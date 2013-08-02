Emergency FEC Meeting: Sigh Of Relief As Jonathan Fails To Carry Out Cabinet Re-Shuffle

The emergency Federal Executive Council meeting held earlier today without any incident as there was palpable apprehension that President Goodluck Jonathan would use the occasion to announce a cabinet re-shuffle.

Many ministers, who did not know the agenda of Friday’s FEC meeting which came barely 48 hours after the regular one which holds on Wednesday, feared for their jobs but that was laid to rest as today’s meeting discussed the Federal Government’s medium-term fiscal framework for 2014-2016 appropriation years.

