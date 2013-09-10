[Advice Needed] I Do Not Know If I Am Still A Vi*gin!!! Please Help!

Dear Tee,

I am 20 years old and I don’t know if I am still a vi*gin. When I was 9 years old, I did some romantic stuffs with a boy and I don’t know if he penetrated into me or not. Since then, I have not had s*x with anyone. Actually, I am thinking about doing it with the man that would marry me, although, I am still single. The problem is I don’t know if I am a vi*gin or not, please help!

BB

Hello BB,

Well, I think you are a vi*gin…..because if he had penetrated into you, you would know. But then, you can do self-examination. For a virgin, there is a thin flesh called the hymen that partly covers the v**ina….. the presence of a hymen signifies virginity, although the hymens of some virgins have been ruptured through activities like exercises or the use of tampons…..there are reports that some are not even born with hymen and this does not mean that they are not vi*gins. Anyway, I would just advise you to keep your body now, the past is gone….forget the former things, look ahead to a brighter tomorrow. Appreciate and celebrate who you are. When you are finally in a relationship with a man, don’t give him your body until he marries you. Don’t be fooled by words like “let me check if you are a virgin”, “You are lying, if you love me, you would have s*x with me.” Never be fooled by such words, men who speak such words would end up dumping you once they have their ways.

All the best dear,

Tee.

