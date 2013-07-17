Wednesday , 1 March 2017
Okorocha Dissolves Cabinet, Explains Why He Joined APC

daniel July 17, 2013

rochas-okorochaGovernor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has dissolved his cabinet.

He also asked members to complete their hand-over to permanent-secretaries in their respective ministries and agencies latest tomorrow.

Okorocha, who made the disclosure at a “stakeholders meeting”, held on Tuesday at the Sam Mbakwe Exco Chambers in Owerri, said the cabinet reshuffle was geared towards “bringing others in the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the government and injecting new ideas that would see the state move higher”.

The governor, who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) which has been embroiled in one leadership crisis or the other, pitched his tent with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“APC is a child of character. The All Progressives Grand Alliance, led by Chief Victor Umeh; and the one led by Governor Peter Obi (of Anambra); and the neutral one led by me have no future,” he said, adding “That is why Igbos should come together as one to join APC. We should not be left out. Imo is in APC and I am in APC.”

4 comments

  1. tobi sonubi
    July 17, 2013 at 7:50 pm

    Hmmmm owelle rochas okorocha I av been waiting for this move all year long. In the calculations of the battle for Nigeria like the chess game this move seem to be one that has the capacity to check mate the opponent the pdp in this case. Oga Rochas should be able to bring the votes of the easterners who have always cried foul as to the issue of Nigeria’s leadership and a coalition with the CAN and CPC obviously guarantees the vote of the electorate from each quarter

    Reply
  2. Who dcap Fits
    July 18, 2013 at 12:40 pm

    Owelle i use to think U̶̲̥̅̊ are sensible n visionary, now i c U̶̲̥̅̊ r such A̶̲̅ selfish coward!

    Reply
  3. tony peter
    July 18, 2013 at 4:06 pm

    Rochas Okorocha. Your interest for the unity and future of Ndi Igbo. And positive progress in continued success in all your life en devours has again shown how unselfish a true leader you. May God continue to bless you with wisdom. Amen

    Reply
  4. 韩国瑜伽服装购物网
    March 1, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    成功者总是跃跃欲试，试这试那；失败者原地不动。

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


