Saturday , 24 December 2016
“I Can Have Sex For 24 Hours Straight, I Have Been Playing With Women’s Body Since I Was A Little Boy” – Nigerian Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo Brags

Deolu September 15, 2013

Nigerian actor, Kenneth Okonkwo recently shocked fans by giving up way too many information about his sex life.

In an interview with Entertainment Express, he brags about his sexual prowess and shed some light on his relationship with actress Mercy Johnson.

He says:

“I am strong sexually for 24 hours. My wife knows that. Each time I have an affair with any lady, she goes out to tell her friends, and her friend will end up developing interest in me. So when I married my wife, I told her if she know what’s best for her she should not tell any of her female friends what we do behind closed doors or else she will lose me”

“When I was growing up, women older than me were coming for me, right in front of my mother. These women taught me a lot of things. I started kissing at a very tender age because it was part of the things they were doing to me, and I loved it. Maybe that is why my lips are red. They taught me how to be with women. They would give me their body to play with so I grew up knowing a lot about what women want. Till today, when I am sleeping with a lady she has to cum before me. I enjoy sex more when the women have enjoyed themselves”

On his relationship with Mercy Johnson, he says:

“That is funny, and do you know why? Before Mercy was born, or should I say when she was still in kindergarten, I had already started kissing ladies in movies. So she met me still doing it. Why would her own be different? When you match her good acting skill and my exceptional skill, it comes out natural and people would end up saying is there something going on? Mercy is like a younger sister to me. I am close to her and her husband so it makes me laugh when anybody talks about Mercy and myself in anyway. There can never be a fling between a brother and a sister. We are only professional colleagues”

32 comments

  1. Jay
    September 15, 2013 at 3:30 pm

    I’m not sure what we should do with this information. Who gives a rat’s ass if he lasts for a decade in bed. #Mctchewwwwwww

    Reply
  2. Emong Willies
    September 16, 2013 at 8:19 am

    Enjoy Nice Moments And Nice People

    Reply
  3. Emong Willies
    September 16, 2013 at 8:38 am

    God Loves Us & I Pray That We May Learn How To Conduct Ourselves In Public So That God Regrets Not As To Why He Created Us!!

    Reply
  4. Kenny g destiny
    September 20, 2013 at 7:47 am

    Really when u are young

    Reply
  5. Igho Vincent
    October 21, 2013 at 5:45 pm

    My opinion doesnt really matter here, but me think dat it is really not decent for anyone, and l mean anyone, to talk about intimate personal issues on social platforms like dis. For me it is very Revolting!!!!!

    Reply
  6. seo
    October 28, 2013 at 10:40 am

    Reply
  7. Rejoice
    January 22, 2014 at 4:08 pm

    Kenneth u dont have to go public y exposing Ur self coz u’re exposing Ur self and Dat Will affect Ur Relationship with Ur wife

    Reply
  8. henrietta
    February 28, 2014 at 9:12 pm

    Just bragging

    Reply
  9. Sandra
    March 1, 2014 at 6:29 pm

    Reply
  10. Sandra
    March 1, 2014 at 6:31 pm

    Reply
  11. ezomo o
    March 14, 2014 at 2:17 pm

    Is that an achievement

    Reply
  12. UChenna nwaeze
    March 28, 2014 at 3:40 pm

    Reply
  13. richard
    April 13, 2014 at 8:50 pm

    Reply
  14. herrison
    April 20, 2014 at 8:26 am

    Reply
  15. maga
    April 20, 2014 at 12:48 pm

    All this sugar mummy or daddy is fake, those guys are 419, I once fall in their tricks, they will control ur mind with juju be careful oooo

    Reply
  16. salami
    April 21, 2014 at 12:32 am

    Reply
  17. Edinrin
    April 21, 2014 at 5:25 pm

    For those of you who are busy fooling yourself on the internet, you need to have a rethink before it is too late! It is just a step between life and death! Consider if you were on ground in Nyanyan bus station the very minute the blast occurred, you would have died with your immorality! Accept Christ now and turn away. From your sin as tomorrow may be too late!

    Reply
  18. usal
    July 15, 2014 at 5:56 pm

    his mother must have been an ashewo who taught him how to fuck at tender age. how many ashewo pikins de movie industry?

    Reply
  19. The Truth
    August 8, 2014 at 1:42 pm

    Madness of the highest order.

    Reply
  20. best
    October 5, 2014 at 8:13 pm

    Reply
  21. monday
    October 10, 2014 at 6:39 pm

    Hmm. Nigeria’s with low mentality, na wa oooo. To have sex with a woman nw is now a big deal nd people r evn happy to win a Gold mendal on it. Na God go help us.

    Reply
  22. one
    October 24, 2014 at 5:28 pm

    Local man u re bragging abt ur sex life no wonder u culdnt stay with ur first wife, sex na attachment real men dnt talk abt their sex life continue when u re old u will knw dat what’s up

    Reply
  23. Emmanuel Akaahan.
    November 21, 2014 at 12:45 pm

    Jesus Christ is the Saviour from sin (John 1: 29; 4: 39- 42).
    Sin is the only barrier between God (The Creator of the universe) and man (1 John 3: 8; Isaiah 59: 1- 15).
    Everyone needs to be free from sin to have a relationship with God and get to Heaven to live with God eternally after this life (Revelation 22: 12- 16; John 14: 1- 3).
    Be born again, free from sin; live sin-free to escape hell fire (eternal punishment) by God (Revelation 20: 11- 15; 21: 8; 22: 15; Psalm 9: 17).
    JESUS CHRIST SAVES!
    JESUS CHRIST IS LORD!!
    JESUS CHRIST IS ALIVE!!!

    Reply
  24. debby
    February 3, 2015 at 7:56 pm

    Mr kenneth , you’re so amature and you disrespected your wife and belittled ur self with dis ur childish respons.

    Reply
  25. yusuf
    February 11, 2015 at 12:33 pm

    I don’t no dat U re dis stupid,I use 2look U in high esteem

    Reply
  26. elion
    April 28, 2015 at 6:56 am

    Jesus Christ the way, truth and life; not sex.

    Reply
  27. Juste
    June 2, 2016 at 12:46 am

    Stupid foolish man

    Reply
  28. Biodun
    June 8, 2016 at 3:16 pm

    This is ridiculous….well is good to have a good mother

    Reply
  29. kells
    December 4, 2016 at 11:39 pm

    Kenneth, go CNN go announce nw. I hear say u fit even collect Nobel prize for ur sexual achievements.

    Reply
  30. ifeoma
    December 8, 2016 at 11:55 pm

    I thought you knw God’ dan why re yu sayin all dis

    Reply
  31. Kdj
    December 24, 2016 at 12:15 am

    He is simply an idiot

    Reply

