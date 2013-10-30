How A Lady Was Forced To Make Love With A Dog And A Horse For Money [Photo]

When the Internet first came to the continent of African society, most people were very pleased with it because it reduced stress of communication.
It served many people for chatting, sending mails and even business. As the time passed many ladies discovered that they could use the internet to find a chat friend or a life partner.Some girls have greatly benefited just by using the internet to find their dream marriages or relationhsips. Others have fallen into traps in the West and wish they would never have known what the internet was. This is the case of one Cameroonian, Elvire Axelle Tchamakoua.
SEE HOW IT ALL HAPPENED….
Axelle is prostituté who is pimped to various men by her main man Jean Claude (French Businessman). She did not mind serving her customers from the front or from behind. She has been doing this job for quite a while and was used to this. The shocking part of it is that, Axelle is a 24 years old girl with a Formal Training Certificate in Aesthetics and Beauty. Why a young lady in her age would wish for fast cash is the question many people are asking.
According to reports Axelle met her pimping Boss, Jean Claude on the Internet in October 2011. They had a normal chat like every other person would have when chatting with a stranger. Jean Claude told her he was a Businessman based in Marseille (France) and was into import and export. Axelle who thought she had found the lové of her life continued her communication with Jean Claude Fayard and on March 2012 he came to visit her in Cameroon. There was a huge celebration at Axelle’s Aunt’s Residence at Santa Barbara in Yaounde. Two days in Cameroon, Jean Claude proposed to Axelle and got married to her in both traditional and Legal Ceremonies. Both marriages took place on the 18th and 20th of March 2012 respectively.
Jean Claude made all travelling arrangements and the both of them flew to France on the 21 of March that same year.He even gave Axelle’s family the sum of 600.000 FCFA for their up keep. Not knowing that they were selling their daughter into séx slavery, the family happily bid the couple goodbye as they left for France.
The truth of the matter was that Jean Claude is a pimp who goes to Africa and picks up girls to come and work as séx slaves for him in France. Since Axelle did not know about this, she would wish she never used the internet in her life. As the couple arrived France, they lived in a town called Clermont Ferrand for about 9 months after which they moved to a new place called Lourdes. It is in this place that Axelle had the worst experience of her life.
A few days after their arrival to Lourdes, a man knocked on the door saying he wants to see Jean Claude. Little did Axelle know that, he would be her first client who had already paid into her husband’s bank account. When Axelle called her husband’s attention to the guest, she was shocked when her husband told her to do whatever the guest tells her to do.
A few days later after coming home from work, Jean Claude sits Axelle and laid down the rules and regulations of the job. He told her she has to pay back all the money he spent on her in Cameroon. He calculated the amount to be more than 3,000 euros and she will also be working for him for the next two years. Axelle who became speechless thought she was dreaming. It was worse when Jean Claude collected her personal belongings and all her documents. She was also prohibited from making any calls to the outside world.
Every day she had male customers who would come for her service taking her from front and behind all the time. She was mandated to do whatever they wanted. They would not use any protection during intercourse. One day Jean Claude came home with a customer accompanied by a dog. The man whose name is Loiseau had deposited some money into Jean Claude’s account. Axelle who didn’t see this coming was pushed into the room and forced to have séx with the dog which she did. It is said that Jean Claude made more money when Axelle sleeps with an animal so these deals became the order of the day.
After her encounter with the dog, Jean Claude left with Mr Loiseau leaving Axelle alone in the house. After numerous trials, she broke down the door and ran into the street where she met a Cameroonian couple living in the town. They helped her to get to the Embassy where she narrated her ordeal. The Police was immediately dispatched to Jean Claude’s house where they found evidence linking him to kidnapping and other serious allegations. Jean Claude was immediately arrested and is waiting for judgement. Meanwhile Axelle flew back to Cameroon and was immediately taken to the hospital for further examinations and treatments.
See what the Internet can do to the youths of a country. All that glitters is not Gold, my dear brothers and sisters. If some of you could hear the stories of some Africans in the Diaspora,you will not envy them at all. After everything, home is the best even when our government and politicians fail us.What do you guys think. I need your contributions.
this is a shocking story, a sin against humanity. i never blamed the poor girl, and i am very happy that she made herself out from such bondage. Africa is a good place to live in, but the governments and their selfish interest is the cause of all this. there is no equality in Africa, the leaders have not respect for their subject, they don’t care about the welfare of their people. all this is the reason why the youth of Africa are looking up to migrating to European countries for survival. may God help Africa. no place like home.
Hmmmm.. thought provoking!!!
fsalut sava bien dretyzgrshyfyr je suis c fein
Sad story. Unfortunately most africans fall victim to these kinds of tricks. I advise families not to abandon their daughters after marriage. Though family should not interfere with marriage but they should maintain contact with their daughters so they know how they are faring.
Most importantly, we should all shine our eyes, especially when on the internet!!!
i agree’
je suis c fein
She must not re-marry again bcos wat God as joined together let no man put assunder. Also if it as been well with her over there she won’t hv remembre anybody.
what on earth are u saying with ur mouth? come to think of it, put urself intoher shoes…wont you remarry? after all the pai s she’d gone through…i guess she need a moment o f joy care and happiness
If u don’t have anything good to say Sammy, just shut up. She never beg for marriage, a man proposed to her and she accepted because she loved him. The man never told her that he is a kidnapper nor told her that she is going to be used as a s*x slave. She married that man with a geniue heart not knowing what the man was about to do to her. If she knew earlier before now, do u think she would have loved to fall a victim? and if she were ur sister won’t u have given her out for marriage without knowing what that man wanted to use her for? If she were ur sister would have blamed her the way u just did? Pls learn how to shut ur mouth up whenever u don’t have anything good to say in a situation like this.
do you think that is a live story
You made no sense here mr
You are doing a very good job, especialy by publishing the true life style our youths from African Continent get themselvs invovled when they somehow got themselvs in Europe. Please keep the good work, hopping in a very near future they may learn to remain on the Continent & contribute in making her greater
hopping that in a very near future they may remain on the Continent & make her a better place
Our girls prefer white guys & they re fools 4 it. Rubbish!
Who no like better thing,most black guys are full of shit all they think of is how to add up numbers of gals they have f**ked used and dumbed so shut up.
It’s so sad. I wish Our ladies will learn lesson from dis,but sad to note is that they won’t.Like I said to someone,dat even d so call America visa lottery is a modern way of slavery. With determination,hard work and resilence we can make Africa better than Europe.
The truth of the matter is that, She did not pray for God’s only plan to be fulfill in her life…She after the physical thing and not the future…She must have learned a lot now…And for me and you reading this story….also pray for God to lead you to the right person and also be praying that God should lead you not into any temptation beyond your own power. Also learn how to discipline yourself, don’t easily fall in love…go to God in prayers and He will surely direct you..
It painful nd sad wen we hear wat our ladies go through in western countries
it’s a pity. it a great lesson not only for our young ladies who have too much of love for money but also for our African parents who forgot the tradition and culture of Africa of demanding to know much of their in-laws before giving out their daughter in marriage.
This is a sad story, my advice to my fellow African single is that we should be prayerful while searching for future partners, we should not go for money alone.
Frankly, a sad story. Bad company, bad friends, and greed is responsible for people being victims of such incident. people must watch out who they hang out with and try as much as possible to be satisfy with what you have. may God have mercy on us.
This is not a strange story to me, because we are on end time. ls better to firstly find the kingdom of God, as it is writing; that seek for kingdom of God and all other thing shall be given on to you.
This is a tragic story about what happened to axelle, but it’s not surprising, what happened to the axle, because this caused by our African leaders they hoard money and the resource of the country punting out side specially westerns countries and never look back to people’s country, doing nothing that forced our young people to love and go western countries and run away from their beautiful countries, and parents those who forces their daughters to marry a man that they don’t know what he is, so if you run away from your country you should be aware and keep mind, be ready whatever you met don’t regret.
Brothers and sisters, love your country and your people.
thank you every………………
She got what she wanted because she was looking 4 a white guy.Her mates were giving their lives to Jesus while she was giving her’s to prostitution.
You made no sense here mr
And you guys should stop saying she got what she want, who will ever want that, i didn’t see greed also, African altogether don’t know what love is all about, even me as a man i sometimes have the intention of getting married to white cos of the way we handle love Here. Gals have over four men, boys have over 15 gals so therefore causing people alot of hrt breaks this is absurd. I am sorry my dear if this story is real pls take your time to watch before you fall again. Pls give your self another chance to love i believe a more better person will come by.
LET SOME GIRLS AND LADIES LEARN FROM THIS.DECENT LIFE IS MORE PRECIOUS THAN QUICK RICHES THEY RUN AFTER THESE DAYS. I don’t blame the man. He has seen her to be one for all in search of money. That’s why he did that to her.
Hmmmmmm! God, please protect our ladies from wicked men.
The devil is really using many inhuman figures to carry out his obnoxious acrivities and evil acts. How possible is Ȋ̝̊̅† for one to explain what this lady went through and the long-lasting effects this particular act will really have on her psychologically and of course medically? Sleeping with animals like dogs can only be done at gun point but having learnt that at just 24, she’s been in the prostitution business; she might not see Ȋ̝̊̅† as any big deal. I pray that God comes to the rescue of most contemporary youths!
in some countries in africa, the government and it’s political ambition has conflagrate poverty to the country that made the youths do anything i mean anything that can earn them a living. But please let us be careful in the way we pursue money.
I believe that no smoke without fire If the government can bring the rightful definition of democracy, and stability of good government there will be no reason why citizens will not be proud of their country even till death…… But in a country were individuals are been treated wrongly and denied of their fundamental right, tell me what will make them not to think of how to survive even if that will make them becoming a dual citizen both live and in dreams.
God help some of we ladies.This is really devilish.some of our 9ja ladies have really suffered from the hands of devilish men
this should serve as a lesson to ladies that always want ready made men.
Thank you guy, I spoke the correct words which some of we Nigerians hate to hear,kudos to u.Girls in nigeria like already made soup, that why they keep using them for rituals, but those who will hear, will still do away with looking for rich men, that they don’t kw hw he planted is richness.greedy girls
This story is very pathetic
This how some African’s ladies fells in traps of the White’s Sexy Slavery work.
hm that is how our african girls fall into white men trick and trap, because they are money witches, when they see money they wil trust and come to you no matter how bad you are. May Allah protect us
Let us be xtral careful to those we met on internet.
may God help us what a world in the name of money.
Sir/Madam,
Thanks for the story. It is true that we all must be careful about who we deal with, not just on the internet but also every where.
I would like to bring our attention to what has been written in this story. Asides the veracity of the story which I am not questioning but wouldn’t it also be great if we understood why the very first couple Axelle met when she broke the door and ran out were Camerounians?
Did she have to wait until she was forced to make love to animals before she broke down the door?
The human spirit and will is indomitable when intention meets will. Agreed, she may have been ignorant but how ignorant could she have been while using the internet?
The caption here reads: “How A Lady Was Forced To Make Love With A Dog And A Horse For Money”, the following story claims it was after the dog slept with her that she broke the door. I’m sorry but to me, it doesn’t tally.
It was also only after she “slept” with the animal that she could break down the door. Except I am mistaken,did the dog help her adrenaline rush more? The horror of having to sleep with numerous people is enough to make one go crazy.
I believe the lesson/moral in this story is worth considering, however, it is either the story itself is “incomplete” or a the original writer just wants vain glory.
J.K Rowlings, the Author of the Harry Porter Series, writes fiction, even Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie does the same, but your thoughts have to be cohesive to drive a compelling morale.
In conclusion, first remove the log of wood in your eyes before you attempt to help your brother/sister remove a spec from his/her eyes.
Sincerely
Ifeseyi
U r so write, u just wrote wat is in my mind. The writer also wants to justify d evil our government and politicians r doing. If it’s true then it’s sad.
That man re-enacted the ‘Wide Saggaso Sea’. What he did to that lady was what the whiteman in that book did to Anointete. The Whites have always treated us as Second Class Citizens but God shall judge.
*sighs* signs of the end time…the lord is at hand
Its really painful. All these internate dating and marriages always end up disastrously. Pls they should check her for any sickness, may God heal her.
Well d gal was careless and stupid bt she has learnt her lesson in a hard way. D guy esp was/is evil and wicked and wat he did to d gal was inhumane. He was d one dat proposed to d gal, d gal never forced him to marry her bt d was stupid enough to marry someone frm d internet dat its nt frm same continent, diff believes and all dat. Somebody she never really knew. Bt all dis never gave d guy an excuse for wat he did. We all should be careful nomatter wia, weda internet or in real life while choosing life partners.
stop conjuring stories up.get real stories
yea bro! all lies broda, they should tell real stories that sounds believable next time. rubbish!
”Man Inhumanity to Man”
She is a born prostitute that she could not run away until that of dog. My question is! why didn’t the so called prostitute escape at the first incidence. I ADVICE THAT SHE SHOULD GO FOR A THOROUGH MEDICAL CHECK UP IF SHE CARES
THE MAN’S ACTION WAS VERY INHUMAN SHAAAAAA!
Life is so full with evil,felt pitty for the poor girl
call me a doubtin thomas or wateva,dat story is fictitious.u learnt ur journalism well tho.
Hmmmmmmmm c’est domage,que Dieu nous aider.
This is a really sad story
that man shuld be sentenced to death he is a devil and its also a lession for africans beware of this white men they are evil
Anywhere, We African yet to learn our lesson because we love money than our own life. Black girl of nowadays are in love of money and prefer anybody to offer them dollar or Europe, you can now see clearly what money can cause. SO SHINE your eye when you are online chat.
You can be some great in your own country, let proud to be a good African. I Love my country Nigeria.
That girl is very stupid, she shouldn’t have run away because she loves money and white man, can’t you see the way she post her eyes she enjoyed it. This should serve as a lesson to our hungry, useless, stupid prostitute that call thierselfs girl. .most you marry a white rich man that you know nothing about? For that idiot white fool God will punish him.
God knows beta!
U said it all, all that is Glitter is not Gold. All the ladies that are after money should read this.
Social network do evil than good indeed.
What a wicked world
As it happens to ladies,also to guys all we need is prayers,we shouldn’t be far from God at all times putting him first in all we do is d best you try it and see I bet u will never regret it!
It is a pitty when ladies fall in love with a wrong guy and she say i do not care all i know is he has money. This are just one of a million seen bim hard of every day chaotic madnes of sin which is against GOD rules for humanity.
Very sad and lesson to our ladies out dere.
Just sad she got caught up in a thing like this. Apparently.women love things that will kill them. God has created man in his own image and as such,he has certain implants in us that gives us a signal of dangers ahead. I believe too much evil is what cuts off the consciousness of man towards up coming evil. How come she didn’t see this coming? She didn’t see it in a dream or had body feelings?
But that guy who did that to her will face the music for sure.
Is very obvious that Axelle is foolished,she has being a prostitute before going into to deal.Is a lesson to all prostitute who is looking for riched husband
Na d thin wey she won chop she don see so
May God just help us.
The white man are so wicked,but if we married them, we treate them like gold why should their treated us like this;if they came into our country we worship them like God.It will never be well wit dat evil white man.God have already paid him with his own evil.
Even some greedy parents encourage their daughters out from their nigerian marriage for prostitutionabroad especially Italy
The price for easy life n quick money is what that lady went through….
She is just a bitch looking for money. She was not forced.
May gud god have mercy on our women
Let this serve as a lesson to money mongers
Is there no one to get married to than a real stranger not even from your country or continent but from an another continent.
Ladies you all have a long way.
you are right home is home
I am a white person who fell prey to a Cameroonian man here in the UK. I met him over the internet and thought he was my dream man. He pretended to be interested in me, to want to marry me and all, but all he really wanted was my money. He conned me out of a large sum of money and then disappeared, also stealing some of my possessions. I ended up having to involve the police. Anyone can fall prey to conmen and women. Please be careful!
THIS IS NOT A BLACK AND WHITE ISSUE!
NIGERIAN WOMAN KILLED BY NIGERIAN MEN SHE MET ONLINE
http://www.thv11.com/news/article/231967/288/Nigeria-woman-killed-by-men-she-met-online
Oh boi yah… Pls be fore warned people
let’s all be careful with people we meet on be it internet, phone, or at any place, don’t ever rush to any conclusion whatsoever!
Some 50 years ago, most African states were under the yoke of colonialism. Today, all the states are independent, thanks to the gallantry of our heroes past. Unfortunately, most of our youths behave in ways that show their preference for colonial bondage. If not what is this craze about going to Europe or America, a people who never loved you from the beginning? That girl most probably won’t have followed a stranger she met only once if the latter were a fellow Cameroonian. Any way, we live to learn everyday. I advise our youths to love their home and demand good governance from our politicians rather that desperately looking for ways to leave Africa. Greener pastures are only found where planted. I speak thus because that girl married a stranger because of ‘Europe’. I leave the perpetrator of this heinous crime to God’s
judgment.
Axelle’s story is a lesson for all, both male and female, old and young. God said But ‘seek ye first the Kingdom of God ,and his righteousness ;and all these things shall be added unto you.’ God, in his infinite wisdom knew that Man would need some basic material things-food, shelter and clothing-and divinely put things in their proper order for our own good. He first, then other things would follow; but Man in his quest for material things re-ordered the original plan of God and has been in trouble since then (Adam and Eve ate the forbidden fruit God asked not to eat) ;and since then Man has been in trouble with flesh. Axelle’s story is a pointer to the fact that Jesus is on his way back to earth because God said the last days are dangerous days (refer:Matthew 6:33, 2Timothy3:1-7). My advice to Axelle is to thank God for making a way of escape for her and genuinely surrender her life to Christ and Jesus will forgive her and wash away her sins with his blood ,make her a new creature and write her name in the book of life(refer:2Cor.5:17, Isaiah43:25, Isaiah1:18). Axelle, JESUS LOVES YOU AND SO DO I. DON’T GO BACK TO YOUR OLD LIFESTYLE. RECEIVE JESUS AS YOUR LORD AND PERSONAL SAVIOUR..
It is a disgusting thing to the ear. my advice is that not everybody you see is innocent so be careful.
This is very strange, i now strongly believe that the end is near.
Lola, please read the story well, it says a prostitute was married and taken to France, forced to have s*x with dogs and horses but escaped just after s*x with a dog, found a Cameroun couple who took her to the embassy. It doesn’t add up. A prostitute is a prostitute, she can’t have a good relationship with her family.Plus the story teller is just looking for how viral his story can get.Gullible Nigerians fell for it.There are girl’s who actually mate with animals and the act is called bestiality. But this story didn’t say if she is an animal lover. My 2¢. I’m not sorry for the nameless prostitute simply because I don’t believe the story. But if it happens that the story was told like that just to protect some details, then it shouldn’t have come out like that. In Nigeria here, only greedy people get caught in traps like this.
This is a heart touchin story dat parents,young men/ladies shuld learn 4rm especial d edo’s who see travellin 2 europe nd america as d only means of makin it in life. Thou, d economic situation of most africa country is so poor nd av left 3/4 of d population in poverty dspite ds nd other glarin problems encountered by africans in africa i dont tink dere is any moral justifiable reason 2 get involvd is such acts whether knowinly or ignorantly. I strongly belief dat dere ar stil so many “axelle’ out dere. Our govt shuld do somthing urgently abt ds mind dsturbin story, i pray ds ladies dont import strange or alien disease 2 d country.
At sammy, u re a proper fool, if u like sale ur sister for animal s*x all cos, of money..God punish u
Well well well. Una done hear ba? Ladies becareful! U wey ur eye d chuuk na u sabi o. If trouble come na only go face am o. Abeg make una no follow money or fine face. Put God first n him go provide for u.
Your conclusion is unreasonable. I can give you a million good things the Internet has done in the lives of individuals and peoples alike!
There are many Jean Claude’s among our africans men who also comes from abroad to pic our girls over meditrenian sea to make their dirty money from prostitutions, so let our girls be aware of this reality though there are some of our girls who are sometimes aware still they forced themselves to it just for the sake of money.
However,my blames goes to Axelle because from the first day her evil husband Jean Claude introduced her to some other men to have s*x is from that day she must plan to ran away and sumit to police though her credentials were seized and she were locked indoor,infact when one is determind to run for safety nothing can hold you down,so for her having s*x with a dog “am sorry” its her own fault because she have wanted to beer it with men so that after completing two yrs as the man said then she will be free but not knowing the evil man could want her s*x with animals.
I pray God to save those who cld be next victims in Jesus name Amen, bcause our girls nawa days are tooo failing inlove online jst for what they c with their eyes, imagine Jean Claude flight down to cameroun and have Axelle weded within 2 working days and flew away with his slave,my sisters, in a marriage affaire,is it not wise to take time to know very well who ur partner is,,,,is two days enogh to know him/her very well,,,,is europe,usa a paradise???
There are many Jean Claude’s among our africans men who also comes from abroad to pick our girls over meditrenian sea to make their dirty money from prostitutions, so let our girls be aware of this reality though there are some of our girls who are sometimes aware still they forced themselves to it just for the sake of money.
However,my blames goes to Axelle because from the first day her evil husband Jean Claude introduced her to some other men to have s*x is from that day she must plan to ran away and sumit to police though her credentials were seized and she were locked indoor,infact when one is determind to run for safety nothing can hold you down,so for her having s*x with a dog “am sorry” its her own fault because she have wanted to beer it with men so that after completing two yrs as the man said then she will be free but not knowing the evil man could want her s*x with animals for money
I pray God to save those who cld be next victims in Jesus name Amen, bcause our girls nawa days are tooo failing inlove online jst for what they c with their eyes, imagine Jean Claude flight down to cameroun and have Axelle weded within 2 working days and flew away with his slave,my sisters, in a marriage affaire,is it not wise to take time to know very well who ur partner is,,,,is two days enogh to know him/her very well,,,,is europe,usa a paradise???
Said story .for A repentance for a. Lady who repent For her pass
I do trust all the concepts you’ve presented to your post. They are really convincing and can definitely work. Still, the posts are too quick for novices. May just you please prolong them a bit from next time? Thanks for the post.
It is in reality an incredible and also helpful piece of information. I am glad that you simply discussed this helpful data around. You should continue to be us all knowledgeable similar to this. Thank you for sharing.
sad story.sorry for our ladies
I really felt for d poor girl!it is really inhuman d man should be deal with seriously.
girl of this day a the need prayer so much u and i we need to jump
D intrnet is like money it takes d nature of the user.first of all axcele was a prostitude.I think if she was being pai,wul not hav cried out is bcos d so-called hussy was taken bk the mny he spent.jst don’t be greedy.
#bringback our girls. It is not only happening in diasporer, see africa nigeria itself our girls in sambisa forest who know what is happening with them. Biafra war was man and man, mai tatsene was man and man, but boko haram is man and girls(teenegers)end time. Girls becarefull if not pig(boar) and hegoat(billy) are coming.
It’s shocking,thank God she is back.it’s a lesson to many
I think this lady need an Award
She choose to be a prostitute and when she met prostitution she bowed. None sense. Abeg remove this post here make I see road. Shame shame shame shaaaame
Its a nice story if only our ladies will learn from Axella greedy mistake
She can satisfy both man & animals…she is a f**kery..& a big bangger…f**ku &ur Onyibo..Abeg commot 4 road…
She was Already a prostitude so, she deserve what happen to her even if more than that
If this will end so it would’ve been easy. But do you know that worst things await all who indulge in extra marital s*x: burning in hell fire.When people refuse God,satan takes over their psyche and get them entrapped in all kinds of shameful practices.You,who sleep with other people’s wives,beware!get ready for the consequence.
Please stop it in everything there is always d good and d bad internet or not she could have still met the man she was greedy wanting money she got a rich husband married in just 2 days isn’t that crazy I knw people who a married today living happily and they met through the internet so pls never say the internet is bad
Use it in the right way it is here to help communication if u don’t have what to write think deeper cos dis is nonsense
Lady’s shine you eyes
May God forgive dat man…. Girls sud plan wit boys to because man and woman togeda already made can kill very fast. But d one u made, u can control
not only in oyinbo land.i was in south africa some weeks ago,if you see the treatment given to west african migrant,you will feel sorry that you are from west africa.this is their black immigration officers treating their fellow black african lik dogs.they will ask you to seat on the floor,beat you with a big stick or rubber,they will even use teargas on them.this is not a cook up story,this is what i saw with my eyes in their home affairs in pretoria.Also in the city,they are very hostile to foreigners which is too bad.i now wonder if this is not south africa that other african fought for during their apartheid era.it is really a sorry situation to behold.
It’s really painfull but the problem is on our leaders they don’t care with there people
Mehn!!!…wtf!…that’s crap and it’s also good for the girl
please we need to pray for Nigeria
Yes? It is written; says the lord; a person being a perishable must be a person perishable. And bible also made it clear to us that, if my words will not come to pass, the heven and the earth will passaway. Say the lord. Look! This is a sign of end time. Be ware.& stay touned and recieve him as ur personal lord and saviour. Thank u remain bless.
Yes? It is written; says the lord; a person being a perishable must be a person perishable. And bible also made it clear to us that, if my words will not come to pass, the heven and the earth will passaway. Say the lord. Look! This is a sign of end time. Be ware.& stay touned and recieve him as ur personal lord and saviour. Thank u remain bless. Ok
home is the best. As for me I don’t even wish to travel abroad. I love my country Nigeria
Their are so many today in oversae who can’t come back home just because their have become Slaves to the white. what a piety this will serve sa a lesson to many people.
what a sad story, God have mercy. This is a good lesson for the youth in general.
Is a sad story, but the goodnews in it is that the lady did not take pleasure in it; that was why she has to run for her life. May she be cleanse by God’s mercy. Her story is a warning to all innocent girls around the world. To be fore warned is to be fore armed!
There are lessons here for us all. It is not all that glitters that is gold. That you marry someone from Yankee does not mean the best has come to you and your family. It may quite be the begining of nightmares. We must put our trust in God alone for those who believe in Him because these are the signs of the last days.
I thank GOD that finally our sister is free from this devil of a man
…Serves her right!
This is a great pity, that is reason con netting on internet without proper investigation before going to marriage, lt can lead to many things in future boys and girls be vigilant.
Can we all see what poverty+ ignoramus, including bad up bringing does to our lives as an africans? The fault has nothing to do with internet contact but upbringing.we should also see the fact that our african leaders has let us down totally because those SOB knew our weak points (we are too fearful to stand together against the few who loots the tax payers money and they use the money to oppress us too) if she had a job that brings her little she might not see herself going with a foreingner she met on 1st time appearance back to her country,because of the fake marriage she probably ignored her african boyfriend for love of going to europe and money, you can aswell see the wrong mentality of her relations on their weak reaction based on the little sum of money the man handed them, this attitude does not exist only in cameroon but allover Africa because our leaders are same. Going abroad today for all africans could have been like it used to be 45 or 60 years ago, when we go with sufficient cash and pride, Have we lost all our african glory? Can we still gain them back? we all need to think something and to do something.
Good observation. The problem is that MONEY TALKS and Bull Shit walks.
dat should sound as warning 2 other african girls, pls say no 2 human trafficking
U try bro… Bu she should’nt av been wait to dat extend b4 she find her way out nw. Anyway dis is a lesson to our girls who so much believe in money.
We need God intervention siting things now is happing around the glob.
We need God intervention basical on siting things that now is happing around the world its a matter of prayer and fasting period.
Very unfortunate experience&wickedness of the worst level.It also portrayed racism. This sordid story could happen to any discontent one ‘cos the quest for riches has made a lot victims of evil people.
May God heal her spiritually&otherwise.
Wa oo so provking
So sad a story,these things do happen everyday by day…instead of the leaders of our countries implementing policies that protect their citizens, making sure these policies are adhered to,..they kept chasing shadows, looting money meant to better the lives of the citizens.Man inhumanity to fellow man…quite pathetic.
Fiction ! Fiction! ! Fiction! !!. It’s a fiction guys.
I do not pity her at all if not for God, if i were mr claudes, i will her taking her to the zoo so that she can f**k with gorilla, chimpanzi and all of them, mr claudes is not to be blamed, he invested on her, how do you want him to recover his spendings then making profit? In france or other white countries, do you think they pick money on the ground, that will make him just come because of you and just marry you? Or you think you are beautiful that girls in his own country? You got what you planned for girl, infact you need to be quarrantined because there is no doubt you are infected. You should not get marry again because you will spread disease in your country and it will circulate. People who are like you will learn, ur parent too do not want anything good for you, hence the will know that even even you were not enslaved, a white man do not marry for long before getting divorces, meaning you were useless to them so they decided to sell you for token. Am sure your real boyfriend suffers pains you put him through when you left him for the short time fraudulent wedding but by now am sure he is a happy man. Well i have i lot to say but i cannot waste my time for people like you, even if you pay me 1million usd to have s*x with you just for 2min, i cannot cos it is the same as paying for my death just as he, mr claudes did for you. Nevertheless, may God help you if he chooses.
This is a very wicked act. All that glitters is not gold. Our girls beware.
I feel bad for the innocent African girls. My ex is a poor old white man, and he’s on dating sites looking for African girls, claiming to be 20 yrs younger, and claiming to be Rich. He’s LYING to them, and they believe him. Girls be Smart, your lives and bodies are temple of God.don’t send explicit photos to strange men.my ex use to make fun of them, glad I did away with him. But he’s out there like a predator.
This is just despicable. Woman are not just objects. Being a woman myself, this highly offended me. Please, be careful on the internet, and don’t sell your bodies. Love Kirstinp
This is the most offensive things to do.
Let her story teach others.
All that glitters are not gold. Let our ladies be aware of making quick money at their prime.
All that glitters are not gold. Let our ladies be careful of making quick money at their prime.
Oh my God! Does this really happen? But how did a dog get erected over a human?
SO you are saying loudly that this woman does not have a mind of her own and she is a victim? Bull!! No one can be forced into s*x with a man much less two animals. She did this on her own accord – she did it for the money – and only then does she regret her mistake. What a pitiful group of people trying to cover up for her stupid decisions and a pathetic woman for making stupid choices in the first place. I am sure she used the money.
You talk like someone who is even a defiler or a bully, u think being in another man’s land where you know no one and have no money or even has your freedom you can say no to someone who kidnapped you? The solution to your aggressive or stubbornness will only lead to sudden death and once your life is under threat one can say or do anything,so abeg no talk say nobody fit force anybody to do something. She made a mistake do please stop the crucifying her. The bible said don’t judge
mmmmmm am out of words.its really a sad story n it has kum to us as lesson.
all she needed ws to mak name so dat she wil brack hw she ws liked by a witman did she droped d money she made?i belive d dog in qstn most hav f**k her harder n brin her back to ha senses nonsense,but nt for dat dog non of us would’ve hear these
Infact we ve to be carful now, in dis case alady got marrid to lovly man few years latter her Dad told her to move out it just bcos of money.
All of these happenings are d signs of d last days .we need to adjust our lifes to merit God’s favor if we want to be save
Money money. Look at wt u hv cause d nd her family. Dis Is a leasons to every body.
I hope our ladies will learn and wait for God to make them into who He wants them to be. She was lucky many have died in that process and many are still trapped in it.
Being cautious should always be in our heart as a red alert…..sorry 4 her
If one of her countrymen had brought her overseas and trained her, once she got on her feet, she would start causing him headaches, running around and ending up ruining his life. Once it is Oyibo, the African loses any reasoning faculty and becomes mentally incapacitated. What goes around comes around
its so painful'”,for wat tht lady went throw may God help her to recover tht missfurtune.en its a big lesson for us ladys.
this indeed leasons for we youth of nowadays, May God save us
east or west home is the best ….i`ll remain loyal to my country,no matter what.
Everybody should be careful for what is happen in this world. And u can see that s*x is everywhere and i have not see this type of thing before, Girls haven s*x dog, may God help us.
The important thing is to be well informed irrespective of the race or color of the people we engage with in various partnerships in life.
I really feel pity 4 d girl youth should learn from her mistake
most girl do not like the truth about life, if a serious person that have no money come to her may be she would have not accepted but for the fact that she has seen a foreigner she has decided jump into it. this will generally teach our BLACK girls a lesson!!!!!!
very foolish girl
I feel sorry for the gal but they ought to appreciate what ever they have and work hard with their hands and brains that God gave them other than wanting to get free things on a gold plate.
That’s why even in football, as important as it is to score, they still say home is better
is that thing true live i can’t imagn ds kn tng pls? but if dt is true we know is pat of end time lest contn pry 4 our unbon children pls bye
my dear home is the best …….
U know many men will have allot of rubbish to say here, you see people doing things and falling victim do u think they planned to? The fact that you think you are wiser or holier than them does not make you different from her, if u like preach from now till thy kingdom come if u sin small na hell fire you de go just have that at the back of your mind when preaching, and as for the girls shouting shame shame shame na because dem never catch you that’s why u get mouth de talk, most girls now are prostitutes but they use the words runs gal all na ashawo no difference between you and her, she is just an unfortunate being because even this days na ashawo de marry better husband, all the holy holy gals na either poor man or dem Cary bele turn baby mama while the ashawo of yesterday marry well, so please you people should stop talking anyhow, life is a mystery nobody can define it, just pray to your creator every morning to guide you against any misfortune and stop judging.
Very tragic indeed. I hope other lazy folks will learn from this and do thorough background check on propective suitors
Instead of being blind to reality.
But this are not happening again here in Africa
Well from my own observation so far in this ugly story, I learnt poverty is the No 1 forceful motivator to what happened to Mrs. Axelle of Cameron of our African continent. Though apart from the recent modernization of life through the help of internet, which innacted the act of internet marriage. I think the young lady in question “Axelle” is already sexually conscious and highly addicted to s*x. Because u won’t tell me that somebody like her had been serving some group of costumers without finding a way that leads to the police station, until an undeserved nature I.e Dod” forcefully had s*x with her. By-the-way, who told us that the s*x between her and the Dog was forceful? So what advice am giving to our African ladies is to keep waiting for God’s time to come over their marriage because internet had and has done so many remarkable detriments to Africans. This is the much I can say. God bless Africa, and God bless Nigeria Amen!!!
I pity dis girl n her likes.It is d end of time.U never can tel wat n how they got stocked.Remember who she was b4 getting involved wit Naughtly Jean Claude
SO SAD, I ADVICE OUR YOUNG GIRLS BEFORE GETING MARRY, THEY SHOULD ASK GOD IF THEY ARE IN THE WRITE PLACE, BECAUE THAT MAN IS NOT HER HUSBAND.
It very sad that our youth of nw is after money or what they drink or eat, it is a lesson to every one of us mostly in Nigerian
Sammy, if she is ur sister i believe u will be happy Abi? If NO don’t think of that on some 1, bt if yes congratulation.
may God Almighty have mercy on us. we ladies should be very very careful.
May God Have mercy upon souls.
Drowning civilization. I’m not surprised. It has happened b4. Some ladies do it 2 get money. what of P0*n? Very sympathetic but her wild desire of marrying a foreigner must have been fulfilled.
May God help us, if we focus on God and not been too anxious of material things, Internet or not we will be able to avert such situations. Internet has done it’s good part, by making communication very easy for us, but in recent years that has changed in so many ways from good to worst. Frauds, prostitution, posting of blue films, encouraging s*xual immorality of the highest order – for same s*x. We should all be very careful what we do with our time when we are using the Internet. The slightest mistake we make can cost us half of our youthful life or even more. Focus on God and nothing will derail you from his purpose for you in life. Time is of great essence and it waits for nobody.
Wush i could believe your story
But i doubt
You said with pictures turnednout to be a lie .
Wont be surprised if the whole story was just the same
hw can i have girl
GOD save us we the africans
Is a pity but she is use to it. it will serve as a lesson to our ladies.
Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this web
site before but after looking at a few of the posts I realizwd it’s new to me.
Anyhow, I’m definitely happy I stumbled upon it and I’ll be bookmarking it and
checking back regularly!
Rubbish!!!, d love of money is d root of all evil, but d lack of money is d root of see finish, wat to do? hmmm u want Brazilian wevon enjoyment all day? just let God be first in everything u do,I tell u, u will enjoy life..
God is control, the world is going useless. Dear lord jesus save us,this i pray.
Na waoo wanders sha never End,lol.