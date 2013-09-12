You Won’t Believe These S*x Traditions

Séxual intercourse can be regarded as one of the most curious part of life.
While some people attach spirituality to the act, others have some very interesting rules for when and how to have séx.
Check out some of the most shocking séxual practices around the world:
1. Adolescénts allowed to have séx
In Polynesia, adolescents of are instructed in séxual techniques by an older experienced person, and during this period, it is permissible to have numerous séxual liaísons before settling down. Special “pléasure houses” are built to provide young people with their own place to socialize and have intercourse.
2. Premarital séx allowed after parents approval
The inhabitants of Tonga (South Pacific) allow premarital intercourse with permission of the girl’s parents and the provision that conception won’t occur. If pregnancy occurs, the offending couple must walk around the village naked for several days and apply a magic potion to the fence surrounding the community to prevent disease from infecting people.
3. Six-year-old girls allowed to have séx
In Trobrianders tribe, Papua New Guinea, girls begin to have séx at the age of 6-8 and boys at the age of 10-12. However, having a meal together before marriage is forbidden.
4. Widow inheritance
When a family man dies in the Lou community, in Kenya, there is something called a widow inheritance. This is when a widow must sleep with another man to cleanse the death of her husband and bring ritual renewal and regeneration.
5. Intimate cutting rituals to achieve manhood
The first portion of this Mardudjara Aboriginal rite in Australia, involves a barbaric circumcision. After he heals up, the male’s séx organ is cut lengthwise on the underside. Blood is then dripped over a fire in order to purify it.
6. Unnatural séx abstinence in Romania
Decent and upright women in Romania do not perform unnatural séx other than the classic missionary positions. Even if they wanted to, their lovers probably wouldn’t let them as it is believed it is something that only prostitutes do.
7. Boys to stay away from girls for 10 years:
To become a man, boys from Sambia tribe in New Guinea are removed from all the females at the age of seven for 10 years. Among other traditions, they are required to ingest the semen of their elders.
8. Temporary Marriage:
In certain Muslim countries, a young couple who would like to have séx before they’re ready to marry can request a “temporary marriage”. They are allowed to pay for a short ceremony, with a written contract.
9. Egypt strange séxual practices:
The ancient Egyptians were so inspired by the act of self-stimulation that at the festival of the god Min, who represented Pharaoh’s séxual potency, men seeking pleasure in public.
10. Polyandrous Society;
In Nepal, When families have more than one son, they simply marry all of their sons to one wife.
11. Pon:
In Indonesia, they celebrate a holiday called Pon. To receive such blessings, participants must spend the night with someone other than their husband or wife.
12: Séx Haven
In Cambodia, the Kreung people encourage the séxual independence of their daughters by building separate huts for them to sleep in.
13. Séx with donkey:
In Northern Colombia, it is common practice for adolescent boys to have séx with donkeys. It is like a rite of passage that a boy has to pass to become a man.
14. Paid to break vírginity:
In Guam, there’s a full time job for a man to break the woman’s vírginity, and they’ve paid to do that, because in guam law’s a virgín woman isn’t allowed to get married.
15. Making love to animals:
In Lebanon, people are allowed to make love with a female animal, if one is caught having séx with a male animal, he will be punished to death.
Which one do you consider the craziest? Do you know any more weird séxual practices that is not listed above. Share your views in the comments section below.
i read some of these in one of my books,Our Kind: Evolution of human life & culture
These is what we called Culture Shock when discussing Culture in Social Work.
You lied about the Lebanon one and the Islam one. So if you lied about two how do we know you did notl lie about all. In islam you can do that only if she is divorced or earns her living and lives alone.
Temporary marriage sorry l said islam.
…and in some christian countries, a father is allowed to sell his daughter into sexual slavery. Exodus 21:7-11. Talk about weird!
there is nothing like temporary marriage in Islam. but marriage can take place in sitting room so far the conditions of marriage is fulfilled.
Site your sources / references please.
Indonesian part is not right at all. Where do you get your sources?
