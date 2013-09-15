“I Can Have Sex For 24 Hours Straight, I Have Been Playing With Women’s Body Since I Was A Little Boy” – Nigerian Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo Brags

Nigerian actor, Kenneth Okonkwo recently shocked fans by giving up way too many information about his sex life.

In an interview with Entertainment Express, he brags about his sexual prowess and shed some light on his relationship with actress Mercy Johnson.

He says:

“I am strong sexually for 24 hours. My wife knows that. Each time I have an affair with any lady, she goes out to tell her friends, and her friend will end up developing interest in me. So when I married my wife, I told her if she know what’s best for her she should not tell any of her female friends what we do behind closed doors or else she will lose me” “When I was growing up, women older than me were coming for me, right in front of my mother. These women taught me a lot of things. I started kissing at a very tender age because it was part of the things they were doing to me, and I loved it. Maybe that is why my lips are red. They taught me how to be with women. They would give me their body to play with so I grew up knowing a lot about what women want. Till today, when I am sleeping with a lady she has to cum before me. I enjoy sex more when the women have enjoyed themselves”

On his relationship with Mercy Johnson, he says:

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: