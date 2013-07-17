Okorocha Dissolves Cabinet, Explains Why He Joined APC

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has dissolved his cabinet.

He also asked members to complete their hand-over to permanent-secretaries in their respective ministries and agencies latest tomorrow.

Okorocha, who made the disclosure at a “stakeholders meeting”, held on Tuesday at the Sam Mbakwe Exco Chambers in Owerri, said the cabinet reshuffle was geared towards “bringing others in the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the government and injecting new ideas that would see the state move higher”.

The governor, who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) which has been embroiled in one leadership crisis or the other, pitched his tent with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“APC is a child of character. The All Progressives Grand Alliance, led by Chief Victor Umeh; and the one led by Governor Peter Obi (of Anambra); and the neutral one led by me have no future,” he said, adding “That is why Igbos should come together as one to join APC. We should not be left out. Imo is in APC and I am in APC.”

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: