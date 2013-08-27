Head Of Civil Service Of The Federation Denies Task Force On Job Recruitment

Alhaji Bukar Aji, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, said on Monday his office did not set up any task force for recruitment of officers into the Federal Civil Service.
This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Tope Ajakaiye, Director (Communications), in the office.
The statement said there was a group of people operating illegally as a “Federal Civil Service Recruitment Task Force’’.
According to the statement, the group claims to have been set up by the office, selling fake recruitment forms to applicants.
It said the responsibility of the recruitment of officers into the Federal Civil Service was that of the Federal Civil Service Commission.
The statement added that the office was not in any way involved in the recruitment process.
It said the commission had been advertising vacant positions and the application process in Nigerian newspapers.
He advised applicants to always get appropriate information on recruitment from the commission’s office in Abuja or through its Website.
It urged applicants to avoid dealing with fraudsters when seeking employment into the federal civil service. (NAN)
Is that what happen with labour and productivity? Becouse is getting to one year since we wrote the exams. ” No result, no sorry we couldn’t use it anymore” did you people knows the risk and danger each and everyone of us toke to see that we wrote that exams? Forget the fraudulent sir, sorry to say this, you are all the same.
Sir,
The responsibility of applicants being duped in the name of fake recruitment exercise rests upon you and your ministry. The reason is that , the fraudster impersonates your office openly by carryout widespread publicity in all areas of media. And most of this newspapers end up in your office.
So what stops the ministry to publish counter publication on the issue raised that any applicant patronizing them does so at his/her risk. This portrays weakly constituted personnel in the office.
I believe the proactive approach to exonerate the image of your ministry from mockery and failure.
Therefore, your pronouncement is not accepted. Please arrange to collate the name affected applicants for onward recommendation for necessary refund.
Tom Usen
INNA DILLAHI WA INNA ILAIHI RAJU’UN. am among the victims of national task force that dupe. and the responsible is u buhari. wallahi my finger will not repeat that mistake by 2019
sir this is not illegal it is in the legal way task force required his member in public since in voluntary organization therefore cheek the all command right now on there work is not a fake required