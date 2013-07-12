Wednesday , 8 February 2017
Actress Mercy Johnson Replies Tonto Dikeh Insults with more work

Haliwud July 12, 2013

mercy-johnson

Late yesterday, Nollywood actress and singer Tonto Dikeh took shots at fellow actress Mercy Johnson. Tonto’s rants were about Mercy Johnson returning to work barely 2 months after putting to bed.

However, Mercy Johnson didn’t seem to have time to even play around or throw words back at Tonto.

Mercy Johnson also went on Twitter but with a much different approach, read her tweets below: –

wpid-IMG_20130711_131219

71 comments

  1. Abdulsalam abidemi
    July 12, 2013 at 9:37 am

    I need t unpdated

    Reply
  2. BUNMI
    July 12, 2013 at 11:51 am

    We are finding ur talent interesting and entertaining MJ. Keep it up. Am proud of U. Leave dat short, brief, small, LITTLE, and summarized idiot alone. WE ARE WAITING TO SEE MORE OF UR TALENT.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous
    July 12, 2013 at 12:32 pm

    We all love loads Mercy Johnson, so matured,beefers can say any tin but what matters most is you still rock. Ride on lady

    Reply
  4. emmanuel okon
    July 12, 2013 at 1:10 pm

    Tonto dike should mind her own business, get married and leave others alone

    Reply
  5. doris
    July 12, 2013 at 1:26 pm

    Mercy has gone far a mother and a carrier woman, which one you be tonto? jelousy

    Reply
  6. fidora
    July 12, 2013 at 5:07 pm

    Tonto dikeh should respect her self for once… Always in the news for all the negative stories. Plz girl get a life. Am so Loving my MJ lots. She’s got talent!

    Reply
  7. Sadex
    July 12, 2013 at 6:00 pm

    @ Mama Purity don’t mind the small thing there, waiting for more of you

    Reply
  8. aijay
    July 12, 2013 at 6:19 pm

    Tonto de tonto, lol d singer indeed, child abuser(Wizkid) and corporate man hawker(iyanya n co). Jealousy rips ur heart all d way but pls dnt come closer to MJ wit ur wide open shoe(kpomo meat) mouth. Oh u wanna take her place in nollywood huh, Nay it aint gonna happen girl just hold on to ur shit place u at in dere cos u can’t b hu u r not. Pls pls pls remain tonto d actress n not a singer cos dat aint hu u r cos u r really disgustin.

    Reply
  9. precious idehen
    July 12, 2013 at 8:47 pm

    Mj is a bunch of talent,u dis fustrated harlot should stay of her back.Mummy purity u r a role model to al

    Reply
  10. sol max
    July 12, 2013 at 9:29 pm

    Remember M.I said sumtn,if u must chop,people must talk den everybody knows direction to ur BUS STOP,go MJ,if nobody talk about u den ure nobody,dnt mind dat duaf/big mouth tonto dike,we dey feel u lyk FORM,infact we want more of u

    Reply
  11. Goddy Ehis
    July 12, 2013 at 9:40 pm

    @ Mercy my sister in-law, leave TOTO alone when she’s tired of getting all d plessure 4m s*x toys she will buy herself a 60 yrs old man for a husbd. Just get bak to wok $ continue maki year cool money. We dey ur bak carry waka nothg do u.

    Reply
    • Joy samuel
      September 4, 2013 at 8:03 pm

      Mama purity u too much! jst giv us wht we dsarve n hey; tak gud kia of ur family dvorse shuld b d lst tin on ur mind, baby oku is bck 4rm america. i beg cntinue 4rm whre u stped. tonto tatoo banner u beta grab smeting realy presentable o!

      Reply
  12. vashti
    July 12, 2013 at 10:56 pm

    Dias a diff btw som1 dat does it 4 d cash nd 1 dats got it inbuilt. Acting is MJ nd MJ is acting. Foolish Tonto as ur name sound,pls get a life ,fast,pray nd tithe so God can reason ur matter nd stp admiring MJ my 1 nd only role model.

    Reply
  13. Mikesimple
    July 13, 2013 at 8:31 am

    Let site and watch d game.

    Reply
  14. Ugwu malachy
    July 13, 2013 at 1:04 pm

    Thanks so much tonto for keeping us busy for some time,without talking to Mj,there would have been nothing for us to talk about.

    Reply
  15. maryjane
    July 13, 2013 at 5:56 pm

    Mj pls dnt mind wateva dat fool,no mata who u re people must always talk abt u n dat is wat make u more femous. I dey gbadu u jare, Ride on.

    Reply
  16. April
    July 13, 2013 at 6:00 pm

    Why are people insulting and giving Tonto Dike unprinted names? She might just be joking by twitting the stuff. Please take it easy and let’s have respects for ourselves

    Reply
    • Bashir maawuyya
      July 14, 2013 at 12:58 am

      Why are you trying to side tonto or toto? That has no forcus? Abeg if you dont want take your own insult or if u dnt hv anytin useful to share KEEP QRT, menene sunanka? April? If u like be july or feb but dont be april fool.

      Reply
  17. Iredia
    July 13, 2013 at 6:33 pm

    Pls enough of the insult am feeling bad for tonto,stop taking sides mercy is no better actor than tonto they are both playing their roles well if they are beefing each oda thats their problem. I dont know why people hate tonto dis much she’s a pretty gir

    Reply
  18. winifred annas
    July 13, 2013 at 6:39 pm

    MJ……. Any time i call ur name ehh, hmmmm i dey feel like Nelson Mandela.. No mind Tonto way small pikin sense dey worry her. I wan ask na musician she be abi na actress???? So if person dey waka see u make e jus dey shout HIGH HIGH HIGH…for waiting nah??? Wen MJ@mummypurity dey dere…if i were u ehh, i will jus zip my ganda mouth…

    Reply
  19. Alesh
    July 13, 2013 at 7:33 pm

    Mj no mind tonto she is a prostitute. She no get life. When tonto started singing luk at the way corpse plenty for cemetery. Her voice be lyk person wey done suffer for years. Mj continue with ur style I dey gbadun am

    Reply
  20. Alesh
    July 13, 2013 at 7:47 pm

    Mj no follow that bastard daughter of a thousand fathers talk jst dey luk am silence is the best answer for a fool lyk tonto dikeh. U no get career at all tonto. U no get brain wey u dey use think at all…mtcheeeeeeeew.

    Reply
  21. Jollywables
    July 13, 2013 at 9:16 pm

    Pls u guys shuld leave tonto alone nd stop callin her names every one hav bad side let she and mercy settle wateva going on between dem nyway love u mummy purity hw is my baby doin?

    Reply
  22. Walker
    July 13, 2013 at 10:40 pm

    Tonto dikey go f**k urself

    Reply
  23. kate
    July 14, 2013 at 1:23 pm

    I LLC pick 2000000 mj b4 considering u asshole Tonto man-hood,lol I so much love mercy.

    Reply
  24. Mabel
    July 14, 2013 at 6:42 pm

    Mj pls don’t mind that enemy of progress, come rain come shine u will always be my No1. Forget dat poko or does she cal her self. Busybody Tonto or na Otondo abi na waiting?

    Reply
  25. jamesjohn
    July 14, 2013 at 10:56 pm

    mj got brain, i lov dat reply,she day jelous tonto foolkeh

    Reply
  26. olaiwola ezekiel
    July 15, 2013 at 7:31 pm

    tonto tonto dey we not stop jelousy u too just surprise dem nd go nd marry ok

    Reply
  27. katie
    July 16, 2013 at 1:26 pm

    i love u mj,tonto dikeh is jealous bcus u re her greatest challenge. She only want to be like you dats y

    Reply
  28. katie
    July 16, 2013 at 1:29 pm

    i love u mj,tonto dikeh is jealous bcus u re her greatest challenge. She only want to be like you dats all

    Reply
  29. frankmayor
    July 16, 2013 at 1:57 pm

    i can imagin tonto sorry, tooto dike went and beg wizkid for s*x….nd u av d gods to talk to my lovely, elegant, pretty, cute,..wat again wil i use to class my beautiful MERCY JOHNSON..TOTO mind urself oooo, go nd marry ooo

    Reply
  30. Forgivethem Jack
    July 17, 2013 at 5:17 pm

    It is rather unfortunate that ,Tonto as fine as she is does not think of her self but bussssy disturbing others. i pray that God visits her with a husband.

    Reply
  31. sade
    July 18, 2013 at 1:12 pm

    dis is too much 4 tont dike we al get our past.i luv mj

    Reply
  32. providence
    July 18, 2013 at 11:08 pm

    Reply
  33. bless
    July 19, 2013 at 5:13 am

    abeg mak una tak am easy ooo, but tonto dey f**kup sha

    Reply
  34. Kenneth sunday
    July 19, 2013 at 8:10 am

    Tonto real jelousy because mj is now a mother and a wife, she is now call mrs why tonto still call miss, tonto find ur level.

    Reply
  35. Ure
    July 19, 2013 at 2:12 pm

    Jeez!pls people shld stp usin abusive words on tönto becux shez nt perfect nd also mj is nt also perfect.they both have shortcomings.xo lets leave them to handle their busnex..

    Reply
  36. Henro
    July 19, 2013 at 2:28 pm

    Mj pls 4giveTonto and allow peace to reign

    Reply
    • Nze
      October 11, 2013 at 11:51 am

      There is nothing going on with these two. The problem is that people have too much time in their hands looking for who to insult. I was at one end of phone conversation with one of those ladies as they were laughing at you guys wasting your time blabbing. ”
      Is this not the reason why they are on TV while you sit on your couch everyday watching?”. Tonto and Mercy dont worry about folks, stay good friends. God bless you.

      Reply
  37. Swt angel
    July 19, 2013 at 7:16 pm

    Luk sincerely speaken i dot lyk wat u people re sayin, d way u talk as if u re perfect, jst b a celeb lets c weather people ll nt hv sum tin to say abt u. No 1 on earth is perfect, we all hv our gud & ugly ascept. Even in our home we do hv mis-understanding, even fight. So wat re we sayin? Who is nice or perfect? Is a normal tin 4 actress to hv biff wit 1 anoda, after dey ll still settle & b in gud terms. Stop takin sides, stop d abusives words. Tonto is dis, she’s dat. U dat kno how to abuse, & kno who is gud or bad’ who do u realy tink u re? Re u married? If yes, is it d only person u hv slep wit? Luv dosen’t matter abt age. Or who even recognise u in 9ja? Whre hv u ever bin to? Luk at people dat hv loud & basket mouth, abusin anoda person’s mouth. Luk bcuz am nt perfect i luv both mercy & tonto, dey re d best, very pretty, talented / distinguish ladys of nollywood industry. Tanx.

    Reply
  38. wilson
    July 19, 2013 at 11:25 pm

    I know I love mj,but the insult is much on tonto dike live her alone guys she is just human like u she can make mistakes and u guys too can make mistakes no wan is perfect ok guys .

    Reply
  39. Mercy
    July 21, 2013 at 8:59 am

    U re right wilson pple shud mind d way they describe their fellow human being,sum of u re here pretending hvnt u pple say or do worst thing like these. Tonto dnt mind them no mata wot i wil always lv u nd mercy.GOD Rules

    Reply
  40. Chinyere Eweni
    July 26, 2013 at 4:46 pm

    Mercy Love, pls mind not dat for seeking Idiot, dat calls her self TONTO or whatever, she just been jealous of you and ur blessings, Mumu TONTO, have u finish messing ur self up with DRUGS, pls MJ silence is best answer to that fool Dwarf monkey TONTO. My mercy every body loves u very, very much, but i love u MOST. U are so wonderful. Pls dear just whatever u are doing ur HUSBAND FIRST dat means ur MARRIAGE FIRST, “well I trust u baby” i know u make a good loving wife. Take-care my regards to Baby Purity.Luv U. pls, pls i wish to be ur friend. This is my number 08038605906. Chinyere Eweni from Anambra State.

    Reply
  41. Rowly Aibes
    July 28, 2013 at 9:41 pm

    Will you all please leave tonto alone? Without people like Tonto this life will be too boring to live. By the way did Tonto tell you she was looking for a husband? Abeg make una leave that girl alone.

    Reply
  42. K.C LONDON
    August 3, 2013 at 11:59 pm

    Mj is a good girl,Tonto is a good girl too.But you too hear me out,All women are Halorts, when will you people reason with your brains,where is Samloko,Nwosu and others,they are dead,bear this in mine,this place is not ur home,remember Heaven/Hell.

    Reply
  43. abuh quenn
    August 30, 2013 at 5:27 pm

    Swt angle. U hv said it all but MJ Is my role model in career sha. why ar u people talking lyk dis. Even twist do had misunderstanding. U ar Nt god 2 jeouge some 1 of his or her sin tym n chance happening 2 them all. If mercy is marry 2day dose nt mine tat tonto will nt marry HABA. She is nt d first person tat is nt married n she is nt going 2 be d last person in the beginning god made them male n female she will definitely fined her own. Age dose nt count in lv Plc we should nt used other peoples progress 2 sin against GOD. MJ & TD I lv u all
    N u people ar doing a great wrk keep it up try n settle wht ever is between d both of u ok

    Reply
  44. gloriana lucky
    September 3, 2013 at 6:35 pm

    dear MJ pls wat so eva tonto might be doin dnt mind ha, later on she wil realise ha mistakes nd tonto shud also amend ha ways nd stp bein arogant u both got talents pls tonto respect ur name,u both er beutiful nd 1daful nd also talented.luv u both.

    Reply
  45. bapwiz
    September 13, 2013 at 10:20 am

    mj u r still ur self abi. so dnt wory about dat wide mouth..

    Reply
  46. Ngwe ogbonna stephen
    September 15, 2013 at 10:53 pm

    Tonto is more pretty than mercy johnson.

    Reply
  47. ugochukwu
    September 16, 2013 at 4:47 am

    Haba,tonto shuld stop dat no mata wat, both of dem gat talent nd I c no reason why dey shuld be beffin each oda.mj is well.

    Reply
  48. Wendy
    September 22, 2013 at 11:25 pm

    Tonto is nt all dat bad so lets gve her sme space guys

    Reply
  49. Wendy
    September 22, 2013 at 11:26 pm

    Tonto is nt all dat bad so lets gve her sme space guys nd just let dem settle der differences demselves

    Reply
  50. Stanley
    October 3, 2013 at 11:24 am

    Mama purity,i was nd will always lyk u,even frm d beginin of ur carrier no matter wat tonto does, u’ar always 3 steps ahead, concentrate on been a mother and an actress, nd forget still searchn, no one cn take me away as your fan. Stay bless M.J

    Reply
  51. nadia
    October 8, 2013 at 4:02 am

    i am a big fan of urs

    Reply
  52. ruth babs
    October 19, 2013 at 12:30 am

    MJ u wil forever be ma super actress,mi love u gan,I love d way u speak,u are dis woman that gat love for everybody#thumbsup#@Tonto I love u too,mi no dey criticise person,nobody holy pass….just be ya real self…Tonto +Mercy let love flow …..love matas most#emagbayi#

    Reply
  53. Among all d female actress,mercy Jason is my model.U ppl shul stop insulting Tonto cos we are all human and we do make mistake.Mercy dearie forgive her pls
    October 22, 2013 at 7:06 am

    Among all the actressess,mercy is my model.She is always gud to go;she has dat talent inbuilt in her.But u guys shul stop insulting Tonto because we are all human and we do make mistake.Pls Mercy dearie forgive her.Jesus himself forgiv our sins,so forgiv her ok?

    Reply
  54. Raygold
    October 29, 2013 at 10:46 pm

    Why una de waste una time de talk? Abi you no see her name? Person wey them born name am TOTO later im add ‘N’ to make am TONTO.Na every man wife, small, big, sane and insane. Na who go marry am. Abi you want carry trouble?

    Reply
  55. ifeoma
    November 16, 2013 at 3:07 pm

    Mj dnt mind tonto she is a jeolous type..i love u my sweet lady.

    Reply
  56. Aremu ola oluwaseyi abodunrin
    December 7, 2013 at 3:34 pm

    why this people are deciving us nigerians dat dey are not in gud order insultin dere self al in d name of makin names

    Reply
  57. Ajayi Michael Afolabi
    December 10, 2013 at 7:43 pm

    Tonto and Mercy should not see each other as enemies. I think Elders among them should have settled the rift between them. They have different status. Tonto should go and marry and therefore knows what it takes to be a responsible person.

    Reply
  58. omojafo favour
    January 16, 2014 at 5:22 pm

    No matter what mj is my role model don’t mind dat tonto or toto

    Reply
  59. i love TONTO DIKE
    January 20, 2014 at 12:24 am

    Gmail.com

    Reply
  60. raphael
    January 20, 2014 at 12:57 am

    PRETTY ‘TONTO DIKE’ DNT MIND DE USELESS PPLE’ DEY CN SAY WAT EVER DEY LYK AGAINST YOU, UR BETTER DAN ALL OV DE ND UR A BLESSIN TO UR FAMILY OK- RIDE ON

    Reply
  61. Floxy
    October 7, 2014 at 9:48 pm

    Forgive one another cos christ forgives us.also u two shld show some maturity. U both are wonderful,talented,pretty and ambassadors of Nigeria.above all christians,love,peace and unity conquers all.luv u both.

    Reply
  62. rachael
    October 16, 2014 at 12:22 pm

    U people shld stopping mouth in mJ N tonto matter live them alone.

    Reply
  63. oji chidimkpa
    January 15, 2015 at 1:16 pm

    Mercy johnson calm down a saying said dat if a child does nt respect a king he will never become a king…mercy u av done a lot in our nollywood 2day u ar a queen in nolly wood tonto is a child see as she running round wit no distination in mind she is only gud 2 be sexed but not gud 2 b married…..I hail my footballer MIKEL OBI for hw sharp he proved…MERCY JOHNSON I respect u…u ar my model

    Reply
  64. Destiny
    June 19, 2015 at 11:38 am

    If u say u hv no spot u lie nd cal him a liar, pls advice both nt speaken as a judge who made u a judge ovr d both. pls pple shuld no dia spot b4 calimg others name, even most of u who gv insult r worst than tonto. pls talk wisly at pple.

    Reply
  65. blessing enwelu
    June 19, 2015 at 1:22 pm

    aunt tonto don’t mind what has saying fine lady

    Reply
  66. anabell
    August 13, 2015 at 2:07 pm

    Tonto dike abeg no mind all those people dat re callin u name,pls pals u guys to leave d to ladys to settle dat fight,i belive dat God wil help,back to M.J pls forgive tonto if she hv made u angry in anyway,mama purity hw is ur family greet ur children for me

    Reply
  67. mabell
    August 13, 2015 at 2:15 pm

    Tonto dike u dat hv only 5month 2 live nd u are insultin another person is going to live in dis world until God call her

    Reply
  68. ndy
    February 7, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    i hope this problem has been resolved by now?

    Reply

