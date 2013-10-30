Saturday , 4 February 2017
How A Lady Was Forced To Make Love With A Dog And A Horse For Money [Photo]

Tolu October 30, 2013

DOGG_girl

When the Internet first came to the continent of  African society, most people were  very pleased with it because it reduced stress of communication.

It served many people for chatting, sending mails and even business. As the time passed many ladies discovered that they could use the internet to find a chat friend or a life partner.Some girls have greatly benefited just by using the internet to find their dream marriages or relationhsips. Others have fallen into traps in the West and wish they would never have known what the internet was. This is the case of one Cameroonian, Elvire Axelle Tchamakoua.

SEE HOW IT ALL HAPPENED….

Axelle is prostituté who is pimped to various men by her main man Jean Claude (French Businessman). She did not mind serving her customers from the front or from behind. She has been doing this job for quite a while and was used to this. The shocking part of it is that, Axelle is a 24 years old girl with a Formal Training Certificate in Aesthetics and Beauty. Why a young lady in her age would wish for fast cash is the question many people are asking.

According to reports Axelle met her pimping Boss, Jean Claude on the Internet in October 2011. They had a normal chat like every other person would have when chatting with a stranger. Jean Claude told her he was a Businessman based in Marseille (France) and was into import and export. Axelle who thought she had found the lové of her life continued her communication with Jean Claude Fayard and on March 2012 he came to visit her in Cameroon. There was a huge celebration at Axelle’s Aunt’s Residence at Santa Barbara in Yaounde. Two days in Cameroon, Jean Claude proposed to Axelle and got married to her in both traditional and Legal Ceremonies. Both marriages took place on the 18th and 20th of March 2012 respectively.

Jean Claude made all travelling arrangements and the both of them flew to France on the 21 of March that same year.He even gave Axelle’s family the sum of 600.000 FCFA for their up keep. Not knowing that they were selling their daughter into séx slavery, the family happily bid the couple goodbye as they left for France.

The truth of the matter was that Jean Claude is a pimp who goes to Africa and picks up girls to come and work as séx slaves for him in France. Since Axelle did not know about this, she would wish she never used the internet in her life. As the couple arrived France, they lived in a town called Clermont Ferrand for about 9 months after which they moved to a new place called Lourdes. It is in this place that Axelle had the worst experience of her life.

A few days after their arrival to Lourdes, a man knocked on the door saying he wants to see Jean Claude. Little did Axelle know that, he would be her first client who had already paid into her husband’s bank account. When Axelle called her husband’s attention to the guest, she was shocked when her husband told her to do whatever the guest tells her to do.

A few days later after coming home from work, Jean Claude sits Axelle and laid down the rules and regulations of the job. He told her she has to pay back all the money he spent on her in Cameroon. He calculated the amount to be more than 3,000 euros and she will also be working for him for the next two years. Axelle who became speechless thought she was dreaming. It was  worse when Jean Claude collected her personal belongings and all her documents. She was also prohibited from making any calls to the outside world.

Every day she had male customers who would come for her service taking her from front and behind all the time. She was mandated to do whatever they wanted. They would not use any protection during intercourse. One day Jean Claude came home with a customer accompanied by a dog. The man whose name is Loiseau had deposited some money into Jean Claude’s account. Axelle who didn’t see this coming was pushed into the room and forced to have séx with the dog which she did. It is said that Jean Claude made more money when Axelle sleeps with an animal so these deals became the order of the day.

After her encounter with the dog, Jean Claude left with Mr Loiseau leaving Axelle alone in the house. After numerous trials, she broke down the door and ran into the street where she met a Cameroonian couple living in the town. They helped her to get to the Embassy where she narrated her ordeal. The Police was immediately dispatched to Jean Claude’s house where they found evidence linking him to kidnapping and other serious allegations. Jean Claude was immediately arrested and is waiting for judgement. Meanwhile Axelle flew back to Cameroon and was immediately taken to the hospital for further examinations and treatments.

See what the Internet can do to the youths of a country. All that glitters is not  Gold, my dear brothers and sisters. If some of you could hear the stories of some Africans in the Diaspora,you will not envy them at all. After everything, home is the best even when our government and politicians fail us.What do you guys think. I need your contributions.

Naijnewsonline

 

Tags

185 comments

  1. Andy Wilmington
    October 30, 2013 at 10:44 am

    this is a shocking story, a sin against humanity. i never blamed the poor girl, and i am very happy that she made herself out from such bondage. Africa is a good place to live in, but the governments and their selfish interest is the cause of all this. there is no equality in Africa, the leaders have not respect for their subject, they don’t care about the welfare of their people. all this is the reason why the youth of Africa are looking up to migrating to European countries for survival. may God help Africa. no place like home.

    Reply
  2. david
    October 30, 2013 at 10:54 am

    fsalut sava bien dretyzgrshyfyr je suis c fein

    Reply
  3. nathan
    October 30, 2013 at 10:59 am

    Sad story. Unfortunately most africans fall victim to these kinds of tricks. I advise families not to abandon their daughters after marriage. Though family should not interfere with marriage but they should maintain contact with their daughters so they know how they are faring.
    Most importantly, we should all shine our eyes, especially when on the internet!!!

    Reply
  4. david
    October 30, 2013 at 11:00 am

    je suis c fein

    Reply
  5. Sammy
    October 30, 2013 at 11:58 am

    She must not re-marry again bcos wat God as joined together let no man put assunder. Also if it as been well with her over there she won’t hv remembre anybody.

    Reply
    • frequency
      December 21, 2013 at 5:10 pm

      what on earth are u saying with ur mouth? come to think of it, put urself intoher shoes…wont you remarry? after all the pai s she’d gone through…i guess she need a moment o f joy care and happiness

      Reply
    • Jenny
      April 3, 2014 at 1:24 pm

      If u don’t have anything good to say Sammy, just shut up. She never beg for marriage, a man proposed to her and she accepted because she loved him. The man never told her that he is a kidnapper nor told her that she is going to be used as a s*x slave. She married that man with a geniue heart not knowing what the man was about to do to her. If she knew earlier before now, do u think she would have loved to fall a victim? and if she were ur sister won’t u have given her out for marriage without knowing what that man wanted to use her for? If she were ur sister would have blamed her the way u just did? Pls learn how to shut ur mouth up whenever u don’t have anything good to say in a situation like this.

      Reply
    • Emmanuel
      February 4, 2017 at 2:26 pm

      You made no sense here mr

      Reply
  6. Aliyu Usman Sani
    October 30, 2013 at 12:02 pm

    You are doing a very good job, especialy by publishing the true life style our youths from African Continent get themselvs invovled when they somehow got themselvs in Europe. Please keep the good work, hopping in a very near future they may learn to remain on the Continent & contribute in making her greater

    hopping that in a very near future they may remain on the Continent & make her a better place

    Reply
  7. Richard Ayilla
    October 30, 2013 at 1:06 pm

    Our girls prefer white guys & they re fools 4 it. Rubbish!

    Reply
    • mabel
      September 29, 2015 at 8:59 pm

      Who no like better thing,most black guys are full of shit all they think of is how to add up numbers of gals they have f**ked used and dumbed so shut up.

      Reply
  8. Palmer Emmanuel
    October 30, 2013 at 1:10 pm

    It’s so sad. I wish Our ladies will learn lesson from dis,but sad to note is that they won’t.Like I said to someone,dat even d so call America visa lottery is a modern way of slavery. With determination,hard work and resilence we can make Africa better than Europe.

    Reply
  9. Idoreyin Jackson
    October 30, 2013 at 1:31 pm

    The truth of the matter is that, She did not pray for God’s only plan to be fulfill in her life…She after the physical thing and not the future…She must have learned a lot now…And for me and you reading this story….also pray for God to lead you to the right person and also be praying that God should lead you not into any temptation beyond your own power. Also learn how to discipline yourself, don’t easily fall in love…go to God in prayers and He will surely direct you..

    Reply
  10. Shankel
    October 30, 2013 at 1:40 pm

    It painful nd sad wen we hear wat our ladies go through in western countries

    Reply
  11. SAKA ABDULLATEEF
    October 30, 2013 at 3:24 pm

    it’s a pity. it a great lesson not only for our young ladies who have too much of love for money but also for our African parents who forgot the tradition and culture of Africa of demanding to know much of their in-laws before giving out their daughter in marriage.

    Reply
  12. muyiwa babalola
    October 30, 2013 at 3:29 pm

    This is a sad story, my advice to my fellow African single is that we should be prayerful while searching for future partners, we should not go for money alone.

    Reply
  13. Tony onyekwue
    October 30, 2013 at 4:53 pm

    Frankly, a sad story. Bad company, bad friends, and greed is responsible for people being victims of such incident. people must watch out who they hang out with and try as much as possible to be satisfy with what you have. may God have mercy on us.

    Reply
    • Obaleke Amos
      October 30, 2013 at 5:30 pm

      This is not a strange story to me, because we are on end time. ls better to firstly find the kingdom of God, as it is writing; that seek for kingdom of God and all other thing shall be given on to you.

      Reply
  14. saed mohamed
    October 30, 2013 at 7:43 pm

    This is a tragic story about what happened to axelle, but it’s not surprising, what happened to the axle, because this caused by our African leaders they hoard money and the resource of the country punting out side specially westerns countries and never look back to people’s country, doing nothing that forced our young people to love and go western countries and run away from their beautiful countries, and parents those who forces their daughters to marry a man that they don’t know what he is, so if you run away from your country you should be aware and keep mind, be ready whatever you met don’t regret.
    Brothers and sisters, love your country and your people.
    thank you every………………

    Reply
  15. Ndubest
    October 31, 2013 at 10:14 am

    She got what she wanted because she was looking 4 a white guy.Her mates were giving their lives to Jesus while she was giving her’s to prostitution.

    Reply
    • Emmanuel
      February 4, 2017 at 2:38 pm

      You made no sense here mr
      And you guys should stop saying she got what she want, who will ever want that, i didn’t see greed also, African altogether don’t know what love is all about, even me as a man i sometimes have the intention of getting married to white cos of the way we handle love Here. Gals have over four men, boys have over 15 gals so therefore causing people alot of hrt breaks this is absurd. I am sorry my dear if this story is real pls take your time to watch before you fall again. Pls give your self another chance to love i believe a more better person will come by.

      Reply
  16. LARRYJAY.
    October 31, 2013 at 10:44 am

    LET SOME GIRLS AND LADIES LEARN FROM THIS.DECENT LIFE IS MORE PRECIOUS THAN QUICK RICHES THEY RUN AFTER THESE DAYS. I don’t blame the man. He has seen her to be one for all in search of money. That’s why he did that to her.

    Reply
  17. daniel Ozotha
    October 31, 2013 at 4:32 pm

    Hmmmmmm! God, please protect our ladies from wicked men.

    Reply
  18. Mbkakwe Justice
    October 31, 2013 at 5:23 pm

    The devil is really using many inhuman figures to carry out his obnoxious acrivities and evil acts. How possible is Ȋ̝̊̅† for one to explain what this lady went through and the long-lasting effects this particular act will really have on her psychologically and of course medically? Sleeping with animals like dogs can only be done at gun point but having learnt that at just 24, she’s been in the prostitution business; she might not see Ȋ̝̊̅† as any big deal. I pray that God comes to the rescue of most contemporary youths!

    Reply
  19. UZONDU A .A. GOD'SLOVE
    October 31, 2013 at 7:20 pm

    in some countries in africa, the government and it’s political ambition has conflagrate poverty to the country that made the youths do anything i mean anything that can earn them a living. But please let us be careful in the way we pursue money.

    Reply
  20. UZONDU A .A. GOD'SLOVE
    October 31, 2013 at 8:58 pm

    I believe that no smoke without fire If the government can bring the rightful definition of democracy, and stability of good government there will be no reason why citizens will not be proud of their country even till death…… But in a country were individuals are been treated wrongly and denied of their fundamental right, tell me what will make them not to think of how to survive even if that will make them becoming a dual citizen both live and in dreams.

    Reply
  21. Ela
    October 31, 2013 at 9:11 pm

    God help some of we ladies.This is really devilish.some of our 9ja ladies have really suffered from the hands of devilish men

    Reply
  22. nnakwu
    November 1, 2013 at 9:21 am

    this should serve as a lesson to ladies that always want ready made men.

    Reply
    • sanmi
      July 24, 2016 at 12:03 am

      Thank you guy, I spoke the correct words which some of we Nigerians hate to hear,kudos to u.Girls in nigeria like already made soup, that why they keep using them for rituals, but those who will hear, will still do away with looking for rich men, that they don’t kw hw he planted is richness.greedy girls

      Reply
  23. gannycapello
    November 1, 2013 at 10:30 am

    This story is very pathetic
    This how some African’s ladies fells in traps of the White’s Sexy Slavery work.

    Reply
  24. foreblary
    November 1, 2013 at 1:22 pm

    hm that is how our african girls fall into white men trick and trap, because they are money witches, when they see money they wil trust and come to you no matter how bad you are. May Allah protect us

    Reply
  25. thankgod
    November 1, 2013 at 1:39 pm

    Let us be xtral careful to those we met on internet.

    Reply
  26. chimezie
    November 1, 2013 at 1:52 pm

    may God help us what a world in the name of money.

    Reply
  27. ifeseyi
    November 1, 2013 at 2:29 pm

    Sir/Madam,

    Thanks for the story. It is true that we all must be careful about who we deal with, not just on the internet but also every where.

    I would like to bring our attention to what has been written in this story. Asides the veracity of the story which I am not questioning but wouldn’t it also be great if we understood why the very first couple Axelle met when she broke the door and ran out were Camerounians?

    Did she have to wait until she was forced to make love to animals before she broke down the door?

    The human spirit and will is indomitable when intention meets will. Agreed, she may have been ignorant but how ignorant could she have been while using the internet?

    The caption here reads: “How A Lady Was Forced To Make Love With A Dog And A Horse For Money”, the following story claims it was after the dog slept with her that she broke the door. I’m sorry but to me, it doesn’t tally.

    It was also only after she “slept” with the animal that she could break down the door. Except I am mistaken,did the dog help her adrenaline rush more? The horror of having to sleep with numerous people is enough to make one go crazy.

    I believe the lesson/moral in this story is worth considering, however, it is either the story itself is “incomplete” or a the original writer just wants vain glory.

    J.K Rowlings, the Author of the Harry Porter Series, writes fiction, even Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie does the same, but your thoughts have to be cohesive to drive a compelling morale.

    In conclusion, first remove the log of wood in your eyes before you attempt to help your brother/sister remove a spec from his/her eyes.

    Sincerely

    Ifeseyi

    Reply
    • Salma
      April 21, 2014 at 10:09 pm

      U r so write, u just wrote wat is in my mind. The writer also wants to justify d evil our government and politicians r doing. If it’s true then it’s sad.

      Reply
  28. Onah j j
    November 1, 2013 at 4:02 pm

    That man re-enacted the ‘Wide Saggaso Sea’. What he did to that lady was what the whiteman in that book did to Anointete. The Whites have always treated us as Second Class Citizens but God shall judge.

    Reply
  29. e.a
    November 1, 2013 at 5:33 pm

    *sighs* signs of the end time…the lord is at hand

    Reply
  30. Xena
    November 1, 2013 at 9:42 pm

    Its really painful. All these internate dating and marriages always end up disastrously. Pls they should check her for any sickness, may God heal her.

    Reply
  31. Stella
    November 2, 2013 at 6:16 am

    Well d gal was careless and stupid bt she has learnt her lesson in a hard way. D guy esp was/is evil and wicked and wat he did to d gal was inhumane. He was d one dat proposed to d gal, d gal never forced him to marry her bt d was stupid enough to marry someone frm d internet dat its nt frm same continent, diff believes and all dat. Somebody she never really knew. Bt all dis never gave d guy an excuse for wat he did. We all should be careful nomatter wia, weda internet or in real life while choosing life partners.

    Reply
  32. mike
    November 3, 2013 at 8:23 am

    stop conjuring stories up.get real stories

    Reply
  33. Fidel obodoeze
    November 4, 2013 at 10:18 am

    ”Man Inhumanity to Man”
    She is a born prostitute that she could not run away until that of dog. My question is! why didn’t the so called prostitute escape at the first incidence. I ADVICE THAT SHE SHOULD GO FOR A THOROUGH MEDICAL CHECK UP IF SHE CARES

    Reply
  34. peter
    November 4, 2013 at 12:25 pm

    Life is so full with evil,felt pitty for the poor girl

    Reply
  35. eddy
    November 5, 2013 at 11:34 am

    call me a doubtin thomas or wateva,dat story is fictitious.u learnt ur journalism well tho.

    Reply
  36. Carol
    November 5, 2013 at 1:37 pm

    Hmmmmmmmm c’est domage,que Dieu nous aider.

    Reply
  37. Aki and PawPaw
    November 5, 2013 at 5:56 pm

    This is a really sad story

    Reply
  38. ofurum paul
    November 6, 2013 at 8:51 am

    that man shuld be sentenced to death he is a devil and its also a lession for africans beware of this white men they are evil

    Reply
  39. Owoeye Peter
    November 7, 2013 at 2:37 am

    Anywhere, We African yet to learn our lesson because we love money than our own life. Black girl of nowadays are in love of money and prefer anybody to offer them dollar or Europe, you can now see clearly what money can cause. SO SHINE your eye when you are online chat.
    You can be some great in your own country, let proud to be a good African. I Love my country Nigeria.

    Reply
  40. Mr handsome
    November 7, 2013 at 11:58 am

    That girl is very stupid, she shouldn’t have run away because she loves money and white man, can’t you see the way she post her eyes she enjoyed it. This should serve as a lesson to our hungry, useless, stupid prostitute that call thierselfs girl. .most you marry a white rich man that you know nothing about? For that idiot white fool God will punish him.

    Reply
  41. all we do is praying & hope 4 a new day but if nothing hapens,we change our ways!
    November 7, 2013 at 5:17 pm

    God knows beta!

    Reply
  42. PRINCE JOE
    November 8, 2013 at 9:15 am

    U said it all, all that is Glitter is not Gold. All the ladies that are after money should read this.

    Reply
  43. Bashir Abubakar
    November 8, 2013 at 4:34 pm

    Social network do evil than good indeed.

    Reply
  44. Ayoade Smith
    November 12, 2013 at 12:24 pm

    What a wicked world

    Reply
  45. jesu loba
    November 12, 2013 at 2:27 pm

    As it happens to ladies,also to guys all we need is prayers,we shouldn’t be far from God at all times putting him first in all we do is d best you try it and see I bet u will never regret it!

    Reply
  46. ORURU GODDAY
    November 15, 2013 at 7:30 pm

    It is a pitty when ladies fall in love with a wrong guy and she say i do not care all i know is he has money. This are just one of a million seen bim hard of every day chaotic madnes of sin which is against GOD rules for humanity.

    Reply
  47. Ishiali john
    November 22, 2013 at 1:02 am

    Very sad and lesson to our ladies out dere.

    Reply
  48. Sante Ron
    November 26, 2013 at 9:16 pm

    Just sad she got caught up in a thing like this. Apparently.women love things that will kill them. God has created man in his own image and as such,he has certain implants in us that gives us a signal of dangers ahead. I believe too much evil is what cuts off the consciousness of man towards up coming evil. How come she didn’t see this coming? She didn’t see it in a dream or had body feelings?
    But that guy who did that to her will face the music for sure.

    Reply
  49. maphy
    November 28, 2013 at 6:10 am

    Reply
  50. Michael
    December 9, 2013 at 7:19 am

    Is very obvious that Axelle is foolished,she has being a prostitute before going into to deal.Is a lesson to all prostitute who is looking for riched husband

    Reply
  51. ayo
    December 18, 2013 at 5:42 pm

    Na d thin wey she won chop she don see so

    Reply
  52. Samuel
    December 20, 2013 at 6:10 pm

    May God just help us.

    Reply
  53. ebere
    December 21, 2013 at 11:05 am

    The white man are so wicked,but if we married them, we treate them like gold why should their treated us like this;if they came into our country we worship them like God.It will never be well wit dat evil white man.God have already paid him with his own evil.

    Reply
  54. Max Osy
    December 24, 2013 at 11:00 am

    Even some greedy parents encourage their daughters out from their nigerian marriage for prostitutionabroad especially Italy

    Reply
  55. zaimab
    December 28, 2013 at 9:34 am

    The price for easy life n quick money is what that lady went through….

    Reply
  56. Boss
    December 31, 2013 at 11:35 pm

    She is just a bitch looking for money. She was not forced.

    Reply
  57. Samy E Ekong
    January 2, 2014 at 9:23 am

    May gud god have mercy on our women

    Reply
  58. Usman Mambilla
    January 2, 2014 at 9:38 pm

    Let this serve as a lesson to money mongers
    Is there no one to get married to than a real stranger not even from your country or continent but from an another continent.
    Ladies you all have a long way.

    Reply
  59. luvsolex
    January 10, 2014 at 12:46 pm

    you are right home is home

    Reply
  60. God sees all!
    January 11, 2014 at 5:00 pm

    I am a white person who fell prey to a Cameroonian man here in the UK. I met him over the internet and thought he was my dream man. He pretended to be interested in me, to want to marry me and all, but all he really wanted was my money. He conned me out of a large sum of money and then disappeared, also stealing some of my possessions. I ended up having to involve the police. Anyone can fall prey to conmen and women. Please be careful!

    Reply
  61. Wake up!
    January 11, 2014 at 5:30 pm

    THIS IS NOT A BLACK AND WHITE ISSUE!

    NIGERIAN WOMAN KILLED BY NIGERIAN MEN SHE MET ONLINE

    http://www.thv11.com/news/article/231967/288/Nigeria-woman-killed-by-men-she-met-online

    Reply
  62. Roland
    January 12, 2014 at 12:10 pm

    Oh boi yah… Pls be fore warned people

    Reply
  63. peter
    January 21, 2014 at 6:59 am

    let’s all be careful with people we meet on be it internet, phone, or at any place, don’t ever rush to any conclusion whatsoever!

    Reply
  64. Fred Apavigba
    January 23, 2014 at 1:41 pm

    Some 50 years ago, most African states were under the yoke of colonialism. Today, all the states are independent, thanks to the gallantry of our heroes past. Unfortunately, most of our youths behave in ways that show their preference for colonial bondage. If not what is this craze about going to Europe or America, a people who never loved you from the beginning? That girl most probably won’t have followed a stranger she met only once if the latter were a fellow Cameroonian. Any way, we live to learn everyday. I advise our youths to love their home and demand good governance from our politicians rather that desperately looking for ways to leave Africa. Greener pastures are only found where planted. I speak thus because that girl married a stranger because of ‘Europe’. I leave the perpetrator of this heinous crime to God’s
    judgment.

    Reply
  65. Queen Robinson
    January 26, 2014 at 10:53 am

    Axelle’s story is a lesson for all, both male and female, old and young. God said But ‘seek ye first the Kingdom of God ,and his righteousness ;and all these things shall be added unto you.’ God, in his infinite wisdom knew that Man would need some basic material things-food, shelter and clothing-and divinely put things in their proper order for our own good. He first, then other things would follow; but Man in his quest for material things re-ordered the original plan of God and has been in trouble since then (Adam and Eve ate the forbidden fruit God asked not to eat) ;and since then Man has been in trouble with flesh. Axelle’s story is a pointer to the fact that Jesus is on his way back to earth because God said the last days are dangerous days (refer:Matthew 6:33, 2Timothy3:1-7). My advice to Axelle is to thank God for making a way of escape for her and genuinely surrender her life to Christ and Jesus will forgive her and wash away her sins with his blood ,make her a new creature and write her name in the book of life(refer:2Cor.5:17, Isaiah43:25, Isaiah1:18). Axelle, JESUS LOVES YOU AND SO DO I. DON’T GO BACK TO YOUR OLD LIFESTYLE. RECEIVE JESUS AS YOUR LORD AND PERSONAL SAVIOUR..

    Reply
  66. AVELE 1
    January 29, 2014 at 6:17 pm

    It is a disgusting thing to the ear. my advice is that not everybody you see is innocent so be careful.

    Reply
  67. Omolola
    February 7, 2014 at 11:44 am

    This is very strange, i now strongly believe that the end is near.

    Reply
    • critique
      August 30, 2015 at 5:46 pm

      Lola, please read the story well, it says a prostitute was married and taken to France, forced to have s*x with dogs and horses but escaped just after s*x with a dog, found a Cameroun couple who took her to the embassy. It doesn’t add up. A prostitute is a prostitute, she can’t have a good relationship with her family.Plus the story teller is just looking for how viral his story can get.Gullible Nigerians fell for it.There are girl’s who actually mate with animals and the act is called bestiality. But this story didn’t say if she is an animal lover. My 2¢. I’m not sorry for the nameless prostitute simply because I don’t believe the story. But if it happens that the story was told like that just to protect some details, then it shouldn’t have come out like that. In Nigeria here, only greedy people get caught in traps like this.

      Reply
  68. Adekunle. Y. Olatunde
    February 11, 2014 at 8:56 pm

    This is a heart touchin story dat parents,young men/ladies shuld learn 4rm especial d edo’s who see travellin 2 europe nd america as d only means of makin it in life. Thou, d economic situation of most africa country is so poor nd av left 3/4 of d population in poverty dspite ds nd other glarin problems encountered by africans in africa i dont tink dere is any moral justifiable reason 2 get involvd is such acts whether knowinly or ignorantly. I strongly belief dat dere ar stil so many “axelle’ out dere. Our govt shuld do somthing urgently abt ds mind dsturbin story, i pray ds ladies dont import strange or alien disease 2 d country.

    Reply
  69. meka buka
    February 17, 2014 at 5:10 am

    No how Boko Haram will end. Because Most of Army, Navy, Air force officer they are eating soldiers little, little allowance which Federal government has given them to given the soldiers
    Imaging a junior Army officer Lt S ADEOJO at sector 6 Jos. #1500 was giving to Arreesent to buy a meal for soldiers per week, He go openly collect the money, Buy meal of #500 and pocket #1000. Telling soldier they should do there worse
    No how no now is making #150000 every week apart of his allowance. All soldier new about it. thesame thing happening at Maiduguri , tell me in this case what did u expect soldier to do? To fight Boko haram? No
    I advice Federal government to do something about it if not Book Haram will always succe

    Reply
  70. Frank
    February 17, 2014 at 10:44 am

    Reply
  71. Chris
    February 17, 2014 at 12:08 pm

    At sammy, u re a proper fool, if u like sale ur sister for animal s*x all cos, of money..God punish u

    Reply
  72. Apocalypse
    February 17, 2014 at 1:37 pm

    Well well well. Una done hear ba? Ladies becareful! U wey ur eye d chuuk na u sabi o. If trouble come na only go face am o. Abeg make una no follow money or fine face. Put God first n him go provide for u.

    Reply
  73. Fela
    February 27, 2014 at 9:46 am

    Your conclusion is unreasonable. I can give you a million good things the Internet has done in the lives of individuals and peoples alike!

    Reply
  74. Brayan Strong
    February 27, 2014 at 6:53 pm

    There are many Jean Claude’s among our africans men who also comes from abroad to pic our girls over meditrenian sea to make their dirty money from prostitutions, so let our girls be aware of this reality though there are some of our girls who are sometimes aware still they forced themselves to it just for the sake of money.
    However,my blames goes to Axelle because from the first day her evil husband Jean Claude introduced her to some other men to have s*x is from that day she must plan to ran away and sumit to police though her credentials were seized and she were locked indoor,infact when one is determind to run for safety nothing can hold you down,so for her having s*x with a dog “am sorry” its her own fault because she have wanted to beer it with men so that after completing two yrs as the man said then she will be free but not knowing the evil man could want her s*x with animals.
    I pray God to save those who cld be next victims in Jesus name Amen, bcause our girls nawa days are tooo failing inlove online jst for what they c with their eyes, imagine Jean Claude flight down to cameroun and have Axelle weded within 2 working days and flew away with his slave,my sisters, in a marriage affaire,is it not wise to take time to know very well who ur partner is,,,,is two days enogh to know him/her very well,,,,is europe,usa a paradise???

    Reply
  75. Brayan Strong
    February 27, 2014 at 8:00 pm

    There are many Jean Claude’s among our africans men who also comes from abroad to pick our girls over meditrenian sea to make their dirty money from prostitutions, so let our girls be aware of this reality though there are some of our girls who are sometimes aware still they forced themselves to it just for the sake of money.
    However,my blames goes to Axelle because from the first day her evil husband Jean Claude introduced her to some other men to have s*x is from that day she must plan to ran away and sumit to police though her credentials were seized and she were locked indoor,infact when one is determind to run for safety nothing can hold you down,so for her having s*x with a dog “am sorry” its her own fault because she have wanted to beer it with men so that after completing two yrs as the man said then she will be free but not knowing the evil man could want her s*x with animals for money
    I pray God to save those who cld be next victims in Jesus name Amen, bcause our girls nawa days are tooo failing inlove online jst for what they c with their eyes, imagine Jean Claude flight down to cameroun and have Axelle weded within 2 working days and flew away with his slave,my sisters, in a marriage affaire,is it not wise to take time to know very well who ur partner is,,,,is two days enogh to know him/her very well,,,,is europe,usa a paradise???

    Reply
  76. tunde
    February 28, 2014 at 11:08 am

    Said story .for A repentance for a. Lady who repent For her pass

    Reply
  77. Professional Freelance graphic designer in South Africa
    March 2, 2014 at 11:46 am

    I do trust all the concepts you’ve presented to your post. They are really convincing and can definitely work. Still, the posts are too quick for novices. May just you please prolong them a bit from next time? Thanks for the post.

    Reply
  78. wiltord
    April 14, 2014 at 6:41 pm

    Reply
  79. pregnancy test
    April 27, 2014 at 10:05 am

    It is in reality an incredible and also helpful piece of information. I am glad that you simply discussed this helpful data around. You should continue to be us all knowledgeable similar to this. Thank you for sharing.

    Reply
  80. Abudu James
    May 30, 2014 at 12:06 pm

    Reply
  81. olawale
    June 24, 2014 at 10:19 am

    sad story.sorry for our ladies

    Reply
  82. Aderonke
    June 24, 2014 at 11:08 am

    I really felt for d poor girl!it is really inhuman d man should be deal with seriously.

    Reply
  83. vic
    June 24, 2014 at 12:18 pm

    D intrnet is like money it takes d nature of the user.first of all axcele was a prostitude.I think if she was being pai,wul not hav cried out is bcos d so-called hussy was taken bk the mny he spent.jst don’t be greedy.

    Reply
  84. paul kuty gumel
    June 24, 2014 at 1:52 pm

    #bringback our girls. It is not only happening in diasporer, see africa nigeria itself our girls in sambisa forest who know what is happening with them. Biafra war was man and man, mai tatsene was man and man, but boko haram is man and girls(teenegers)end time. Girls becarefull if not pig(boar) and hegoat(billy) are coming.

    Reply
  85. victor james
    June 24, 2014 at 11:08 pm

    It’s shocking,thank God she is back.it’s a lesson to many

    Reply
  86. Inyang Imah
    June 25, 2014 at 4:25 pm

    I think this lady need an Award

    Reply
  87. Anna Ben
    June 25, 2014 at 10:02 pm

    She choose to be a prostitute and when she met prostitution she bowed. None sense. Abeg remove this post here make I see road. Shame shame shame shaaaame

    Reply
  88. Ruth Ukpabi
    June 26, 2014 at 5:36 pm

    Its a nice story if only our ladies will learn from Axella greedy mistake

    Reply
  89. Isu james
    June 26, 2014 at 9:31 pm

    She can satisfy both man & animals…she is a f**kery..& a big bangger…f**ku &ur Onyibo..Abeg commot 4 road…

    Reply
  90. Audu MusA Suleiman
    June 26, 2014 at 11:07 pm

    She was Already a prostitude so, she deserve what happen to her even if more than that

    Reply
  91. GSO Ezeali
    July 10, 2014 at 12:45 pm

    If this will end so it would’ve been easy. But do you know that worst things await all who indulge in extra marital s*x: burning in hell fire.When people refuse God,satan takes over their psyche and get them entrapped in all kinds of shameful practices.You,who sleep with other people’s wives,beware!get ready for the consequence.

    Reply
  92. anonymos
    August 14, 2014 at 7:40 am

    Please stop it in everything there is always d good and d bad internet or not she could have still met the man she was greedy wanting money she got a rich husband married in just 2 days isn’t that crazy I knw people who a married today living happily and they met through the internet so pls never say the internet is bad
    Use it in the right way it is here to help communication if u don’t have what to write think deeper cos dis is nonsense

    Reply
  93. olawale babarinde
    August 14, 2014 at 6:28 pm

    Lady’s shine you eyes

    Reply
  94. joe joe
    August 15, 2014 at 10:35 pm

    May God forgive dat man…. Girls sud plan wit boys to because man and woman togeda already made can kill very fast. But d one u made, u can control

    Reply
  95. mattt
    August 15, 2014 at 11:16 pm

    not only in oyinbo land.i was in south africa some weeks ago,if you see the treatment given to west african migrant,you will feel sorry that you are from west africa.this is their black immigration officers treating their fellow black african lik dogs.they will ask you to seat on the floor,beat you with a big stick or rubber,they will even use teargas on them.this is not a cook up story,this is what i saw with my eyes in their home affairs in pretoria.Also in the city,they are very hostile to foreigners which is too bad.i now wonder if this is not south africa that other african fought for during their apartheid era.it is really a sorry situation to behold.

    Reply
  96. ngare
    August 16, 2014 at 10:20 am

    It’s really painfull but the problem is on our leaders they don’t care with there people

    Reply
  97. clems
    August 16, 2014 at 12:45 pm

    Mehn!!!…wtf!…that’s crap and it’s also good for the girl

    Reply
  98. Igwebuike david n
    August 18, 2014 at 8:27 am

    Yes? It is written; says the lord; a person being a perishable must be a person perishable. And bible also made it clear to us that, if my words will not come to pass, the heven and the earth will passaway. Say the lord. Look! This is a sign of end time. Be ware.& stay touned and recieve him as ur personal lord and saviour. Thank u remain bless.

    Reply
  99. Igwebuike david n
    August 18, 2014 at 8:30 am

    Yes? It is written; says the lord; a person being a perishable must be a person perishable. And bible also made it clear to us that, if my words will not come to pass, the heven and the earth will passaway. Say the lord. Look! This is a sign of end time. Be ware.& stay touned and recieve him as ur personal lord and saviour. Thank u remain bless. Ok

    Reply
  100. iwuagwu maureen chidimma
    August 26, 2014 at 3:58 pm

    home is the best. As for me I don’t even wish to travel abroad. I love my country Nigeria

    Reply
  101. John Benedict
    August 27, 2014 at 5:29 pm

    Their are so many today in oversae who can’t come back home just because their have become Slaves to the white. what a piety this will serve sa a lesson to many people.

    Reply
  102. zikz
    August 28, 2014 at 7:04 am

    what a sad story, God have mercy. This is a good lesson for the youth in general.

    Reply
  103. GAIUS D.M
    September 10, 2014 at 3:36 pm

    Is a sad story, but the goodnews in it is that the lady did not take pleasure in it; that was why she has to run for her life. May she be cleanse by God’s mercy. Her story is a warning to all innocent girls around the world. To be fore warned is to be fore armed!

    Reply
  104. Markus
    September 12, 2014 at 10:43 am

    There are lessons here for us all. It is not all that glitters that is gold. That you marry someone from Yankee does not mean the best has come to you and your family. It may quite be the begining of nightmares. We must put our trust in God alone for those who believe in Him because these are the signs of the last days.

    Reply
  105. Benjamin Adu Opoku
    September 14, 2014 at 6:52 am

    I thank GOD that finally our sister is free from this devil of a man

    Reply
  106. KeLLy Ifeanyi
    September 15, 2014 at 2:07 am

    …Serves her right!

    Reply
  107. Ganiyu folami
    September 15, 2014 at 2:05 pm

    This is a great pity, that is reason con netting on internet without proper investigation before going to marriage, lt can lead to many things in future boys and girls be vigilant.

    Reply
  108. adetunji okekunle
    September 15, 2014 at 7:42 pm

    Can we all see what poverty+ ignoramus, including bad up bringing does to our lives as an africans? The fault has nothing to do with internet contact but upbringing.we should also see the fact that our african leaders has let us down totally because those SOB knew our weak points (we are too fearful to stand together against the few who loots the tax payers money and they use the money to oppress us too) if she had a job that brings her little she might not see herself going with a foreingner she met on 1st time appearance back to her country,because of the fake marriage she probably ignored her african boyfriend for love of going to europe and money, you can aswell see the wrong mentality of her relations on their weak reaction based on the little sum of money the man handed them, this attitude does not exist only in cameroon but allover Africa because our leaders are same. Going abroad today for all africans could have been like it used to be 45 or 60 years ago, when we go with sufficient cash and pride, Have we lost all our african glory? Can we still gain them back? we all need to think something and to do something.

    Reply
  109. babalotimi
    September 15, 2014 at 8:19 pm

    dat should sound as warning 2 other african girls, pls say no 2 human trafficking

    Reply
  110. abrash
    September 16, 2014 at 6:44 am

    U try bro… Bu she should’nt av been wait to dat extend b4 she find her way out nw. Anyway dis is a lesson to our girls who so much believe in money.

    Reply
  111. Smart
    September 29, 2014 at 10:35 am

    We need God intervention siting things now is happing around the glob.

    Reply
  112. Smart
    September 29, 2014 at 10:38 am

    We need God intervention basical on siting things that now is happing around the world its a matter of prayer and fasting period.

    Reply
  113. Ogunka Peace Ihesiaba
    October 26, 2014 at 1:27 pm

    Very unfortunate experience&wickedness of the worst level.It also portrayed racism. This sordid story could happen to any discontent one ‘cos the quest for riches has made a lot victims of evil people.
    May God heal her spiritually&otherwise.

    Reply
  114. ihuaru joy
    October 26, 2014 at 2:20 pm

    Wa oo so provking

    Reply
  115. chima vitalis
    November 17, 2014 at 7:27 pm

    So sad a story,these things do happen everyday by day…instead of the leaders of our countries implementing policies that protect their citizens, making sure these policies are adhered to,..they kept chasing shadows, looting money meant to better the lives of the citizens.Man inhumanity to fellow man…quite pathetic.

    Reply
  116. cy -Aut.
    November 20, 2014 at 12:40 pm

    Fiction ! Fiction! ! Fiction! !!. It’s a fiction guys.

    Reply
  117. Dan
    November 25, 2014 at 10:02 pm

    I do not pity her at all if not for God, if i were mr claudes, i will her taking her to the zoo so that she can f**k with gorilla, chimpanzi and all of them, mr claudes is not to be blamed, he invested on her, how do you want him to recover his spendings then making profit? In france or other white countries, do you think they pick money on the ground, that will make him just come because of you and just marry you? Or you think you are beautiful that girls in his own country? You got what you planned for girl, infact you need to be quarrantined because there is no doubt you are infected. You should not get marry again because you will spread disease in your country and it will circulate. People who are like you will learn, ur parent too do not want anything good for you, hence the will know that even even you were not enslaved, a white man do not marry for long before getting divorces, meaning you were useless to them so they decided to sell you for token. Am sure your real boyfriend suffers pains you put him through when you left him for the short time fraudulent wedding but by now am sure he is a happy man. Well i have i lot to say but i cannot waste my time for people like you, even if you pay me 1million usd to have s*x with you just for 2min, i cannot cos it is the same as paying for my death just as he, mr claudes did for you. Nevertheless, may God help you if he chooses.

    Reply
  118. Godwin Ibe
    November 26, 2014 at 11:40 pm

    This is a very wicked act. All that glitters is not gold. Our girls beware.

    Reply
  119. stefaniya
    November 30, 2014 at 5:20 am

    I feel bad for the innocent African girls. My ex is a poor old white man, and he’s on dating sites looking for African girls, claiming to be 20 yrs younger, and claiming to be Rich. He’s LYING to them, and they believe him. Girls be Smart, your lives and bodies are temple of God.don’t send explicit photos to strange men.my ex use to make fun of them, glad I did away with him. But he’s out there like a predator.

    Reply
  120. Kirstin
    December 4, 2014 at 1:20 am

    This is just despicable. Woman are not just objects. Being a woman myself, this highly offended me. Please, be careful on the internet, and don’t sell your bodies. Love Kirstinp

    Reply
  121. Tunji
    December 27, 2014 at 4:54 pm

    This is the most offensive things to do.

    Reply
  122. Nnamdi
    December 27, 2014 at 9:30 pm

    Let her story teach others.

    Reply
  123. Yommysam
    January 7, 2015 at 5:23 pm

    All that glitters are not gold. Let our ladies be aware of making quick money at their prime.

    Reply
  124. Yommysam
    January 7, 2015 at 5:24 pm

    All that glitters are not gold. Let our ladies be careful of making quick money at their prime.

    Reply
  125. Chinedu
    January 16, 2015 at 10:40 am

    Oh my God! Does this really happen? But how did a dog get erected over a human?

    Reply
  126. 1LTLos
    February 24, 2015 at 7:06 pm

    SO you are saying loudly that this woman does not have a mind of her own and she is a victim? Bull!! No one can be forced into s*x with a man much less two animals. She did this on her own accord – she did it for the money – and only then does she regret her mistake. What a pitiful group of people trying to cover up for her stupid decisions and a pathetic woman for making stupid choices in the first place. I am sure she used the money.

    Reply
    • mabel
      September 29, 2015 at 9:25 pm

      You talk like someone who is even a defiler or a bully, u think being in another man’s land where you know no one and have no money or even has your freedom you can say no to someone who kidnapped you? The solution to your aggressive or stubbornness will only lead to sudden death and once your life is under threat one can say or do anything,so abeg no talk say nobody fit force anybody to do something. She made a mistake do please stop the crucifying her. The bible said don’t judge

      Reply
  127. chary
    March 2, 2015 at 8:07 pm

    mmmmmm am out of words.its really a sad story n it has kum to us as lesson.

    Reply
  128. eminent
    March 3, 2015 at 11:03 pm

    all she needed ws to mak name so dat she wil brack hw she ws liked by a witman did she droped d money she made?i belive d dog in qstn most hav f**k her harder n brin her back to ha senses nonsense,but nt for dat dog non of us would’ve hear these

    Reply
  129. Reuben
    March 30, 2015 at 8:02 am

    Infact we ve to be carful now, in dis case alady got marrid to lovly man few years latter her Dad told her to move out it just bcos of money.

    Reply
  130. Ediyiene
    March 31, 2015 at 4:17 pm

    All of these happenings are d signs of d last days .we need to adjust our lifes to merit God’s favor if we want to be save

    Reply
  131. FRANKINCENSE
    April 17, 2015 at 10:06 am

    Money money. Look at wt u hv cause d nd her family. Dis Is a leasons to every body.

    Reply
  132. victory aderibigbe
    April 20, 2015 at 9:45 pm

    I hope our ladies will learn and wait for God to make them into who He wants them to be. She was lucky many have died in that process and many are still trapped in it.

    Reply
  133. Daniel
    April 25, 2015 at 7:43 pm

    Being cautious should always be in our heart as a red alert…..sorry 4 her

    Reply
  134. Riot. FIvethousand
    May 11, 2015 at 7:03 am

    If one of her countrymen had brought her overseas and trained her, once she got on her feet, she would start causing him headaches, running around and ending up ruining his life. Once it is Oyibo, the African loses any reasoning faculty and becomes mentally incapacitated. What goes around comes around

    Reply
  135. carolyne
    May 18, 2015 at 1:55 pm

    its so painful'”,for wat tht lady went throw may God help her to recover tht missfurtune.en its a big lesson for us ladys.

    Reply
  136. owolabi dunsyn
    May 19, 2015 at 10:49 am

    this indeed leasons for we youth of nowadays, May God save us

    Reply
  137. Tonnyjeff
    May 25, 2015 at 3:31 pm

    east or west home is the best ….i`ll remain loyal to my country,no matter what.

    Reply
  138. UCHENN KENNETH
    June 16, 2015 at 11:49 am

    Everybody should be careful for what is happen in this world. And u can see that s*x is everywhere and i have not see this type of thing before, Girls haven s*x dog, may God help us.

    Reply
  139. Oluwatimilehin
    July 23, 2015 at 4:41 pm

    The important thing is to be well informed irrespective of the race or color of the people we engage with in various partnerships in life.

    Reply
  140. rem uche
    August 15, 2015 at 4:17 pm

    I really feel pity 4 d girl youth should learn from her mistake

    Reply
  141. chuks
    September 2, 2015 at 1:14 pm

    most girl do not like the truth about life, if a serious person that have no money come to her may be she would have not accepted but for the fact that she has seen a foreigner she has decided jump into it. this will generally teach our BLACK girls a lesson!!!!!!

    Reply
  142. Stephen Ishaku
    September 3, 2015 at 1:24 pm

    safe haven mfb

    Reply
  143. Stephen Ishaku
    September 3, 2015 at 1:26 pm

    very foolish girl

    Reply
  144. ZAWEDDE MARIA
    September 8, 2015 at 10:37 am

    I feel sorry for the gal but they ought to appreciate what ever they have and work hard with their hands and brains that God gave them other than wanting to get free things on a gold plate.

    Reply
  145. EOO
    September 8, 2015 at 11:00 am

    That’s why even in football, as important as it is to score, they still say home is better

    Reply
  146. A Abokifari
    September 16, 2015 at 1:56 pm

    is that thing true live i can’t imagn ds kn tng pls? but if dt is true we know is pat of end time lest contn pry 4 our unbon children pls bye

    Reply
  147. nnaemeka ccmano
    September 21, 2015 at 7:11 pm

    my dear home is the best …….

    Reply
  148. mabel
    September 29, 2015 at 9:14 pm

    U know many men will have allot of rubbish to say here, you see people doing things and falling victim do u think they planned to? The fact that you think you are wiser or holier than them does not make you different from her, if u like preach from now till thy kingdom come if u sin small na hell fire you de go just have that at the back of your mind when preaching, and as for the girls shouting shame shame shame na because dem never catch you that’s why u get mouth de talk, most girls now are prostitutes but they use the words runs gal all na ashawo no difference between you and her, she is just an unfortunate being because even this days na ashawo de marry better husband, all the holy holy gals na either poor man or dem Cary bele turn baby mama while the ashawo of yesterday marry well, so please you people should stop talking anyhow, life is a mystery nobody can define it, just pray to your creator every morning to guide you against any misfortune and stop judging.

    Reply
  149. Joseph Bodunrin
    October 2, 2015 at 11:39 pm

    Very tragic indeed. I hope other lazy folks will learn from this and do thorough background check on propective suitors
    Instead of being blind to reality.

    Reply
  150. McMike
    October 5, 2015 at 6:00 am

    But this are not happening again here in Africa

    Reply
  151. Emmy Chris
    November 3, 2015 at 10:21 am

    Well from my own observation so far in this ugly story, I learnt poverty is the No 1 forceful motivator to what happened to Mrs. Axelle of Cameron of our African continent. Though apart from the recent modernization of life through the help of internet, which innacted the act of internet marriage. I think the young lady in question “Axelle” is already sexually conscious and highly addicted to s*x. Because u won’t tell me that somebody like her had been serving some group of costumers without finding a way that leads to the police station, until an undeserved nature I.e Dod” forcefully had s*x with her. By-the-way, who told us that the s*x between her and the Dog was forceful? So what advice am giving to our African ladies is to keep waiting for God’s time to come over their marriage because internet had and has done so many remarkable detriments to Africans. This is the much I can say. God bless Africa, and God bless Nigeria Amen!!!

    Reply
  152. M.S. kontagora
    November 6, 2015 at 6:10 pm

    I pity dis girl n her likes.It is d end of time.U never can tel wat n how they got stocked.Remember who she was b4 getting involved wit Naughtly Jean Claude

    Reply
  153. BEN
    November 11, 2015 at 8:07 pm

    SO SAD, I ADVICE OUR YOUNG GIRLS BEFORE GETING MARRY, THEY SHOULD ASK GOD IF THEY ARE IN THE WRITE PLACE, BECAUE THAT MAN IS NOT HER HUSBAND.

    Reply
  154. Josh
    November 18, 2015 at 8:25 pm

    It very sad that our youth of nw is after money or what they drink or eat, it is a lesson to every one of us mostly in Nigerian

    Reply
  155. Alfred
    November 25, 2015 at 7:17 pm

    Sammy, if she is ur sister i believe u will be happy Abi? If NO don’t think of that on some 1, bt if yes congratulation.

    Reply
  156. ofonna kasarachi
    December 19, 2015 at 6:48 pm

    may God Almighty have mercy on us. we ladies should be very very careful.

    Reply
  157. That Ebony skin
    December 23, 2015 at 11:01 am

    May God Have mercy upon souls.

    Reply
  158. achomeny
    December 30, 2015 at 3:59 pm

    Drowning civilization. I’m not surprised. It has happened b4. Some ladies do it 2 get money. what of P0*n? Very sympathetic but her wild desire of marrying a foreigner must have been fulfilled.

    Reply
  159. Gifted
    January 6, 2016 at 12:03 am

    May God help us, if we focus on God and not been too anxious of material things, Internet or not we will be able to avert such situations. Internet has done it’s good part, by making communication very easy for us, but in recent years that has changed in so many ways from good to worst. Frauds, prostitution, posting of blue films, encouraging s*xual immorality of the highest order – for same s*x. We should all be very careful what we do with our time when we are using the Internet. The slightest mistake we make can cost us half of our youthful life or even more. Focus on God and nothing will derail you from his purpose for you in life. Time is of great essence and it waits for nobody.

    Reply
  160. Ef30rt
    January 13, 2016 at 2:38 am

    Wush i could believe your story
    But i doubt

    You said with pictures turnednout to be a lie .
    Wont be surprised if the whole story was just the same

    Reply
  161. oke simone
    February 13, 2016 at 8:36 am

    hw can i have girl

    Reply
  162. Kennedy
    March 1, 2016 at 12:10 pm

    GOD save us we the africans

    Reply
  163. Onyeka
    March 20, 2016 at 1:48 pm

    Is a pity but she is use to it. it will serve as a lesson to our ladies.

    Reply
  164. Sven
    April 5, 2016 at 1:49 pm

    Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this web
    site before but after looking at a few of the posts I realizwd it’s new to me.
    Anyhow, I’m definitely happy I stumbled upon it and I’ll be bookmarking it and
    checking back regularly!

    Reply
  165. Rowizzy1
    April 8, 2016 at 4:48 pm

    Rubbish!!!, d love of money is d root of all evil, but d lack of money is d root of see finish, wat to do? hmmm u want Brazilian wevon enjoyment all day? just let God be first in everything u do,I tell u, u will enjoy life..

    Reply
  166. ibude timothy edebiri
    June 20, 2016 at 3:42 pm

    God is control, the world is going useless. Dear lord jesus save us,this i pray.

    Reply
  167. Dominic
    July 25, 2016 at 8:24 am

    Na waoo wanders sha never End,lol.

    Reply

