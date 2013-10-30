How A Lady Was Forced To Make Love With A Dog And A Horse For Money [Photo]

When the Internet first came to the continent of African society, most people were very pleased with it because it reduced stress of communication.

It served many people for chatting, sending mails and even business. As the time passed many ladies discovered that they could use the internet to find a chat friend or a life partner.Some girls have greatly benefited just by using the internet to find their dream marriages or relationhsips. Others have fallen into traps in the West and wish they would never have known what the internet was. This is the case of one Cameroonian, Elvire Axelle Tchamakoua.

Axelle is prostituté who is pimped to various men by her main man Jean Claude (French Businessman). She did not mind serving her customers from the front or from behind. She has been doing this job for quite a while and was used to this. The shocking part of it is that, Axelle is a 24 years old girl with a Formal Training Certificate in Aesthetics and Beauty. Why a young lady in her age would wish for fast cash is the question many people are asking.

According to reports Axelle met her pimping Boss, Jean Claude on the Internet in October 2011. They had a normal chat like every other person would have when chatting with a stranger. Jean Claude told her he was a Businessman based in Marseille (France) and was into import and export. Axelle who thought she had found the lové of her life continued her communication with Jean Claude Fayard and on March 2012 he came to visit her in Cameroon. There was a huge celebration at Axelle’s Aunt’s Residence at Santa Barbara in Yaounde. Two days in Cameroon, Jean Claude proposed to Axelle and got married to her in both traditional and Legal Ceremonies. Both marriages took place on the 18th and 20th of March 2012 respectively.

Jean Claude made all travelling arrangements and the both of them flew to France on the 21 of March that same year.He even gave Axelle’s family the sum of 600.000 FCFA for their up keep. Not knowing that they were selling their daughter into séx slavery, the family happily bid the couple goodbye as they left for France.

The truth of the matter was that Jean Claude is a pimp who goes to Africa and picks up girls to come and work as séx slaves for him in France. Since Axelle did not know about this, she would wish she never used the internet in her life. As the couple arrived France, they lived in a town called Clermont Ferrand for about 9 months after which they moved to a new place called Lourdes. It is in this place that Axelle had the worst experience of her life.

A few days after their arrival to Lourdes, a man knocked on the door saying he wants to see Jean Claude. Little did Axelle know that, he would be her first client who had already paid into her husband’s bank account. When Axelle called her husband’s attention to the guest, she was shocked when her husband told her to do whatever the guest tells her to do.

A few days later after coming home from work, Jean Claude sits Axelle and laid down the rules and regulations of the job. He told her she has to pay back all the money he spent on her in Cameroon. He calculated the amount to be more than 3,000 euros and she will also be working for him for the next two years. Axelle who became speechless thought she was dreaming. It was worse when Jean Claude collected her personal belongings and all her documents. She was also prohibited from making any calls to the outside world.

Every day she had male customers who would come for her service taking her from front and behind all the time. She was mandated to do whatever they wanted. They would not use any protection during intercourse. One day Jean Claude came home with a customer accompanied by a dog. The man whose name is Loiseau had deposited some money into Jean Claude’s account. Axelle who didn’t see this coming was pushed into the room and forced to have séx with the dog which she did. It is said that Jean Claude made more money when Axelle sleeps with an animal so these deals became the order of the day.

After her encounter with the dog, Jean Claude left with Mr Loiseau leaving Axelle alone in the house. After numerous trials, she broke down the door and ran into the street where she met a Cameroonian couple living in the town. They helped her to get to the Embassy where she narrated her ordeal. The Police was immediately dispatched to Jean Claude’s house where they found evidence linking him to kidnapping and other serious allegations. Jean Claude was immediately arrested and is waiting for judgement. Meanwhile Axelle flew back to Cameroon and was immediately taken to the hospital for further examinations and treatments.

See what the Internet can do to the youths of a country. All that glitters is not Gold, my dear brothers and sisters. If some of you could hear the stories of some Africans in the Diaspora,you will not envy them at all. After everything, home is the best even when our government and politicians fail us.What do you guys think. I need your contributions.

Naijnewsonline

