Run For Your Lives, Kogi Dep. Governor Tells Residents Of Flood Prone Areas

People living around flood prone areas of Kogi State have been advised to “run for their lives” by moving upland following the announcement of the impending release of water from Kanji and Jebba dams in Niger State.

Speaking in Lokoja the state capital at the weekend, Deputy Governor, Architect Yomi Awoniyi said the call was necessary in the wake of a statement by the Minister for Water Resources, Mrs. Serah Ochekpe, that water would be released from the dams soon.

While noting that the devastation caused by last year’s flood was unimaginable, the deputy governor stressed that the safest precaution against loss of lives and property was for people to move to higher grounds.

Awoniyi, therefore, appealed to religious, traditional, community and opinion leaders to sensitize people on the need to heed the call.

Earlier, Secretary of the state Emergency Management Agency, KGSEMA, Mrs Alice Ogedengbe, called on farmers in the state to harvest their crops before the arrival of flood.

Mrs Ogedengbe also urged the people to cooperate with boat operators trained by her agency in evacuation procedure, saying they would be working with affected local government areas in rescue operations.

