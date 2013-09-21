Thursday , 2 February 2017
Qatar Airways

PHOTOS: Cheating Couple Caught, Forced To Walk Completely Unclad In Benue

Jo Daniel September 21, 2013

A woman who was said to have been involved in adultery was caught and forced to walk unclad with her partner in Benue State.

benue_couple1

The incident was said to have occurred on September 19 at Orokam, Obadigbo Local Government area of the state

Apparently the woman pictured above is said to be the wife of a popular school proprietor in the area. She lost her husband on Tuesday, and was accused by her husband’s people of committing adultery which she admitted she was guilty of.
Further revelation by members of Orokam stated that there is an oracle called “ALEKWU” in that town which punishes married women that cheats on their husbands and also deters people from committing atrocities.
The Oracle supposedly issues out a warning to the husband of any adulterous woman of which if he fails to take appropriate actions or return to the village from wherever he is to perform the proper rites for cleansing himself and his family, he will die.
benue_couple
What do you think of the woman’s punishment?
Source: Daily Star
Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

Fulani Herdsmen Butcher A Farmer In Enugu (Disturbing Photos)

‘Tragedy happen this morning as a man was rushed in at OMEGA medical centre Afor …

77 comments

  1. IykeDdon
    September 21, 2013 at 6:22 pm

    They should learn from jesus example, who among them , that has nt comit adultery should cast the stone first, for the woman she should repent and beg for forgiveness .

    Reply
    • IamBlayd
      September 21, 2015 at 11:30 pm

      My dear before u stain urself please try to make a little inquiry into this issue ok,this woman in question has been into this act which makes d husband to push her to her family for sacrifice and clensing which is in line with the tradition and culture of the land,even the bible that pple were making references to does not support fornication let alone adultery,she played the husband in a diabolical means and the man later took her inn without questioning which will automatically affect his life, d woman in quest knows quiet frankly that if d sacrifice is not done he’ll die,starting from d sign till the 3rd day this gentle man died just because of his wife greediness and infidelity and just asking her to serve the punishment not killing her o,u guys are here causing those pple, its my village and I graduated from the husband’s college,I know of this and it has been there as old as d history of idoma nation, its only here I see that married women do have boyfriend,what are we turning our Africa culture to if I may ask????? She deserve even worse than than, where is the husband today???? I can’t stop crying o

      Reply
      • ola
        November 28, 2016 at 4:40 am

        Yea you are right but this is 20116 my dear they can take them to police station if the public is mad at them not asking them to walk unclad I will never support a woman cheating on her husband or husband cheating on the wife but I can assure you if is the man the punishment wont go this far

        Reply
  2. Bukky
    September 21, 2013 at 6:59 pm

    Infact,all the people that made them walk unclad should be hanged.the unmarried among them should swear if they have not committed fornication before.while the married should also swear if their spouse was the first to sleep with them.the offence is bad truely,but the punishment melted on the culprit is inhuman.God forgive us all.

    Reply
  3. Domfrank
    September 21, 2013 at 8:01 pm

    This is serious,d local Govt happens to be where I hail frm.But this is really unpleasant.The public who participated in such act would have adhere to the teaching of christ.

    Reply
  4. Bernji
    September 21, 2013 at 8:16 pm

    This is enough to give anybody a rethink before any illicit advances on another man’s wife. And the husband even die, this punishnent is so humiliating.

    Reply
  5. jay
    September 21, 2013 at 8:32 pm

    LOL!

    Reply
  6. jay
    September 21, 2013 at 8:34 pm

    He without sin shall cast the first stone y’all look in the mirror doublecheck ur appearance.

    Reply
  7. freeman
    September 21, 2013 at 9:04 pm

    this highest injustice the woman’s husband is not more she is free to seek for another man
    I believe she was in the process of seeking for another husband
    may God forgive those people that did this to her and her partner

    Reply
  8. kk
    September 21, 2013 at 9:15 pm

    I wonder how all these people are now calling Jesus into this. U think bcos U lost ur virginity that everybody are same, there are many that are still clean.
    Jesus said go and sin no more, but after hearing the word of God preached everywhere she still went to commit the same sin. Pls no mercy, spare Jesus here. Let here repent else hell fire

    Reply
  9. me
    September 21, 2013 at 9:20 pm

    this is barbaric, the ppl of dat God forsaken village should be ashamed of themselves. Mtchew!

    Reply
  10. maria okon Afangekung
    September 21, 2013 at 9:28 pm

    you have arrested the sinners but have you ever sin in any way? if the answer is yes,then we all guilty. it may not this kind of. in any form, refrian and confess and cling unto the master Jesus Christ for mercy and forgiveness. the power of God will arrest them and convict and they will not do this again. let us use the word of God as our guide and believe in God. we should be faithful in all our ways and respect the institution of marriage! come to Jesus as personal Lord and savior. you will be saved. Gbu

    Reply
    • Prince McDonald Ehi-Okosodo
      September 22, 2013 at 5:32 am

      Perhaps the aldulterous infulgencies of the woman led to the death of her husband! So, the woman, apart from being stri*ped unclad be given 7 serious strokes of the cane b4 setting her free. (Read Leviticus 18:1-30 and see how excruciatingly God hates adultery/fornication).
      For the man, if he’s married, His wife should be brought to the village square and an active young man best brought to assault her sexually also…this way the man will know how ignoble and hurting it is to commit adultery with another man’s wife.
      Basucally

      Reply
  11. steve
    September 21, 2013 at 9:52 pm

    this is totaly rubbish humans are not in d best position of judge other rather to let
    go and let God in what most of them doing secretly is more than this may God help us

    Reply
  12. bede
    September 21, 2013 at 10:12 pm

    you people are not talking about the dead husband, who died not for doing any thing bu because of the consequences of the adultery act of the woman according to the custom of the land, let us contribute on this, he died just for marrying an adulterer

    Reply
  13. gil
    September 21, 2013 at 10:24 pm

    No one has the moral right to judge or administer punishments to another adult for committing adultery. The rite may be necessary but it is unhuman and hypocritical.

    Reply
  14. eka
    September 21, 2013 at 11:13 pm

    Wats with dese Benue pple n stripping pple unclad?? Dis is gross, kai

    Reply
  15. Ayodeji
    September 22, 2013 at 12:13 am

    Nigeria still far from been civilised, is not for the public to take LAW in their own hands whatever the matter is, very Sad situation !!!

    Reply
  16. ikemeke
    September 22, 2013 at 1:16 am

    So an inhumane punishment!

    Reply
  17. Marc
    September 22, 2013 at 5:55 am

    Na we de do religion pass n na we de commit crime pass…I luv dat culture. They shld giv them more punishment,for this one isn’t even enough

    Reply
  18. Alvin chima
    September 22, 2013 at 8:55 am

    No one,i repert no one has d right 2 do such an inhuman act bt only GOD,wht lesson re we learnin 4rm our lord JESUS,bcos he did condem d woman in d bible.more all sins re equal,if u say she deciev dis dat mins u who hav sin in 1 way or d other deciev dis as well.

    Reply
  19. cecil
    September 22, 2013 at 9:19 am

    Wat a barbaric culture. What happen to husbands dat sleeps with single ladies. Selfish people

    Reply
  20. UMENAKU SINTO
    September 22, 2013 at 9:51 am

    Speechless! Where are the police that was supposed to prevent such barbaric act? I’m indeed ashamed of this country. Inglorious bastards!

    Reply
  21. Eddy Abutu
    September 22, 2013 at 10:38 am

    Religion has already finished us and we still have not learn any thing yet. Its the same religion and civilizations that make human being now behave like dogs. If not have you heard of homo sexualism and gay marriage in our society? Its obvious religion has failed us let go back to tradition where sanity will be instilled. This is my traditional and many women from where i come from cannot just commit adultery and go free. It may sound crude and harsh but our time deserve it.

    Reply
  22. Esther oby
    September 22, 2013 at 10:54 am

    Very big shame to d woman in question. By allowing her husband to die out of her ignorant what will she tell her children that kill their father cos l believe that some knows what that happen even if they are still kiddies. To tell the true if not all of them at least one must face her for kill their father out of her doggied doggied doggied way. She better repent now there is nothing to hard for God to do or change

    Reply
  23. Collins
    September 22, 2013 at 11:17 am

    This is outright wickedness & humiliation. Most of these people that unclad this couple have even commited worst crime like arm robery n ritual killings yet they are not subjected to such humilation. The police shld go n arrest d community leader to provide those involve in this wicked act n persecute them in order to prevent reoccurence. Mob justice shld be abbrogated n sanction in naija. It is an infringement on fundermental human right. It is only a competence court of law that has the power to administer justice. Nigerian shl be matured in their reasoning. May GOD DELIVER US!!!

    Reply
  24. linda
    September 22, 2013 at 11:25 am

    pls the punishment is extreme

    Reply
  25. Ddunnie
    September 22, 2013 at 12:21 pm

    God’s words says ”Judge not, so that you will not be judged. Because with what judgement you judge, is what you also will be judged with; and with what measure you mete, shall also be measured unto you.” (Mathew 7:1-2) Those who unclad them and paraded them are also sinners, probably heinous sins than this fornication sin. Let them and those who support this punishment know that they too will soon receive their own heavy jugdement from the Creator who sees in secreet and pays in public. That is God the Almighty.

    Reply
  26. Kings young alaji
    September 22, 2013 at 2:18 pm

    Hmmmm….
    Dats awkward u knw…
    I cant belive dat dere are still rural or towns and villages where d gospel and d teaching of Lord and the bible have not yet reached…..
    How can dey do such act??? By forcing d culprits to walk nud/unclad in d whole public, dats very ridiculus…. Does it mean dey dont read bible atall so as to learn from d teaching of Jesus?? Even in d Bible dere was a case as such but hw did Jesus treat d case??, He ask d crowd saying ‘anyone who have not committed sin should first thro stone @ her, and hw was it at d end…

    Pls dat culture should be liquified…
    And for d both culprits dey must deviate from such act so as not to evolk Gods wrath in their lyf and their families at large and ask God for his mercy and forgiveness…… Shalom

    Reply
  27. samafooo
    September 22, 2013 at 2:30 pm

    how posible on earth can husband die because her wife commit adultery, there are other things that lead to this unhuman act.

    Reply
  28. Vicky
    September 22, 2013 at 4:57 pm

    pple dat take laws into their hands in d name of tradition & mett out babaric & inhuman acts on their fellow beings shuld remember dere is a supreme law dat superceds every man made law ………. d law of d most high God! we shuld all remember dat every MAN has an account 2 give to d Almighty afta our sojourn on earth.let GOD b d judge!

    Reply
  29. Moses
    September 22, 2013 at 5:04 pm

    What are you talking here! should we be talking of judging them? If they truly commit the act that sent the husband to grave, is it their indecency we should be talking about. Truly, the would be forgiven by God and man but the fact is that they have to live with such a scar in their emotion as a warning in their life time.
    See Bible view of the act

    Although adultery may be forgiven, it is a valid Scriptural basis for divorce on the part of the innocent mate. (Matthew 5:32; compare Hosea 3:1-5.) For the good of the human family, God’s Word points out that his adverse judgment will come upon unrepentant fornicators and adulterers. Moreover, it clearly shows that those who practice s*xual immorality “will not inherit God’s kingdom.”—Galatians 5:19, 21.

    ADULTERY
    As used in the Bible, adultery generally refers to voluntary s*xual intercourse by a married person with one of the opposite s*x other than one’s mate, or, during the time that the Mosaic Law was in effect, such intercourse by any man with a married or a betrothed woman. The Hebrew root meaning “commit adultery” is na·ʼaph′, while its Greek counterpart is moi·kheu′o.—Eze 16:32, ftn; Mt 5:32, ftn.
    Historically as well as at present, adultery is generally forbidden, but penalties are seldom imposed.
    Jehovah’s law separated Israel and raised the moral status of marriage and family life to a much higher level than that of the surrounding nations. The seventh commandment of the Decalogue stated in direct, unmistakable language: “You must not commit adultery.” (Ex 20:14; De 5:18; Lu 18:20) Adulterous invasion of another man’s domain was prohibited, as were other forms of s*xual misconduct.—See FORNICATION; PROSTITUTE.
    Under the Law of Moses the penalty for adultery was severe—death for both guilty parties: “In case a man is found lying down with a woman owned by an owner, both of them must then die together.” This applied even to a betrothed woman, it being considered that she had committed adultery if she had relations with a man other than the one to whom she was duly engaged. (De 22:22-24) If suspected of adultery, a wife had to stand trial.—Nu 5:11-31; see THIGH.
    Christians, though not under Mosaic Law, must also refrain from adultery. “For the law code, ‘You must not commit adultery,’ . . . is summed up in this word, namely, ‘You must love your neighbor as yourself.’” There can be no hypocrisy in this matter. (Ro 13:9; 2:22) In teaching Bible principles, Jesus raised the moral standard still higher for Christians. He broadened out the matter of adultery, saying it was not limited to s*xual contact a man might have with a woman not his mate: “Everyone that keeps on looking at a woman so as to have a passion for her has already committed adultery with her in his heart.” Such men are among those who “have eyes full of adultery.”—Mt 5:27, 28; 2Pe 2:14.

    Adultery is “actually sin against God.” (Ge 39:9) Jehovah will judge those guilty of adultery, and none who persist in such a course “will inherit God’s kingdom.” (Mal 3:5; 1Co 6:9, 10; Heb 13:4) How true the proverb: “Anyone committing adultery with a woman is in want of heart; he that does it is bringing his own soul to ruin.”—Pr 6:32-35.

    Adultery violates the divine standard, and Jehovah God promises to become “a speedy witness” in judgment against adulterers. (Malachi 3:5) The bad fruits of s*xual relations outside the marriage union emphasize the wisdom of God’s law. Adultery produces broken confidence and distrust. It causes insecurity and undermines marital peace. The resulting bitterness and heartbreak often lead to divorce. Children suffer as they see their family torn apart. Clearly, God’s condemnation of adultery is for our good. His Word shows that anyone having genuine love of neighbor will not commit adultery.—Romans 13:8-10.

    The point here is that the punishment is a serious warning to those who engaged in s*x outside their matrimonial homes. It is a serious sin.

    Reply
  30. Adeolu James
    September 22, 2013 at 5:42 pm

    This is purely absurd. What image are we creating for this country in the name of tradition? May God save us

    Reply
  31. Kumzycool11
    September 22, 2013 at 10:19 pm

    Im alxo 4rm dat town nd kn too well how da oracle react, bt dis strange coz da woman mentiond nt less dan 5 men who she has been sleepin around wit in da absence of her husband. Bt da punishmnt shuld at least be ova coz dis will be a great lesson to all da women in dat town who love sleepin around wit married men up nd down lyk tiv people.. Pls let dem leave da rest 4 God tn judge……

    Reply
  32. freddy2072
    September 22, 2013 at 10:56 pm

    It’s a norm that ALEKWU do kill in such cases, but strip unclad never a criteria. It has never happened this way before. It’s very wrong. It’s a LG I know very well.

    Reply
  33. ejike
    September 22, 2013 at 11:45 pm

    we r still a long way from civilization in this our nation. no body holy pass.

    Reply
  34. lekan
    September 23, 2013 at 3:19 am

    It might not augur well for the people to forced these 2 human beings to walked nakedly. It didn’t help the community at all! Remember peers are watching and they should be considerate as well. Albeit! I’m not in support of Adultery act but, who amongst them comes with clean hands?

    Reply
  35. Bashir
    September 23, 2013 at 5:39 pm

    This is totally abuse of humanity, i condem this punishment, it is never the right thing to do, how many people did you think commit similar offence everyday within the local area, it is unpredictable they should have allow God to deal with them Himself.

    Reply
  36. FIDELIS
    September 24, 2013 at 8:19 am

    WHO IS THE JUDGE, JURY AND THE OFFEND-ANT THERE? LIVE THE LAW TO TAKE IS PLACE OR THE ALMIGHTY GOD TO ATTEND TO THEM DO NOT PUT LAW IN UR HANDS OR COURSE UPON YOUR SELF NIGERIANS.

    Reply
  37. joshua ndang
    September 24, 2013 at 10:06 am

    This is barbaric ,Nigerian still far from been civilized

    Reply
  38. Godswill Osita
    September 26, 2013 at 11:18 am

    The WORST judgement is a situation whereby a criminal condenm s his fellow that committed another or same offence in judgement. Let it be.

    Reply
  39. jadejeje
    October 7, 2013 at 8:52 pm

    those men that subjected the woman to such dehumanization are very useless s*x starved men just looking for ways to satisfy their s*xual urges.

    Reply
  40. KENOBI
    October 8, 2013 at 11:29 am

    If thats what the culture says, i think its okay. For those of us who see immorality as a way of life, we are quick to condemn the people for stripping the unclad. If we strip thieves unclad, what is different abt this one?

    Reply
  41. amoo idris
    October 9, 2013 at 1:22 pm

    Here’s another jungle justice. Replica of what happened in Aluu last year. May God help us in Nija

    Reply
  42. Hazan
    October 9, 2013 at 8:53 pm

    Chaiiiiii, as if dey hav not sinned b4, wat a judgement….may d ALIGHTY forgiv us awa sins

    Reply
  43. kingsley prince
    October 11, 2013 at 8:48 am

    the only way to see by faith is to shut the eyes of reason. what a barbaric nation nigeria is that agreement between two humans to enjoy a call of nature is now referred to sin by religious estremists who are ignorant of the fact that it is against natural justice’ equity and good conscience it is repugnant to fairness and contrary to public policy. those involved should be given atleast ten year jail term with hard labour. its not about being rightous with mouth that brings development. it is when we stop to mystify the word s*x. if u want to have s*x get protected. its a call of nature.

    Reply
  44. ayozine
    October 14, 2013 at 6:26 pm

    Is 2face not from Benue state? Why was he not paradednaked when he was sleeping around with different gurls and married women? The people of that village are dumb a*s. f**k u all. Animals

    Reply
  45. seo companies
    October 28, 2013 at 11:05 am

    009798052893939751642836122 22198678782294605 seo 00394208952228333756 company 3238899255802022. 146122 seo agency 681822171570722422 red 29 132222922890086722511225452288622722 seo company 764073 04353539796222224749 622547.323223 :)

    Reply
  46. Kenny
    November 10, 2013 at 5:38 am

    It’s serious

    Reply
  47. ZION
    November 12, 2013 at 4:34 pm

    This is injustice! Inhuman treatment!! Irespective of their culture or the crime committed!!! They are better ways to handle diz things. Why not arrest and hand them over to security operatives instead of taking law into their hand. After-all the husband is no more! People should grow.

    Reply
  48. Maryann Nwakife Omali
    November 13, 2013 at 2:09 pm

    This is pure wickedness! For God sake this woman the right to sleep with whom she feel liking sleeping with! Even her husband is still alive, the worse he can do is to divorce her n not this wicked act!

    Reply
  49. A man died b/c he knew his wife commits ADULTERY & HE nevr take d necessary PRECAUTIONS. Nw his (THE DECEASED) family is nw crazy b/c of d DEATH of their brother. Where were they wen de woman was out of control ? Their action signifies dt they are INS
    November 26, 2013 at 6:41 am

    DONROMA

    Reply
  50. beauty
    December 9, 2013 at 2:10 pm

    this is too bad. No one has the right to judge anyone like this, men also cheat so what wil b done to dose men, let us alone God to judge please.

    Reply
  51. joseph
    December 20, 2013 at 12:49 pm

    Hmmmmmmmm speechless. But has any 1 of u here who claims 2 be holier dan what I don’t no haven’t done dis b4?

    Reply
  52. West Minister
    January 10, 2014 at 7:19 am

    This is inhuman 2man. They should stop that rubbish pls. That womans husband is dead, do they know what she went through in the hands of the man. Do they know if it was God who made it so. Most women are living in bundage.

    Reply
  53. Godwin
    January 20, 2014 at 6:27 pm

    you are all crazy ,ask me and I will tell u what happen ,with her husband money she even build mansions for two other men , the rest ran way ,that is what her children is into naw ,so don’t say god god god here ?we can nt trow our culture becos of the nonsense the woman of nawadays are into ,the husband is no more ,put urself in the family shoe ,what will u do to that woman ? Leave god out of this she new god exist before committing the crime ,so go to heal folks ,u guys no nothing abt this ok is nt everything u shld comment especially woman ,

    Reply
  54. ranee
    January 27, 2014 at 9:29 pm

    This is crazy…this shows how stupid they are..to gave such a punishment…

    Reply
  55. amky
    March 1, 2014 at 8:11 pm

    nigerians and they stupid mentality . iam seeing a man and a woman here accused of committing adultery . why are pple here only condemning d woman ? pple quoting bible saying jehova said dis or dat did d bible say it’s only when a woman commits adultery then it’s sin ? what abt married men sleeping wit single girls having mistresses evry where ? pple condemning dis two pple here are idiots . are u a virgin ? whther man or woman . did u marry ur wife a virgin or ur husband a virgin ? even u dat is claiming born again and quoting bible u don’t know . are u a virgin ? sin is sin . fornication is sin and has d same sentence as adultery dat is hell fire . We shld stop making sins look smaller than the other . no sin is bigger or smaller than the other. s

    Reply
  56. hope
    March 2, 2014 at 11:05 am

    @ moses I know that u are a witness,how can u mention the law of moses in dis,wen u know dat this kind ofa thing happen during the days of our Lord jesus christ,he was against them that was throwing stone on her,u know the concluding part of the story na,so please don’t decieve people wit all dis bible verses,e joor.

    Reply
  57. ego
    August 3, 2014 at 11:43 am

    Any of them that is sinless shd come out to say it.such tradition is not Gud.vengers is for the.Lord

    Reply
  58. Chuks
    January 19, 2015 at 7:57 pm

    Nothing good comes from the devil.They killed the wife’s husband and they are there claiming their gods did.Am not Supporting the woman’s act but they are went to far.

    Reply
  59. Jihadijohn
    March 21, 2015 at 8:55 pm

    The woman is free to f**k any man she likes since her husband is dead bcos our prophet(saw) f**ked lots of women and even institutionalized it. Guys in Benue try to learn ok.

    Reply
  60. edward
    June 17, 2015 at 5:14 pm

    May God forgive them

    Reply
  61. Slim
    July 20, 2015 at 11:29 am

    Even if we want to leave Christianity out of it, let’s examine their USELESS ORACLE of a god. The woman commits the act and you spare her and go after the man wherever he is? Are these people and their gods in their right senses at all?
    And if a Man commits adultery, does the FOOLISH ORACLE also go after the wife wherever she is?
    Abeg, it’s time these village people start think with their heads and not their anus.

    Reply
  62. Toochukwi Igwe
    July 23, 2015 at 11:22 pm

    Hmmmm………….. This is common nowadays. It is just that the woman was unlucky. Many people who are calling her names here are not free either.

    Reply
  63. dutch nathan
    July 29, 2015 at 7:19 pm

    they are all stupid to humiliate the woman that way,all those self made judge and justice who among them is perfect on the act, who gave an idol authority to come and participate on human affairs, I’m not encouraging the woman but all have sinned according to bible against God not man, so let God judge her.

    Reply
  64. ladwhite
    October 31, 2015 at 12:35 am

    hmmm! let me say this, Job was a man of God when he faced challenges of the highest order, satan told God that look at Job you call him your servant and God told him to go and test him, but do not kill him. who could tell what happened while they were having s*x, probably Satan was asking God about them, now ask yourself! what will God say about me. bible says the wages of sin is death, we all can not be maria Magdalene or the thief on the right all the time, let them face the punishment and the rest of us. LET US FLEE FROM SINS as bible says

    Reply
  65. Oluwasegun
    November 6, 2015 at 10:08 am

    Who among them is a saint? Besides it’s my business who ever my s*x mate is. Foolish pple and stupid oracle

    Reply
  66. vin
    November 13, 2015 at 4:12 pm

    For me what the couple did is very bad. the woman shouldn’t have committed adultery. But it is also wrong to met out this kind of punishment on them. That is absolute insane.The ppl that are punishing them do worse than that.

    Reply
  67. Barile Loole
    November 14, 2015 at 1:00 pm

    What is this?The people are assaulting the sensibilities of others particularly the children.How do you explain this primitive act to them.

    Reply
  68. Eze Wisdom
    November 22, 2015 at 9:44 pm

    it’s unfortunate that at this stage of the world people still practice tradition and put there believe and trust in some gods and demons …. Aside from religion, no one has the right to condemn anyone like that, the best you can do is to sue them and allow the court to decide their punishment…… But come to think of it, Jesus was also confronted with this kind of situation and he gave a perfect answer…. Jesus is the only one righteous enough to condemn anybody because he is God and moreover he is the only one without sin, but as worst as you could think their sin are Jesus love them and they are so dear to him and therefore he will not condemn them. So also my friends Jesus still love you no matter how dark you think you are or how far and dirty you may look he loves you just accept him and he will make you pure like snow

    Reply
  69. berry
    December 17, 2015 at 3:54 pm

    We should admit that though the Husband us dead, naturally culture and tradition has killed the innocent children of the accused. No where on earth that this picture is,seen or talked about that won’t reflect in the children…ohhh this us the child or children I’d that woman shown or walk around due to ………
    It us very rite that people be punished for such offenxe but a punishment that will affect both moral and environment mentality of the inoccents related to thus should be highly considered…… For all have sinned.

    Reply
  70. Pauwa
    December 24, 2015 at 11:10 pm

    no one among them that can says that he sees them

    Reply
  71. Pauwa
    December 24, 2015 at 11:17 pm

    what maryam and baeuty said is right

    Reply
  72. Baneeadam
    February 1, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Ahhhh. NA Fulani herdsmen cause dem to do adultery woo.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946