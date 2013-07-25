Thursday , 22 December 2016
SHOCKING PHOTOS: Yahoo Boy Shows Off Cash & Money Ritual Shrine

Jo Daniel July 25, 2013

A yahoo boy (Internet scammer) who calls himself Odi Dollars has scammed a lot of people through his numerous Facebook profiles.

od_d19

He is said to have been in the business for a while and he targets foreign people.

The self-proclaimed spiritualist even provided a number where people can call him for spiritual help relating to poverty or any disease.

He has different Facebook accounts in different countries where he shares the same photos to attract potential victims.

See the shocking photos below

photophotophotophotophotophotophotophotophotophotophotophotophotophotophotophotophoto

 

Tags

58 comments

  1. Favour
    July 25, 2013 at 7:07 pm

    Abeg meku na go sit down 4 bush

    Reply
  2. Joan
    July 25, 2013 at 9:08 pm

    Nigeria wud b a great country…

    Reply
  3. youngD
    July 25, 2013 at 9:10 pm

    Abeg make una link me…

    Reply
  4. lie
    July 26, 2013 at 9:20 am

    hes a ghanaian n hes frm ghana n he live in ghana..dnt evn fink he has been 2 nigeria b4…dnt u c da ghana cedis?

    Reply
  5. Larey
    July 26, 2013 at 5:15 pm

    Na only God go punish all una wey dey talk say na yahoo boy him be cause dis on na blood money pure one so if una no get work make una self come online come try am and how money dey fall from heaven God go real real punish all una oooooo

    Reply
  6. davicto
    July 27, 2013 at 11:36 am

    all dis money his flunting abt is vanity upon vanity, if him lyk make e go sell e own life d money go finish smday

    Reply
  7. lull
    July 27, 2013 at 12:06 pm

    Wait 4 ur dead very soon young boy

    Reply
  8. Scholes
    July 27, 2013 at 7:19 pm

    This is no longer Yahoo.. Am quite sure its money Ritual. Plz Beware of him

    Reply
  9. Smith jackson
    July 28, 2013 at 9:59 am

    Na wah ooh,wat a life we are living,pls my brodas and sister out there dont mind d devils pradas advocate,he is only tryin 2lead others into destruction,i dont knw wat are our youth is turnin into now,i tht dey say youth are d future,but now it no longer so,d youth seems 2be d leaders 2hell,u can imagine a boy of 15years spendin more dan a million in a club 4just one friday nite,and also our celebrites are all makin things worst wit d luxury and temptin lifestyle dey display in their videos,they are intimidatin and pushing d young ones into flambyouant lifestyle,even if dey cant get it they forced themselve 2get there because of d intimidatin videos of our celebrities and our co called club big boy,if to say dis country dey office all dis people tax dem no go dey do yaga,odi dollar u headin toward destruction if u dont give 2God instead of givin 2ceasar,jackson smith,fc trecuila nest.

    Reply
  10. Chuks
    August 6, 2013 at 12:55 pm

    Y una dey jealous d young boy wit his money, let him b d way he wants it. Guy go ahead i dey support wetin u dey do, if posible teach me how do it and get money. If na ritual i go do am so fa say d money go come.

    Reply
  11. UCHE
    August 24, 2013 at 5:52 pm

    GET RICH OR U DIE TRYING,MONEY MOST BE MAD

    Reply
  12. Sir law
    September 19, 2013 at 10:32 am

    How will be like u

    Reply
  13. moffizy
    September 20, 2013 at 7:42 am

    Very ugly boy wt an ugly way of life. What shall it profit u to gain d whole world n loose ur very own soul…

    Reply
  14. femi
    September 27, 2013 at 9:58 am

    Gurls una dey judge there say d boi dis d boi dat,if e com meet una ask una to open una silly fucking pussy for him to sex,una no go du am,when una like moni pass anifin so.

    Reply
  15. starlek
    October 1, 2013 at 2:49 pm

    Dis is wat i̶̲̥̅̊ describe as “get rich and die young”

    Reply
  16. Konbo
    October 4, 2013 at 11:01 pm

    A beg teach me aw 2 catch fish koz me self wan make am big nd here na mai numba 07086368680 i b g boi 2 buh i neva make am

    Reply
  17. don
    November 7, 2013 at 8:25 am

    do u have odi dollar real contact,,, i need it o

    Reply
  18. Doctor
    November 23, 2013 at 7:37 pm

    Do you want to make it big in 7 days ? Do you have the mind to make money? Can you do what it takes to be rich? Do you want to belong to a cult that will make you rich and famous , are you a yahoo boy, a student, a business man or woman, a pastor? You too can get favor from the temple. Its not a joke, teenagers are not allowed please. Call me on this. 07050479440

    Reply
  19. Dr kia
    December 13, 2013 at 2:38 pm

    Called this link 4 +2347019401299 wealth creation (blood/ritualmoneyexcess)

    Reply
  20. car crashes 2014
    January 14, 2014 at 3:44 am

    Wonderful goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely great.
    I actually like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like
    what you’re saying and the way in which you say it.

    You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep
    it smart. I cant wait to read far more from you. This is actually a wonderful site.

    Reply
  21. harab
    January 15, 2014 at 3:54 pm

    Baba mi make unah link me me self won dey hott like unah

    Reply
  22. chukz
    February 8, 2014 at 5:21 pm

    Bro u to much carry on

    Reply
  23. get rich
    February 12, 2014 at 1:38 pm

    abeg make una leave am alone if u too need money make una call this man +2348185022116 he dey real, i no joke if una no serious abeg dont call am na yoruba man he be, he get spiritual power, he don help me for my spiritual problem b4

    Reply
  24. ify
    February 12, 2014 at 1:43 pm

    I need money pass anything, link me u bros.

    Reply
  25. mike
    February 19, 2014 at 10:58 pm

    money na money

    Reply
  26. obi
    February 26, 2014 at 2:39 pm

    i spoke with one man in kwara state, i got his number from friend, he promised to help. Pls. Can i go see am?

    Reply
  27. paul
    February 27, 2014 at 1:29 pm

    Abeg go see am sharp sharp and feed us back bcs i too need confirm and sure man.

    Reply
  28. Retus
    May 3, 2014 at 11:57 pm

    Bros am ready

    Reply
  29. Mr moo
    May 31, 2014 at 12:43 pm

    Mke u na lve am I beg !!!!!!!!!!!!!so has I knw no be yahoo yahoo boys he be

    Reply
  30. don corleone
    July 21, 2014 at 8:31 pm

    Abeg how real is it cos am interested

    Reply
  31. samson benjamin
    August 23, 2014 at 2:40 am

    abeg am from nigeria i really don’t knw if it g money or blood money all i need is please,abeg,beko hook me up and wat are d requried things needed so dat i won’t waste my time travelin up and down…pls reply me wit my email

    Reply
  32. Legend
    September 20, 2014 at 8:58 pm

    abeg i de intrested guy continue i de ur back but u fit hook me up.

    Reply
  33. mohammed Aliyu
    October 12, 2014 at 11:35 pm

    See guys I need this money because I have every where not thing has be don money na money

    Reply
  34. hardeyinkar
    October 14, 2014 at 1:06 am

    I need ur help plz am nt a police or efcc plz 4 god sake

    Reply
  35. D prince
    October 19, 2014 at 4:56 pm

    i need help too, am ready 4 anytin,abeg carry me on o.my number na 08036624979

    Reply
  36. sam
    November 2, 2014 at 9:21 pm

    You dont neet money ritual or yahoo stuff because you wont last

    Read J.F Odunjo’s poem

    Ise ni ogun `se
    Mura si ise ore mi
    Ise ni afi ndeni giga
    Bi ako ba reni fehinti
    Bi ole la a ri
    Bi a ko ba reni gbekele
    A tera mose eni
    Iya re le lowo lowo
    Baba re si le leshin le kan
    Bi o ba gboju le won
    O te tan ni mo so fun o
    Ohun ti a ko ba jiya fun
    Se kii le tojo
    Ohun ti a ba fara sise fun
    Ni npe lowo eni
    Apa lara
    Igunpa ni iye kan
    Bi aiye ba nfe o loni
    Ti o balowo lowo
    Won a ma fe o lola
    Jeki o wa ni ipo atata
    Aiye a ma ye o si terin-terin
    Jeki o deni rago
    Ko o ri bi aiye ti nyinmu si o
    Eko si tun seni doga
    Mura ki o ko dara-dara
    Iya nbo fomo ti ko gbon
    Ekun mbe fomo ti o nsa kiri
    Ma fowuro sere ore mi
    Mura si ise ojo nlo

    Reply
  37. AB AKUNNE
    November 26, 2014 at 9:37 pm

    MY MAN ABEG I HELP ABEG ANY HOW WAY U HELP ME I GO MANAGEAM MY PADDY PLS DIS MY ACCOUNT NUMBER 3067032526 FIRST BANK PLC UDOYE ONYEDIKA CHINONSO….GOD WE REWARD AS U HELP PL

    Reply
  38. victor
    December 29, 2014 at 7:57 pm

    Kep it up I love it but help me

    Reply
  39. mr ernest
    January 18, 2015 at 3:40 am

    money mak everything in this world, bros mak u link me up coz I’m ready 4 money this my number +233541809796

    Reply
  40. Awale
    January 18, 2015 at 7:43 pm

    I didnt want to comment about dis but i hv to do something.U aa all stupid people bcos i dont understand why u should keep on commenting about dis foolish guys bloody thing aa u people sensible at all?This guy is d real beast n his time will end very soon

    Reply
  41. ben
    March 21, 2015 at 8:10 pm

    Abeg make una link me…

    Reply
  42. Veed
    June 30, 2015 at 1:17 pm

    I’ll link u to becoming an entrepreneur. U dont need all these. I bet if u follow my rules u’ll b made within 24 months.

    Reply
  43. Samurai
    September 2, 2015 at 9:39 am

    #liveam for God,, #God time is the best

    Reply
  44. ahamefula ebuka
    November 15, 2015 at 9:55 am

    god time is the best

    Reply
  45. ebuka
    November 15, 2015 at 9:57 am

    god time is the best belive in god

    Reply
  46. emperor.seas.
    December 18, 2015 at 7:53 pm

    D game is, u make money in naija n base in malay through ritual from ur own club,

    Reply
  47. Daniel
    January 8, 2016 at 11:36 pm

    just need the money tonight how is that possible,pls i want you to make it possible for me here now till next week monday i need money pls,

    Reply
  48. smiles
    February 16, 2016 at 9:32 pm

    i need money 2 jare..who wan suffer? ahbeg bring d deal on.

    Reply
  49. Sanjo
    June 7, 2016 at 3:35 pm

    All of you shouting money remember money without rest of mind is useless, amend your way and come to Jesus he is able to give you all thing,he said seek ye kingdom of God first and his righteousness
    all this thing shall be added unto you.

    Reply
  50. Kelvin Lopez
    July 4, 2016 at 12:59 pm

    money is good i need it so much who can help please add me on my Facebook if you are really Kelvin Lopez . so that we talk serious ?

    Reply
  51. Anthony
    September 18, 2016 at 10:14 pm

    Help me. I need the greatest riches on earth. people who need money do not pay money to be rich. Blood for money. if you can, call me on 08077398433

    Reply
  52. God first
    September 25, 2016 at 9:17 pm

    U are all the biggest fools on earth and i pity u lot..wot suffer av u suffered.wot av u faced..u tink d devil wud u giv u somtin for free witout takin more than u can giv?.at d end, u fools wud b like its d devil..i pity u..but u’ll neva know until u av gotten in…wen u see d moni and d life dat coms wit it, u wil pray 2 go back 2 ur sufferins.u see a guys picture wit moni and u tink d picture is sayin everything..do u kno hw long he has 2 live?…may God help u all

    Reply
  53. BELIEVERS BROTHERHOOD
    November 20, 2016 at 1:09 pm

    THE GREAT BELIEVERS TEMPLE Of WEALTH.
    Nothing is impossible to those that BELIEVE. Are you tired of the pains and humiliations that accompanies poverty…? Do you posses the mental and physical ability to venture into any business of your choice and be successful…?If given the start-up capital.? If your answers is yes… Then wait no
    more. In our spiritual organisation we offer :
    1.Financial Breakthrough.
    2.Spiritual protection from enemies of progress.
    3.Talisman to unlock opportunities.and lots more… With no side effects of any kind. No human sacrifice required. All we require is your Dedication,commitments and worship to the great Deity of WEALTH. Call :07036270994 if you are interested. Note: For serious minded adults and those that BELIEVE only. Remember Money is not our problem.

    Reply
  54. Sunday
    December 17, 2016 at 10:43 pm

    Huuuuuuum its a pity when Mr pity walks on a pity way and die on a pity day pls my brethren be spiritual minded all guilter are not gold a word is enough for wise

    Reply

