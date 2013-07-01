A TV journalist in India has been sacked after delivering his report on floods in the north of the country while sitting on the shoulders of a man who had lost everything.
Narayan Pargaien’s former employer, News Express, said he was guilty of “grave misconduct”.
It said what he had done was “not just inhuman, but was also against the culture” of the channel.
“You cannot ride on someone’s back for a story. We terminated him on Tuesday,” the head of News Express said later.
While the video was not broadcast by the TV station, it was anonymously uploaded onto YouTube where it has been viewed thousands of times.
Mr Pargaien insisted the man had been paid and had wanted him to show the damage to his home.
And while the journalist admitted his part in the filming, he was also keen to pass some of the blame onto his cameraman.
He said the cameraman had not done his job properly because the report was only supposed to show him from the chest up. The villager was not meant to have been in shot.
More than 1,000 people are believed to have lost their lives in the heavy flooding in Uttarakhand state.
ta na seh YH ta ne impashnektas seh alehim
yoy will have warm and light rain
and to obama YH: IM why yoy did not do things yoy promised,
if im were yoy im kick out yoyr closest
im aswanash alehim
not iesus
but the third
wetshkanes seh YH
middle man of YH
sehamel seh YH
justice and judge of YH
ashwel Akiel and Gapriel, will put those asshole irish bankers families to hell,
and those bankers and their families died and not born will go there too
IM seh nakteshna seh YH
that bankers will learn
Son of Man
eshnektasnehah seh ma ashna YH, taleimpashnektas seh alehim wakteshnake seh ashwelon
YHWANESKKANESTAH ta IM
IM: what country will take those men
Edward Joseph Snowden
Julian Paul Assange
to their soil,
will not get flooding
and ma ashna YHawah will pless yoy
my father
and to putin why there is no flooding in russsia and in india is
and in china after that Snowden kick out and east coast usa the whole july?
aswanash alehim
Son of Man
YH sent Sanh’mael to terra, obama yoyr hell begin, and merkel’s and other’s
ashwelon went
IM
im hope yoy in nigeria will find peace
in the name of father son and holy spirit
as my father say
imanuel kristo ev eloh
yoy must make a great country, best in africa, and yoy can do it, and im hope yoy will
Son of Man
my father YH dont like slawwesh
imri
son of man
lalela ebola
imri
i don’t help you because yoy delete what as wetshkanes from my father Y have said in those other sites,
russia will attact to west 2017 , ww3 2017, half of european population will die that year,
and rest of them in 5 years in hunger and radiation sickness, your future
imri
YHWHi is my father from enoich,biggest shit after adolf hitler is merkel
the meaning of life is that you wished to have body
imanuel,son of man
YHWH made Trump and his vice president to stop the way to ww3
in my world all people are equal, you in nigeria you have black skin because YHWH wished to protect you against skin cancer,it’s not sin if skin color is black
Imanuel
rev 19.11-16
quarks are in three colors,im blue
I liked to know what means 1.14
you 1.14
are you mennoniitesh or amish
imri