Photo: Woman gives birth to baby with monkey-like face in Kaduna

The latest assertion to the popular saying, “Wonders never end,” has just been recorded in Kaduna State where a young Fulani woman gave birth to a baby with amonkey-like face. The condition is said to be called Anencephaly, a condition that prevents the normal development of the brain and the bones of the skull

The woman, an indigene of SabonIceh village, gave birth to the monkey-like creature Monday morning at the General hospital Kagarko, Kagarko local government, after several hours of labour.

One of the nurses who attended tothe woman on arrival, told LEADERSHIP that, “the pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital at about 7:30 am, Monday. And we immediately took her into the labour room.”

“The woman came in through the out-patient department (OPD) after seeing the doctor on call and I decided to rupture her because the cervix was fully dilated. After I ruptured her, fluid measuring about 26 litres gushed out after which she started bleeding. All this time, the baby was still in the womb.”

“When the bleeding persisted, I sent for the medical director and when she came, we went into the theatre to operate on the woman. In the process, the baby started coming out with the legs. So, the medical director asked me to stop and allow her to deliver the baby by herself.

Speaking further, the nurse said, “She delivered the baby breech and when it came out, we discovered that it was an abnormal baby. It was half human and half animal. We lost the baby shortly after delivery.

The nurse who spoke on condition of anonymity said the baby weighed four kilograms which is healthy but its legs and ears were like those of a monkey, adding thatthe mother of the baby is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

“She lost a lot of blood so we have to give her blood,” the nurse added.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: