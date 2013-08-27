Head Of Civil Service Of The Federation Denies Task Force On Job Recruitment

Alhaji Bukar Aji, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, said on Monday his office did not set up any task force for recruitment of officers into the Federal Civil Service.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Tope Ajakaiye, Director (Communications), in the office.

The statement said there was a group of people operating illegally as a “Federal Civil Service Recruitment Task Force’’.

According to the statement, the group claims to have been set up by the office, selling fake recruitment forms to applicants.

It said the responsibility of the recruitment of officers into the Federal Civil Service was that of the Federal Civil Service Commission.

The statement added that the office was not in any way involved in the recruitment process.

It said the commission had been advertising vacant positions and the application process in Nigerian newspapers.

He advised applicants to always get appropriate information on recruitment from the commission’s office in Abuja or through its Website.

It urged applicants to avoid dealing with fraudsters when seeking employment into the federal civil service. (NAN)

