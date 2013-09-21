PHOTOS: Cheating Couple Caught, Forced To Walk Completely Unclad In Benue

A woman who was said to have been involved in adultery was caught and forced to walk unclad with her partner in Benue State.

The incident was said to have occurred on September 19 at Orokam, Obadigbo Local Government area of the state

Apparently the woman pictured above is said to be the wife of a popular school proprietor in the area. She lost her husband on Tuesday, and was accused by her husband’s people of committing adultery which she admitted she was guilty of.

Further revelation by members of Orokam stated that there is an oracle called “ALEKWU” in that town which punishes married women that cheats on their husbands and also deters people from committing atrocities.

The Oracle supposedly issues out a warning to the husband of any adulterous woman of which if he fails to take appropriate actions or return to the village from wherever he is to perform the proper rites for cleansing himself and his family, he will die.

What do you think of the woman’s punishment?

Source: Daily Star

