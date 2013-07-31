Pendo: “Davido Kept It Fresh For Hours In Bed With Me”

Singer Davido has just returned from Kenya but it seems the juicy details about his trip were left out till now.

A certain Kenyan girl has been going around happily granting interviews about how she had sex with the music star while he was in Kenya.

According to her, Davido kept it fresh for hours. ‘He’ is big in length and width.

Read what she said in one of her interviews: –

So what is all this wahala about Davido blocking you off of his facebook?

Pendo : If people had done even a little research, they would know that Davido does not even have a Facebook account. I NEVER said I was in touch with him through Facebook. I got in touch with him through a good friend of his *redacted* and that’s where everything started. He did the intro.

So, seriously, did you sleep with Davido?

Pendo: Errrrrrrrrrrm (laughs cheekily) (There is IRREFUTABLE proof that Pendo did spend the night with Nigerian superstar, if you want to see it plead with her on twitter @LoveStaicey to release it.) In the meantime, have this picture of Davido, topless, in his hotel room from his personal instagram. Maybe Pendo took it #troll

So why did you do this? Do you do this for money?

Pendo: (Laughs) No, I didn’t get money from him. I didn’t WANT money from him. I did it simply cuz I find him hot and he is pretty legit in the music industry in Africa. Yeah, I am attracted by his talent, his fame, his power, but honestly, who isn’t? And people are talking so much because a lot of women wanted to be in my shoes, but were not. I’m not afraid to go after what I want. That’s just me. And I am unapologetic for it. I am content that I got what I wanted -which was to know him- and I guess it just naturally progressed from there…

So was this a one time thing then?

Pendo: No, I would do it again. Gladly. I don’t regret it at all.

Of course you know now I am gonna ask about the “D”. Free reign, choose your own words to describe it.

Pendo: He was perfect.

Nooooooooo, more than that. DESCRIPTION.

Pendo: (Laughing) Ok, ok. Errrrrrrrrrrm, he is much better than your “average Kenyan”. He is big. Both length and width. (Giggles) And best part is he REALLY knows what he is working with.

Haha, so you loved ALL OF HIM. (SN: Hehe, see what I did there?)

Pendo: (Giggles) Ha, you won’t let this go will you. Haha, no seriously though, he has CRAZY moves, he kept it fresh for a couple hours. I am impressed. Definitely the best…(hesitates) Ok maybe not the best I ever had, but he is up there.

So was this a one night stand or will you be seeing him again?

Pendo: Davido is not only a good lover but a gentleman. Not only did he not publicise the affair, but he left me with some personal mementos to remember him. I don’t think a one night stand does that. Plus there is still communication going on. I’m not saying we are dating, but we are definitely still talking. He did not “hit it and quit it”.

