Pendo: “Davido Kept It Fresh For Hours In Bed With Me”

Singer Davido has just returned from Kenya but it seems the juicy details about his trip were left out till now.
A certain Kenyan girl has been going around happily granting interviews about how she had sex with the music star while he was in Kenya.
According to her, Davido kept it fresh for hours. ‘He’ is big in length and width.
Read what she said in one of her interviews: –
So what is all this wahala about Davido blocking you off of his facebook?
Pendo : If people had done even a little research, they would know that Davido does not even have a Facebook account. I NEVER said I was in touch with him through Facebook. I got in touch with him through a good friend of his *redacted* and that’s where everything started. He did the intro.
So, seriously, did you sleep with Davido?
Pendo: Errrrrrrrrrrm (laughs cheekily) (There is IRREFUTABLE proof that Pendo did spend the night with Nigerian superstar, if you want to see it plead with her on twitter @LoveStaicey to release it.) In the meantime, have this picture of Davido, topless, in his hotel room from his personal instagram. Maybe Pendo took it #troll
So why did you do this? Do you do this for money?
Pendo: (Laughs) No, I didn’t get money from him. I didn’t WANT money from him. I did it simply cuz I find him hot and he is pretty legit in the music industry in Africa. Yeah, I am attracted by his talent, his fame, his power, but honestly, who isn’t? And people are talking so much because a lot of women wanted to be in my shoes, but were not. I’m not afraid to go after what I want. That’s just me. And I am unapologetic for it. I am content that I got what I wanted -which was to know him- and I guess it just naturally progressed from there…
So was this a one time thing then?
Pendo: No, I would do it again. Gladly. I don’t regret it at all.
Of course you know now I am gonna ask about the “D”. Free reign, choose your own words to describe it.
Pendo: He was perfect.
Nooooooooo, more than that. DESCRIPTION.
Pendo: (Laughing) Ok, ok. Errrrrrrrrrrm, he is much better than your “average Kenyan”. He is big. Both length and width. (Giggles) And best part is he REALLY knows what he is working with.
Haha, so you loved ALL OF HIM. (SN: Hehe, see what I did there?)
Pendo: (Giggles) Ha, you won’t let this go will you. Haha, no seriously though, he has CRAZY moves, he kept it fresh for a couple hours. I am impressed. Definitely the best…(hesitates) Ok maybe not the best I ever had, but he is up there.
So was this a one night stand or will you be seeing him again?
Pendo: Davido is not only a good lover but a gentleman. Not only did he not publicise the affair, but he left me with some personal mementos to remember him. I don’t think a one night stand does that. Plus there is still communication going on. I’m not saying we are dating, but we are definitely still talking. He did not “hit it and quit it”.
Good for u Pendo. Don’t worry Davido will definitely fuck u even harder. B**ch…
Mtcheeeeew. . Wat a nonsense. . U suck gal
y d hell should dis b publicized? Dis journalists sef… I tire 4 una ooo
ATTENTION: Artistes Or Company Brands Looking For THE Ideal Way To Promote Themselves,Or Interested In Alaba Mixes,Online,Radio And TV Promotions In Lagos,Nigeria Contact PGKingPromotions On 08063258075 Or pin:280E1143 And Let US Introduce YOU To The WORLD!
For God shall bring every work into judgement both the good and the evil. we are in the last days. the world would soon come to an end. Are you ready for the coming of the Lord?
blinks G
Ur re proud dat u s|ept wit a guy who isn’t ur man nor husdand,,,stupidi|ity runs in ur brain.
Kul she got wat she wanted 4rm davido nd she’s happy wif dat so dont judge.
omo dis yeye bitch self no get shame,
but i no blame her sha, na kenya life, thy too like us, naija 4life joor
haaalaaaa me 4 facebook: ICEDOVE
twitter: @ice_dove
so that u can get my larttest hit track on air now
Title: no-stopping by icedove
What you and Davido need to know is that your immoral activities displease the Almighty God. That relationship is a sinful one. You call it pleasure or a nice time. In the sight of God, both of you have committed heinous sin. The solution is repentance of the sin and other sins you have committed before now. REMEMBER, your life and time on earth are not in your hand.God has everything. JESUS LOVES YOU. I am inviting you to His saving GRACE FROM ALL SINS. Don’t delay!
She just sold her dignity nd respect claiming 2 hv gotten wat she want. whether he is a star or not; everyone of us can design ourselve 2 be a star dat people will admire. dat is just a rubbish post nd without de fear of God
My God!!!!!!!
am mr daniel the manager of gold record label …we need a very good artist that can make our record famous ..cantact 08106886950
Hehehehehehe……I wish I was davido. I would have tore her pussy wit my cock…shey na fuck she want
Why did u choose to post ur naked pictur,ar u tryin to realy convice us u actualy slept wt davido.dt is rubish u knw,havin sexual afairs out of wedlock is a sin and is nt somtin of pride or jubilatn,why al dis celebratn al abt,i gues u realy need to hav a second taught of wht u hv don wt davido and ask 4 God’s forgiveness.
dis is an expression of lunaticsm 4rm an obscure, poverty ridden Kenya lady ‘PENDO OR PSEUDO’ whatever. All ur baseless claims of having a romantic sex wit Davidson, are all pseudo. He only fuck u lyk an arrangee slut! u only laid those claims 2 promote ur ugly personality trait. u lowlyf Dog!!
Hmmmmmmm!!!Alwayz show of “SHAME”………………..It can even happen to any body?!”EVEN U!!!”
dont u know dat pendo is using davido to get to the top of her careerer, now the name pendo when been called will attract more fans to her and her producer or whatever, so get the trick people
Waow”9ice view out 4rm pendo,. ..no mind dem jare,even thou sum of our Nigeria gurl lukin 4 away 2get in touch wit him…so u made a good opurtunity of ur chance.. ….hail u pendo
Is decency still in ur dictionary if u access or keep one?
All stories to make moore money I love the game
I wonder what this cruel World is turning into that a creature made in God’s own image will have the impetus and courage to sat before a journalist and gave account of sexual dealing with her head high.” At the end we will all stand before God and give account of our lives on earth” Pendo or whatever and the so called Davido be ready!
absolute nonsense
U need to come to chrıst,he dead for u to lıve,he forgıve nd forget asked hım to forgıve u…JESUS LOVES U
hmmmm….so u slept with davido for fame…..you are nt the fst girl he has slept with so stop makin a fuss about it…smh
Errant rubbish”””u are an incredible sinner .God 4bit bad thing u ve no shame ….
I WISH TO HAVE WIBLOW FINE GIRL CROONER ON MY BED
You should be ashamed of what you did, do you think He will love you for eternity? Like you seem to just fool your self around, Davido is a celeb and can have intercourse with whom so ever pleases Him and do away with them you are not excluded madam and you not is favorite just His side chick already don’t be proud He did what He did to you.