Buari have managed to lock their indecency under their dresses.

photo

Source: Nigeriafilms.com

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Court Bans Valentine’s Day Celebration in Public

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a ban on Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, prohibiting celebrations …

6 comments

  1. Yahnur
    June 13, 2013 at 5:35 pm

    No comment

    Reply
  2. blessing george
    June 13, 2013 at 8:00 pm

    Lolzzz

    Reply
  3. Jennifer Okereke
    June 14, 2013 at 11:04 am

    Hmmmm,u hv 2 take it easy ooooo

    Reply
  4. idris
    December 29, 2013 at 7:47 pm

    Kai, dis babe go sabi set dog style well well

    Reply
  5. sheka koroma
    January 20, 2014 at 12:28 am

    dis kind go kill man inside room ooo

    Reply
  6. adeniyi Ridwan
    February 13, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    look before you leap is better than do before you think.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946