Actress Mercy Johnson Replies Tonto Dikeh Insults with more work

Late yesterday, Nollywood actress and singer Tonto Dikeh took shots at fellow actress Mercy Johnson. Tonto’s rants were about Mercy Johnson returning to work barely 2 months after putting to bed.

However, Mercy Johnson didn’t seem to have time to even play around or throw words back at Tonto.

Mercy Johnson also went on Twitter but with a much different approach, read her tweets below: –

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: