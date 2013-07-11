Russia Convicts Dead Lawyer For Tax Evasion

A dead man has been found guilty of tax evasion in Russia, with his sentence to be announced later.

Late Sergei Magnitsky was handed a guilty verdict by a Russian court. The whistleblower lawyer’s death in detention led to one of the biggest Washington-Moscow rows in years.

The court on Thursday also found Magnitsky’s onetime client, the US-born British investor William Browder, guilty of evading about $17m in taxes.

Browder’s sentence is expected to be announced later but the case against Magnitsky ends with his verdict as the authorities cannot take a case against a dead man any further.

Magnitsky died in pre-trial detention after accusing interior ministry officials of corruption.

He died in custody in 2009 at the age of 37 after attempting to reveal massive tax fraud against the British Investment Fund Hermitage Capital, to which he was an adviser before, and the Russian state.

He had accused interior ministry officials of organising a $235m tax scam, but was then charged with the very crimes he claimed to have uncovered.

He was placed under pre-trial detention in 2008 and died of untreated illnesses less than a year later, just days before the expiry of the one-year limit that he could be held without trial.

Prison doctor Dimitri Kratov, who is also the deputy head of the jail, was accused of denying Sergei urgently needed medical aid, leading to his death.

But in May, state prosecutors dropped all charges against Kratov and he was allowed to walk free.

