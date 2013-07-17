Okorocha Dissolves Cabinet, Explains Why He Joined APC

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has dissolved his cabinet.
He also asked members to complete their hand-over to permanent-secretaries in their respective ministries and agencies latest tomorrow.
Okorocha, who made the disclosure at a “stakeholders meeting”, held on Tuesday at the Sam Mbakwe Exco Chambers in Owerri, said the cabinet reshuffle was geared towards “bringing others in the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the government and injecting new ideas that would see the state move higher”.
The governor, who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) which has been embroiled in one leadership crisis or the other, pitched his tent with the All Progressives Congress (APC).
“APC is a child of character. The All Progressives Grand Alliance, led by Chief Victor Umeh; and the one led by Governor Peter Obi (of Anambra); and the neutral one led by me have no future,” he said, adding “That is why Igbos should come together as one to join APC. We should not be left out. Imo is in APC and I am in APC.”
Hmmmm owelle rochas okorocha I av been waiting for this move all year long. In the calculations of the battle for Nigeria like the chess game this move seem to be one that has the capacity to check mate the opponent the pdp in this case. Oga Rochas should be able to bring the votes of the easterners who have always cried foul as to the issue of Nigeria’s leadership and a coalition with the CAN and CPC obviously guarantees the vote of the electorate from each quarter
Owelle i use to think U̶̲̥̅̊ are sensible n visionary, now i c U̶̲̥̅̊ r such A̶̲̅ selfish coward!
Rochas Okorocha. Your interest for the unity and future of Ndi Igbo. And positive progress in continued success in all your life en devours has again shown how unselfish a true leader you. May God continue to bless you with wisdom. Amen
