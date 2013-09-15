“I Can Have Sex For 24 Hours Straight, I Have Been Playing With Women’s Body Since I Was A Little Boy” – Nigerian Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo Brags

Nigerian actor, Kenneth Okonkwo recently shocked fans by giving up way too many information about his sex life.
In an interview with Entertainment Express, he brags about his sexual prowess and shed some light on his relationship with actress Mercy Johnson.
He says:
“I am strong sexually for 24 hours. My wife knows that. Each time I have an affair with any lady, she goes out to tell her friends, and her friend will end up developing interest in me. So when I married my wife, I told her if she know what’s best for her she should not tell any of her female friends what we do behind closed doors or else she will lose me”
“When I was growing up, women older than me were coming for me, right in front of my mother. These women taught me a lot of things. I started kissing at a very tender age because it was part of the things they were doing to me, and I loved it. Maybe that is why my lips are red. They taught me how to be with women. They would give me their body to play with so I grew up knowing a lot about what women want. Till today, when I am sleeping with a lady she has to cum before me. I enjoy sex more when the women have enjoyed themselves”
On his relationship with Mercy Johnson, he says:
“That is funny, and do you know why? Before Mercy was born, or should I say when she was still in kindergarten, I had already started kissing ladies in movies. So she met me still doing it. Why would her own be different? When you match her good acting skill and my exceptional skill, it comes out natural and people would end up saying is there something going on? Mercy is like a younger sister to me. I am close to her and her husband so it makes me laugh when anybody talks about Mercy and myself in anyway. There can never be a fling between a brother and a sister. We are only professional colleagues”
I’m not sure what we should do with this information. Who gives a rat’s ass if he lasts for a decade in bed. #Mctchewwwwwww
Jealousy…lol
Enjoy Nice Moments And Nice People
God Loves Us & I Pray That We May Learn How To Conduct Ourselves In Public So That God Regrets Not As To Why He Created Us!!
Really when u are young
My opinion doesnt really matter here, but me think dat it is really not decent for anyone, and l mean anyone, to talk about intimate personal issues on social platforms like dis. For me it is very Revolting!!!!!
Kenneth u dont have to go public y exposing Ur self coz u’re exposing Ur self and Dat Will affect Ur Relationship with Ur wife
Just bragging
Is that an achievement
All this sugar mummy or daddy is fake, those guys are 419, I once fall in their tricks, they will control ur mind with juju be careful oooo
For those of you who are busy fooling yourself on the internet, you need to have a rethink before it is too late! It is just a step between life and death! Consider if you were on ground in Nyanyan bus station the very minute the blast occurred, you would have died with your immorality! Accept Christ now and turn away. From your sin as tomorrow may be too late!
his mother must have been an ashewo who taught him how to fuck at tender age. how many ashewo pikins de movie industry?
Madness of the highest order.
Hmm. Nigeria’s with low mentality, na wa oooo. To have sex with a woman nw is now a big deal nd people r evn happy to win a Gold mendal on it. Na God go help us.
Local man u re bragging abt ur sex life no wonder u culdnt stay with ur first wife, sex na attachment real men dnt talk abt their sex life continue when u re old u will knw dat what’s up
Mr kenneth , you’re so amature and you disrespected your wife and belittled ur self with dis ur childish respons.
I don’t no dat U re dis stupid,I use 2look U in high esteem
Jesus Christ the way, truth and life; not sex.
Stupid foolish man
This is ridiculous….well is good to have a good mother
Kenneth, go CNN go announce nw. I hear say u fit even collect Nobel prize for ur sexual achievements.
I thought you knw God’ dan why re yu sayin all dis
He is simply an idiot