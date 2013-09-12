Saturday , 31 December 2016
You Won’t Believe These S*x Traditions

Tolu September 12, 2013

sextradition7890-

Séxual intercourse can be regarded as one of the most curious part of life.

While some people attach spirituality to the act, others have some very interesting rules for when and how to have séx.

Check out some of the most shocking séxual practices around the world:

1. Adolescénts allowed to have séx

In Polynesia, adolescents of are instructed in séxual techniques by an older experienced person, and during this period, it is permissible to have numerous séxual liaísons before settling down. Special “pléasure houses” are built to provide young people with their own place to socialize and have intercourse.

2. Premarital séx allowed after parents approval

The inhabitants of Tonga (South Pacific) allow premarital intercourse with permission of the girl’s parents and the provision that conception won’t occur. If pregnancy occurs, the offending couple must walk around the village naked for several days and apply a magic potion to the fence surrounding the community to prevent disease from infecting people.

3. Six-year-old girls allowed to have séx

In Trobrianders tribe, Papua New Guinea, girls begin to have séx at the age of 6-8 and boys at the age of 10-12. However, having a meal together before marriage is forbidden.

4. Widow inheritance

When a family man dies in the Lou community, in Kenya, there is something called a widow inheritance. This is when a widow must sleep with another man to cleanse the death of her husband and bring ritual renewal and regeneration.

5. Intimate cutting rituals to achieve manhood

The first portion of this Mardudjara Aboriginal rite in Australia, involves a barbaric circumcision. After he heals up, the male’s séx organ is cut lengthwise on the underside. Blood is then dripped over a fire in order to purify it.

6. Unnatural séx abstinence in Romania

Decent and upright women in Romania do not perform unnatural séx other than the classic missionary positions. Even if they wanted to, their lovers probably wouldn’t let them as it is believed it is something that only prostitutes do.

7. Boys to stay away from girls for 10 years:

To become a man, boys from Sambia tribe in New Guinea are removed from all the females at the age of seven for 10 years. Among other traditions, they are required to ingest the semen of their elders.

8. Temporary Marriage:

In certain Muslim countries, a young couple who would like to have séx before they’re ready to marry can request a “temporary marriage”. They are allowed to pay for a short ceremony, with a written contract.

9. Egypt strange séxual practices:

The ancient Egyptians were so inspired by the act of self-stimulation that at the festival of the god Min, who represented Pharaoh’s séxual potency, men seeking pleasure in public.

10. Polyandrous Society;

In Nepal, When families have more than one son, they simply marry all of their sons to one wife.

11. Pon:

In Indonesia, they celebrate a holiday called Pon. To receive such blessings, participants must spend the night with someone other than their husband or wife.

12: Séx Haven

In Cambodia, the Kreung people encourage the séxual independence of their daughters by building separate huts for them to sleep in.

13. Séx with donkey:

In Northern Colombia, it is common practice for adolescent boys to have séx with donkeys. It is like a rite of passage that a boy has to pass to become a man.

14. Paid to break vírginity:

In Guam, there’s a full time job for a man to break the woman’s vírginity, and they’ve paid to do that, because in guam law’s a virgín woman isn’t allowed to get married.

15. Making love to animals:

In Lebanon, people are allowed to make love with a female animal, if one is caught having séx with a male animal, he will be punished to death.

Which one do you consider the craziest? Do you know any more weird séxual practices that is not listed above. Share your views in the comments section below.

27 comments

  1. Nine
    September 13, 2013 at 4:51 am

    Where are your sources? You just want to attract readers to your hopeless site abi?

    Reply
  2. Mc Zorrow
    September 13, 2013 at 9:46 am

    I don’t like these animalistic life they called tradition.

    Reply
  3. son of man
    September 13, 2013 at 11:48 am

    Professional Deflower-ers in Guam?

    Reply
  4. gail
    September 13, 2013 at 12:03 pm

    i read some of these in one of my books,Our Kind: Evolution of human life & culture

    Reply
  5. Awesu Abdulhakeem
    September 14, 2013 at 11:08 am

    These is what we called Culture Shock when discussing Culture in Social Work.

    Reply
  6. sam
    September 15, 2013 at 10:43 pm

    All these so called tradition are bad practices which are against the will of God, and it attracts the wrath of God on those who involve in them.

    Reply
  7. Wolex
    September 21, 2013 at 5:00 pm

    Dis tradition re bad

    Reply
  8. rbh
    September 23, 2013 at 1:29 pm

    God have mercy!

    Reply
  9. satowind
    September 26, 2013 at 7:09 am

    @ nine only u nah fool.dose dis site look hopeless to u and y do u visit it smh

    Reply
  10. Dex
    October 9, 2013 at 1:14 am

    Hmmm! So many things are happening in our world…
    It’s their tradition anyway, eventhough it’s kind of weird to us here

    Reply
  11. johncheekin
    October 12, 2013 at 1:05 pm

    nine or ten abi wetin them de call u? y r u so rude? did d poster force u to this site? are u just jobless and finding whom to blame? if u dont av work to do, why dont u just get a broom and start sweeping Lagos-Ibadan Express way?

    Reply
  12. zei n
    October 20, 2013 at 6:00 pm

    You lied about the Lebanon one and the Islam one. So if you lied about two how do we know you did notl lie about all. In islam you can do that only if she is divorced or earns her living and lives alone.

    Reply
  13. zel n
    October 20, 2013 at 6:07 pm

    Temporary marriage sorry l said islam.

    Reply
  14. mike
    November 28, 2013 at 1:30 pm

    this is the most crazies thing i have ever read guys this tradition are stupid

    Reply
  15. dede
    December 3, 2013 at 11:23 pm

    …and in some christian countries, a father is allowed to sell his daughter into sexual slavery. Exodus 21:7-11. Talk about weird!

    Reply
  16. charles attah
    January 3, 2014 at 10:21 pm

    hmmmmmm, may God help us

    Reply
  17. faith
    January 9, 2014 at 8:55 pm

    they ar all lies

    Reply
  18. Candy boy
    January 18, 2014 at 11:43 pm

    Dat’s crazy traditions.

    Reply
  19. Duabo
    January 21, 2014 at 5:39 pm

    wondafull traditions

    Reply
  20. oyebola
    January 22, 2014 at 7:49 pm

    there is nothing like temporary marriage in Islam. but marriage can take place in sitting room so far the conditions of marriage is fulfilled.

    Reply
  21. Lordrex Igwe
    March 8, 2014 at 7:29 am

    Are u serious?

    Reply
  22. Ekundayo Femi Ekundayo
    March 18, 2014 at 8:45 pm

    Site your sources / references please.

    Reply
  23. Mike-Angelo Afolabi
    June 27, 2014 at 11:15 pm

    Semen ingestion freaks the creep outta me.
    Ew!

    Reply
  24. kate
    November 14, 2014 at 2:36 pm

    Indonesian part is not right at all. Where do you get your sources?

    Reply
  25. Emmy
    March 6, 2015 at 10:24 am

    Tradition is tradition, they said one man’s meat is another man’s poison. I believe you sir keep on with the enlightening stuff.

    Reply
  26. Mr.Yusuf.
    December 29, 2016 at 12:18 pm

    No any other method of having sex in all over the world is allowed by the creator, which is the ALMIGHTY GOD other than the normal way. Or missionary one. Every other practice are absolutely against the will of God and those who belive in the law of ther tradition rather than the laws og GOD ALMIGHTY should Pls repent and change ther ways.

    Reply

