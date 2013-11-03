Wednesday , 4 January 2017
3 Richest Nigerian Football Players

Deolu November 1, 2013

These people are professional footballers worth millions of naira and whose investments amount to billions of naira.

Check out the list of the top three richest footballers in Nigeria:

JOHN MIKEL OBI

john_mikel_obi

According to various sources, Chelsea midfielder, John Mikel Obi, is currently the highest earning Nigerian footballer. He joined Chelsea in 2006 from Norwegian club Fc Lyn Oslo on a US$25 million. He is currently on US$120,000,(N20m), per week excluding bonuses, and income from participating at the UEFA Champions League.

The 25-year-old Jos born player owns mansions in Jos, Lagos and London worth about N800m. What is more, he owns shares in top companies and has recently launched a record label.

Chelsea star once said that it is very hard for him to find a wife. Why won’t it be with all that cash…

OBAFEMI MARTINS

obafemi_martins

He’s been everywhere. The on loan UD Levante of Spain forward has played for top clubs like Inter-Milan of Italy, Newcastle united of England , Birmingham City of England, Vfl Wolfsborg of Germany , Rubin Kazan of Russia and currently Seatle Sounders in the US.

Obafemi Martins is the fifth highest paid player in US Major League Soccer for the 2013 season, according to a players’ union release.

The 28-year-old striker has 2 mansions at VGC Lagos worth N500 million, a massive home in Como, Italy valued at N800 Million, and top hotels in Italy.

He has recently spent N400million on his charity foundation.

YAKUBU AIYEGBENI

yakubu_aiyegbeni

Yak, as he is popularly called, is still widely considered the most successful Nigerian footballer to play in England.

His assets include a mansion on Manchester Road, London, a duplex in VGC, 2 massive buildings in Benin city and hotels in Auchi,Edo State.

The former Boro man owns a petrol station in Benin City which is run by his brother Momo Aiyegbeni. In his garage back home in Nigeria are a fleet of cars including a Range Rover and a BMW.

