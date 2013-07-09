Wednesday , 1 March 2017
Sokoto Sultanate Council: Ramadan Fast Begins On Wednesday

daniel July 9, 2013

new moonThe Ramadan fast is to start in Nigeria on Wednesday, the Sokoto Sultanate Council said in a statement on Monday.

The statement, signed by Prof. Sambo Wali, the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, said the decision was taken during the meeting of the committee in Sokoto on Monday.

It said that it had not received any reports from various moon sighting committees across the country confirming the sighting of the new moon of Ramadan.

“Tomorrow, Tuesday 9th of July, 2013, is, therefore, the 30th day of Sha’aban, 1434 AH. Wednesday, 10th of July is, therefore the, 1st day of Ramadan, 1434 AH

“His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, wishes all Muslims successful Ramadan fasting,” the statement, added.

(NAN)

