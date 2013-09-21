PHOTOS: Cheating Couple Caught, Forced To Walk Completely Unclad In Benue

A woman who was said to have been involved in adultery was caught and forced to walk unclad with her partner in Benue State.
The incident was said to have occurred on September 19 at Orokam, Obadigbo Local Government area of the state
Apparently the woman pictured above is said to be the wife of a popular school proprietor in the area. She lost her husband on Tuesday, and was accused by her husband’s people of committing adultery which she admitted she was guilty of.
Further revelation by members of Orokam stated that there is an oracle called “ALEKWU” in that town which punishes married women that cheats on their husbands and also deters people from committing atrocities.
The Oracle supposedly issues out a warning to the husband of any adulterous woman of which if he fails to take appropriate actions or return to the village from wherever he is to perform the proper rites for cleansing himself and his family, he will die.
What do you think of the woman’s punishment?
Source: Daily Star
They should learn from jesus example, who among them , that has nt comit adultery should cast the stone first, for the woman she should repent and beg for forgiveness .
My dear before u stain urself please try to make a little inquiry into this issue ok,this woman in question has been into this act which makes d husband to push her to her family for sacrifice and clensing which is in line with the tradition and culture of the land,even the bible that pple were making references to does not support fornication let alone adultery,she played the husband in a diabolical means and the man later took her inn without questioning which will automatically affect his life, d woman in quest knows quiet frankly that if d sacrifice is not done he’ll die,starting from d sign till the 3rd day this gentle man died just because of his wife greediness and infidelity and just asking her to serve the punishment not killing her o,u guys are here causing those pple, its my village and I graduated from the husband’s college,I know of this and it has been there as old as d history of idoma nation, its only here I see that married women do have boyfriend,what are we turning our Africa culture to if I may ask????? She deserve even worse than than, where is the husband today???? I can’t stop crying o
Yea you are right but this is 20116 my dear they can take them to police station if the public is mad at them not asking them to walk unclad I will never support a woman cheating on her husband or husband cheating on the wife but I can assure you if is the man the punishment wont go this far
Infact,all the people that made them walk unclad should be hanged.the unmarried among them should swear if they have not committed fornication before.while the married should also swear if their spouse was the first to sleep with them.the offence is bad truely,but the punishment melted on the culprit is inhuman.God forgive us all.
This is serious,d local Govt happens to be where I hail frm.But this is really unpleasant.The public who participated in such act would have adhere to the teaching of christ.
This is enough to give anybody a rethink before any illicit advances on another man’s wife. And the husband even die, this punishnent is so humiliating.
LOL!
He without sin shall cast the first stone y’all look in the mirror doublecheck ur appearance.
this highest injustice the woman’s husband is not more she is free to seek for another man
I believe she was in the process of seeking for another husband
may God forgive those people that did this to her and her partner
I wonder how all these people are now calling Jesus into this. U think bcos U lost ur virginity that everybody are same, there are many that are still clean.
Jesus said go and sin no more, but after hearing the word of God preached everywhere she still went to commit the same sin. Pls no mercy, spare Jesus here. Let here repent else hell fire
this is barbaric, the ppl of dat God forsaken village should be ashamed of themselves. Mtchew!
you have arrested the sinners but have you ever sin in any way? if the answer is yes,then we all guilty. it may not this kind of. in any form, refrian and confess and cling unto the master Jesus Christ for mercy and forgiveness. the power of God will arrest them and convict and they will not do this again. let us use the word of God as our guide and believe in God. we should be faithful in all our ways and respect the institution of marriage! come to Jesus as personal Lord and savior. you will be saved. Gbu
Perhaps the aldulterous infulgencies of the woman led to the death of her husband! So, the woman, apart from being stri*ped unclad be given 7 serious strokes of the cane b4 setting her free. (Read Leviticus 18:1-30 and see how excruciatingly God hates adultery/fornication).
For the man, if he’s married, His wife should be brought to the village square and an active young man best brought to assault her sexually also…this way the man will know how ignoble and hurting it is to commit adultery with another man’s wife.
Basucally
Basically, dragging them out unclad is enough punishment; further oracular treatment in the name of cleansing should never be sdministered on them…to avoid re-infesting them with the demonic spirits of whoredom.
Good one there!
this is totaly rubbish humans are not in d best position of judge other rather to let
go and let God in what most of them doing secretly is more than this may God help us
you people are not talking about the dead husband, who died not for doing any thing bu because of the consequences of the adultery act of the woman according to the custom of the land, let us contribute on this, he died just for marrying an adulterer
No one has the moral right to judge or administer punishments to another adult for committing adultery. The rite may be necessary but it is unhuman and hypocritical.
Wats with dese Benue pple n stripping pple unclad?? Dis is gross, kai
Nigeria still far from been civilised, is not for the public to take LAW in their own hands whatever the matter is, very Sad situation !!!
So an inhumane punishment!
Na we de do religion pass n na we de commit crime pass…I luv dat culture. They shld giv them more punishment,for this one isn’t even enough
No one,i repert no one has d right 2 do such an inhuman act bt only GOD,wht lesson re we learnin 4rm our lord JESUS,bcos he did condem d woman in d bible.more all sins re equal,if u say she deciev dis dat mins u who hav sin in 1 way or d other deciev dis as well.
Wat a barbaric culture. What happen to husbands dat sleeps with single ladies. Selfish people
Speechless! Where are the police that was supposed to prevent such barbaric act? I’m indeed ashamed of this country. Inglorious bastards!
Religion has already finished us and we still have not learn any thing yet. Its the same religion and civilizations that make human being now behave like dogs. If not have you heard of homo sexualism and gay marriage in our society? Its obvious religion has failed us let go back to tradition where sanity will be instilled. This is my traditional and many women from where i come from cannot just commit adultery and go free. It may sound crude and harsh but our time deserve it.
Very big shame to d woman in question. By allowing her husband to die out of her ignorant what will she tell her children that kill their father cos l believe that some knows what that happen even if they are still kiddies. To tell the true if not all of them at least one must face her for kill their father out of her doggied doggied doggied way. She better repent now there is nothing to hard for God to do or change
This is outright wickedness & humiliation. Most of these people that unclad this couple have even commited worst crime like arm robery n ritual killings yet they are not subjected to such humilation. The police shld go n arrest d community leader to provide those involve in this wicked act n persecute them in order to prevent reoccurence. Mob justice shld be abbrogated n sanction in naija. It is an infringement on fundermental human right. It is only a competence court of law that has the power to administer justice. Nigerian shl be matured in their reasoning. May GOD DELIVER US!!!
pls the punishment is extreme
God’s words says ”Judge not, so that you will not be judged. Because with what judgement you judge, is what you also will be judged with; and with what measure you mete, shall also be measured unto you.” (Mathew 7:1-2) Those who unclad them and paraded them are also sinners, probably heinous sins than this fornication sin. Let them and those who support this punishment know that they too will soon receive their own heavy jugdement from the Creator who sees in secreet and pays in public. That is God the Almighty.
Hmmmm….
Dats awkward u knw…
I cant belive dat dere are still rural or towns and villages where d gospel and d teaching of Lord and the bible have not yet reached…..
How can dey do such act??? By forcing d culprits to walk nud/unclad in d whole public, dats very ridiculus…. Does it mean dey dont read bible atall so as to learn from d teaching of Jesus?? Even in d Bible dere was a case as such but hw did Jesus treat d case??, He ask d crowd saying ‘anyone who have not committed sin should first thro stone @ her, and hw was it at d end…
Pls dat culture should be liquified…
And for d both culprits dey must deviate from such act so as not to evolk Gods wrath in their lyf and their families at large and ask God for his mercy and forgiveness…… Shalom
how posible on earth can husband die because her wife commit adultery, there are other things that lead to this unhuman act.
pple dat take laws into their hands in d name of tradition & mett out babaric & inhuman acts on their fellow beings shuld remember dere is a supreme law dat superceds every man made law ………. d law of d most high God! we shuld all remember dat every MAN has an account 2 give to d Almighty afta our sojourn on earth.let GOD b d judge!
What are you talking here! should we be talking of judging them? If they truly commit the act that sent the husband to grave, is it their indecency we should be talking about. Truly, the would be forgiven by God and man but the fact is that they have to live with such a scar in their emotion as a warning in their life time.
See Bible view of the act
Although adultery may be forgiven, it is a valid Scriptural basis for divorce on the part of the innocent mate. (Matthew 5:32; compare Hosea 3:1-5.) For the good of the human family, God’s Word points out that his adverse judgment will come upon unrepentant fornicators and adulterers. Moreover, it clearly shows that those who practice s*xual immorality “will not inherit God’s kingdom.”—Galatians 5:19, 21.
ADULTERY
As used in the Bible, adultery generally refers to voluntary s*xual intercourse by a married person with one of the opposite s*x other than one’s mate, or, during the time that the Mosaic Law was in effect, such intercourse by any man with a married or a betrothed woman. The Hebrew root meaning “commit adultery” is na·ʼaph′, while its Greek counterpart is moi·kheu′o.—Eze 16:32, ftn; Mt 5:32, ftn.
Historically as well as at present, adultery is generally forbidden, but penalties are seldom imposed.
Jehovah’s law separated Israel and raised the moral status of marriage and family life to a much higher level than that of the surrounding nations. The seventh commandment of the Decalogue stated in direct, unmistakable language: “You must not commit adultery.” (Ex 20:14; De 5:18; Lu 18:20) Adulterous invasion of another man’s domain was prohibited, as were other forms of s*xual misconduct.—See FORNICATION; PROSTITUTE.
Under the Law of Moses the penalty for adultery was severe—death for both guilty parties: “In case a man is found lying down with a woman owned by an owner, both of them must then die together.” This applied even to a betrothed woman, it being considered that she had committed adultery if she had relations with a man other than the one to whom she was duly engaged. (De 22:22-24) If suspected of adultery, a wife had to stand trial.—Nu 5:11-31; see THIGH.
Christians, though not under Mosaic Law, must also refrain from adultery. “For the law code, ‘You must not commit adultery,’ . . . is summed up in this word, namely, ‘You must love your neighbor as yourself.’” There can be no hypocrisy in this matter. (Ro 13:9; 2:22) In teaching Bible principles, Jesus raised the moral standard still higher for Christians. He broadened out the matter of adultery, saying it was not limited to s*xual contact a man might have with a woman not his mate: “Everyone that keeps on looking at a woman so as to have a passion for her has already committed adultery with her in his heart.” Such men are among those who “have eyes full of adultery.”—Mt 5:27, 28; 2Pe 2:14.
Adultery is “actually sin against God.” (Ge 39:9) Jehovah will judge those guilty of adultery, and none who persist in such a course “will inherit God’s kingdom.” (Mal 3:5; 1Co 6:9, 10; Heb 13:4) How true the proverb: “Anyone committing adultery with a woman is in want of heart; he that does it is bringing his own soul to ruin.”—Pr 6:32-35.
Adultery violates the divine standard, and Jehovah God promises to become “a speedy witness” in judgment against adulterers. (Malachi 3:5) The bad fruits of s*xual relations outside the marriage union emphasize the wisdom of God’s law. Adultery produces broken confidence and distrust. It causes insecurity and undermines marital peace. The resulting bitterness and heartbreak often lead to divorce. Children suffer as they see their family torn apart. Clearly, God’s condemnation of adultery is for our good. His Word shows that anyone having genuine love of neighbor will not commit adultery.—Romans 13:8-10.
The point here is that the punishment is a serious warning to those who engaged in s*x outside their matrimonial homes. It is a serious sin.
This is purely absurd. What image are we creating for this country in the name of tradition? May God save us
Im alxo 4rm dat town nd kn too well how da oracle react, bt dis strange coz da woman mentiond nt less dan 5 men who she has been sleepin around wit in da absence of her husband. Bt da punishmnt shuld at least be ova coz dis will be a great lesson to all da women in dat town who love sleepin around wit married men up nd down lyk tiv people.. Pls let dem leave da rest 4 God tn judge……
It’s a norm that ALEKWU do kill in such cases, but strip unclad never a criteria. It has never happened this way before. It’s very wrong. It’s a LG I know very well.
we r still a long way from civilization in this our nation. no body holy pass.
It might not augur well for the people to forced these 2 human beings to walked nakedly. It didn’t help the community at all! Remember peers are watching and they should be considerate as well. Albeit! I’m not in support of Adultery act but, who amongst them comes with clean hands?
This is totally abuse of humanity, i condem this punishment, it is never the right thing to do, how many people did you think commit similar offence everyday within the local area, it is unpredictable they should have allow God to deal with them Himself.
WHO IS THE JUDGE, JURY AND THE OFFEND-ANT THERE? LIVE THE LAW TO TAKE IS PLACE OR THE ALMIGHTY GOD TO ATTEND TO THEM DO NOT PUT LAW IN UR HANDS OR COURSE UPON YOUR SELF NIGERIANS.
This is barbaric ,Nigerian still far from been civilized
The WORST judgement is a situation whereby a criminal condenm s his fellow that committed another or same offence in judgement. Let it be.
those men that subjected the woman to such dehumanization are very useless s*x starved men just looking for ways to satisfy their s*xual urges.
If thats what the culture says, i think its okay. For those of us who see immorality as a way of life, we are quick to condemn the people for stripping the unclad. If we strip thieves unclad, what is different abt this one?
Here’s another jungle justice. Replica of what happened in Aluu last year. May God help us in Nija
Chaiiiiii, as if dey hav not sinned b4, wat a judgement….may d ALIGHTY forgiv us awa sins
the only way to see by faith is to shut the eyes of reason. what a barbaric nation nigeria is that agreement between two humans to enjoy a call of nature is now referred to sin by religious estremists who are ignorant of the fact that it is against natural justice’ equity and good conscience it is repugnant to fairness and contrary to public policy. those involved should be given atleast ten year jail term with hard labour. its not about being rightous with mouth that brings development. it is when we stop to mystify the word s*x. if u want to have s*x get protected. its a call of nature.
Is 2face not from Benue state? Why was he not paradednaked when he was sleeping around with different gurls and married women? The people of that village are dumb a*s. f**k u all. Animals
009798052893939751642836122 22198678782294605 seo 00394208952228333756 company 3238899255802022. 146122 seo agency 681822171570722422 red 29 132222922890086722511225452288622722 seo company 764073 04353539796222224749 622547.323223 :)
It’s serious
This is injustice! Inhuman treatment!! Irespective of their culture or the crime committed!!! They are better ways to handle diz things. Why not arrest and hand them over to security operatives instead of taking law into their hand. After-all the husband is no more! People should grow.
This is pure wickedness! For God sake this woman the right to sleep with whom she feel liking sleeping with! Even her husband is still alive, the worse he can do is to divorce her n not this wicked act!
DONROMA
this is too bad. No one has the right to judge anyone like this, men also cheat so what wil b done to dose men, let us alone God to judge please.
Hmmmmmmmm speechless. But has any 1 of u here who claims 2 be holier dan what I don’t no haven’t done dis b4?
This is inhuman 2man. They should stop that rubbish pls. That womans husband is dead, do they know what she went through in the hands of the man. Do they know if it was God who made it so. Most women are living in bundage.
you are all crazy ,ask me and I will tell u what happen ,with her husband money she even build mansions for two other men , the rest ran way ,that is what her children is into naw ,so don’t say god god god here ?we can nt trow our culture becos of the nonsense the woman of nawadays are into ,the husband is no more ,put urself in the family shoe ,what will u do to that woman ? Leave god out of this she new god exist before committing the crime ,so go to heal folks ,u guys no nothing abt this ok is nt everything u shld comment especially woman ,
This is crazy…this shows how stupid they are..to gave such a punishment…
nigerians and they stupid mentality . iam seeing a man and a woman here accused of committing adultery . why are pple here only condemning d woman ? pple quoting bible saying jehova said dis or dat did d bible say it’s only when a woman commits adultery then it’s sin ? what abt married men sleeping wit single girls having mistresses evry where ? pple condemning dis two pple here are idiots . are u a virgin ? whther man or woman . did u marry ur wife a virgin or ur husband a virgin ? even u dat is claiming born again and quoting bible u don’t know . are u a virgin ? sin is sin . fornication is sin and has d same sentence as adultery dat is hell fire . We shld stop making sins look smaller than the other . no sin is bigger or smaller than the other. s
@ moses I know that u are a witness,how can u mention the law of moses in dis,wen u know dat this kind ofa thing happen during the days of our Lord jesus christ,he was against them that was throwing stone on her,u know the concluding part of the story na,so please don’t decieve people wit all dis bible verses,e joor.
Any of them that is sinless shd come out to say it.such tradition is not Gud.vengers is for the.Lord
Nothing good comes from the devil.They killed the wife’s husband and they are there claiming their gods did.Am not Supporting the woman’s act but they are went to far.
The woman is free to f**k any man she likes since her husband is dead bcos our prophet(saw) f**ked lots of women and even institutionalized it. Guys in Benue try to learn ok.
May God forgive them
Even if we want to leave Christianity out of it, let’s examine their USELESS ORACLE of a god. The woman commits the act and you spare her and go after the man wherever he is? Are these people and their gods in their right senses at all?
And if a Man commits adultery, does the FOOLISH ORACLE also go after the wife wherever she is?
Abeg, it’s time these village people start think with their heads and not their anus.
Hmmmm………….. This is common nowadays. It is just that the woman was unlucky. Many people who are calling her names here are not free either.
they are all stupid to humiliate the woman that way,all those self made judge and justice who among them is perfect on the act, who gave an idol authority to come and participate on human affairs, I’m not encouraging the woman but all have sinned according to bible against God not man, so let God judge her.
hmmm! let me say this, Job was a man of God when he faced challenges of the highest order, satan told God that look at Job you call him your servant and God told him to go and test him, but do not kill him. who could tell what happened while they were having s*x, probably Satan was asking God about them, now ask yourself! what will God say about me. bible says the wages of sin is death, we all can not be maria Magdalene or the thief on the right all the time, let them face the punishment and the rest of us. LET US FLEE FROM SINS as bible says
Who among them is a saint? Besides it’s my business who ever my s*x mate is. Foolish pple and stupid oracle
For me what the couple did is very bad. the woman shouldn’t have committed adultery. But it is also wrong to met out this kind of punishment on them. That is absolute insane.The ppl that are punishing them do worse than that.
What is this?The people are assaulting the sensibilities of others particularly the children.How do you explain this primitive act to them.
it’s unfortunate that at this stage of the world people still practice tradition and put there believe and trust in some gods and demons …. Aside from religion, no one has the right to condemn anyone like that, the best you can do is to sue them and allow the court to decide their punishment…… But come to think of it, Jesus was also confronted with this kind of situation and he gave a perfect answer…. Jesus is the only one righteous enough to condemn anybody because he is God and moreover he is the only one without sin, but as worst as you could think their sin are Jesus love them and they are so dear to him and therefore he will not condemn them. So also my friends Jesus still love you no matter how dark you think you are or how far and dirty you may look he loves you just accept him and he will make you pure like snow
We should admit that though the Husband us dead, naturally culture and tradition has killed the innocent children of the accused. No where on earth that this picture is,seen or talked about that won’t reflect in the children…ohhh this us the child or children I’d that woman shown or walk around due to ………
It us very rite that people be punished for such offenxe but a punishment that will affect both moral and environment mentality of the inoccents related to thus should be highly considered…… For all have sinned.
no one among them that can says that he sees them
what maryam and baeuty said is right
Ahhhh. NA Fulani herdsmen cause dem to do adultery woo.