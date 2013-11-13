Chidinma SEX TAPE SCANDAL: The True Story Behind The Video Revealed (EXPLICIT PHOTOS)

Popular Nigerian singer, Chidinma has been in the middle of a sex tape controversy recently.
According to reports, a sex video went viral a few days ago which allegedly featured theKedike singer and fans have been weighing in with their opinion.
Chidinma came out herself yesterday to deny these allegations, claiming she is still a virgin.
On a closer look at the video, fans have also come to conclude that the lady in the tape is only a Chidinma lool-alike, and not the singer herself.
View a few snapshots from the video below;
how i wish to bea finacial boyand
is she the first person or is it a new thing?!
U media should allow celebrities live as every other ordinary citizens, if dat person looked like a groundnut seller, it wouldn’t b published. I guess whoever dat person is, she had sex wit her man in their privacy not in public, so Y making it an issue, if my namesake chidinma says she is still a virgin, then leave her 2 b, even if she is not, its nobody’s business, nobody is a saint, so stop spoiling peoples reputation, if u don’t have news 4 nigerians go kiss a toilet seat n tell us how u feel.
u right baby
Princess, let them say what they like u happen to b the pretties female musician in the while universe, u are a Gem. 08139416307. Am also one of ur admirer.
babe u are right oh, but if it is u wat will u do?
I give kudos to Princess Chidimma, who commented well.
People should mind their business expecially when it relates to other’s privacy or personal lives, bikonu (please).
This is Chidinma no body should take us for a fool. e don happen e don happy, she should stop denying it. but the guy or who ever did this na fool and idiot dem be.
dis is not chidimma even though she is d one at list she is old enough to live her life the way she want is nobos business nd she not 2 young to join commercial sex workers so take it or live it
Media what is ur problem? Is having sex a new thing? As far as ur old enough 2do it. Y cnt u let d young singer be? All these media want is just 2dent the image of the young girl. As 4me. Go 2hell media.
@ Joy Pasisi, is all about the media and her rivals are doing all this just to damage her image whatever having s”x should not be a problem with celebrity like her Lol.
if it happen to be her leave her alone let her live her life don’t spoil her reputation for God sake.
This is NOT Chidinma and pls u people should stop this. Is this how to encourage a young woman who has chosen to make something out of her life? What if she has chosen to be an armed robber, a prostitute or anything that is harmful both to herself and others, would u have published this. God is watching oh!!!
How can u say dis chi haba now were she do am way d guy carry camera come video here I stand strongly 4 her notin like dat happen she 2 decent and from a Christian home 4 dat matter chidima pls don’t let dis distract u just give me good music am your biggest fan luv u hard word peace Dave dove.
Make una leave Chidinma career o! Pls dont tarnish her image..dat gurl in dat shot doesn’t luk lyk her in any way..
That is not Chidinma at all, but a look alike. People should allow the young girl be. Without father, she suffered to get to this point in her life and you people wants to run her down. Shameful people you are. Even if she is the one, you people should go to hell.
nobody dies a virgin, life screws us all…chidinma got screw by som1
she going to hell fire ok
Why will she go to hell fire, re u a saint or because nobody link ur own sextape out. Please say something else
Sent from heaven
were you there?
nobody dies a virgin, life screws us all…chidinma got screwed by som1
This gurl is one of south East’s best, with talents, incredible voice and is good at what she’s doing and that makes her My Sister,: I will not seat behind this screen and watch u talk bullsh#* about her, can any of ur generation be a virgin at her age? Becuz it’s chidinma kedike”? bloody frogs with thick lungs, because u can croak… photoshopping/ picture edit is easy, how wud u feel if I told u ur sis/fiancee has grey hair in her pubic part and if u want me to prove it, I cud easily photo edit… U are there with Ur 6inches wide mouth with a blunt heart looking for whose image to tarnish… recruitment is going on now ooo, u won’t apply, jobless Congo fowl with wretched mind… #chidinma.d.only.female.virgin.in.Nigeria:) #goanddie
Ugly couple! God is watching you people and he will avenge her name.
what is anybody’s business , if was a virgin or not?
Only fools would believe that. That’s not her at all. Am sure the fool that posted this is only a jelous idiot who wants to tarnish her image. Nonsense!
First and important info is that the “Chindinma” in that pix looked malnurished,haggard and fazed out as if high. then dude looked liked a fucked up ass digger who at the end of the day has shot himself on his foot.That was not Chidinma ABEG.
this not chidimma even biggest fool should know this
If i becom a celebrity 2moro, dat is hw evil pepol tarnish my image.Dis is confirm jealousy… Not chidinma
maybe one FOOL has tried 2 sleep wit chidimma but cld nt suced datz y he came up wit dis. ULOEGO
If u guys take ur time to expose all dis evildoers, nd leave dis innocent pipu alone, it would av be a job well done
All the commen are very nice but were you guys there?
there to do what? I suspect you are one of those people behind this character assassination stuff. Even if she is the one in the video,is she not old enough to have sex? Why posting sm1s private life to public?
i do have sex everyday.. pls media you can come and have my sex tapes and publish as many as possible. i wan turn celebrity ni.
Enemies of progress you people should leav her alone
This is a big setup from some one close to her but it will not work for that person, back to sender, chidinma we are with u pls don’t mind them, bad belle poeple?
na chidinma o! no be chidinma watin concern una wit dat one i beg who among una no dey hammer
Plz which site did u people downloaded it.
U know i believe they are just trying to wrong the poor girl and her future, but God will never let them succed
Chidinma or no Chidinma she deserves her privacy. everyone do have sex of they want to
.pls allow her b.
Abeg I wan charge my phone. Nonsense, mtchewwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww!
Whosoever drop this picture or video will perish IJN.
News publishers are the main people spoiling this country…the pics on the screen is definitely kedike but question is that who might have done that to damage the dream of what this girl has worked S̶̲̥̅̊ø̲̣̣̥ much for…
She’s not d first person to do dis…. Evn if she’s d one is it bad..?…. Y do people love spoiling peoples career …..pls try and mind your business for Christ sake…… And stop putting sand in peoples Garri
This is not chidima,just look alike,even if she is the one why the scandal,Chidima is doing well in her career,they should leave her alone,let us learn how to appreciate each other.
Na wa ooooo…. Media!!! Media!!! Media!!! How many times did i call u. How is it your business if chidinma had sex or not, everyone has his/her life to live so y not shut de crab nd cover de shit?
Abeg no be de chidinma wey i sabi!
It’s Chidinma’s world,pls let her live it the way she wanted it. It’s a free world.
Why must these media be more concerned with spoiling the reputation of innocent people and celebrities instead of exposing our bad and corrupt leaders and evil doers? What has this innocent young girl done to deserve this uncultured treatment from you media? Would you have done dis rubbish assuming the singer happened to be prostitute or thief? Or, is sex a new thing? God is watching you ooh!
Dis is hilarious,wt d heck!wt if she is d one?hw is it supposed 2b any1’s ish…cnt she av a normal lyf again coz she’s a singer? Bsyds chidinma wldnt do anytn lyk wt I’m seeing in dis video…nly attention seekers do silly stunts,her 2 singles r stil hot in d markt nd we al listen 2dem,so dt means she hs our attention alwedy,so she’s nt seekin attention nd wldnt do dis nonsense….media ppl abeg stp dis b4 u kill sum1s career nd possibly her life…tcheeeeewwwwwww
I think its gonna be a grt idea if every1 should learn how to mind their own business just like me…
Bad belle people full every were, Abeg make una live d young talented star alone. She is not d one in dat video, D gal deir is a bit Skinny.
Chidima or not pls leave the girl to rest ooooo fools
Chidinma or not chidinma… she should stop lying dat she is a virgin, virgins don’t say they r virgins……and its just sex, pple r allowed to do it depending on hw u want it, privately or filmed
Must u oppose her integrity,is nt a must u talk cos ur comment is actually nt needed.excuse pls.
that ful who cal himself ike..shul keep shut
u pple shd leave ma mma alone o…she has alwayz bin a gud n decent girl….
To those who believe dis video is true you be first class fool and to those who post that video na God go down grade…….chidinma don’t answer fools
I want to be an actres and a hit musican(I need help and support)08161812697
abeg who kill abacha, nonsense !!!
Seriously,I dont know what to say.but dis media of a thing is causing a lot of damage and distruction …aaaaa watin kini omolomo se fun yin,mrs kideke no dey cheap na..if she wants to do dis for real it wil definately be in a high class hotel nt a dump.abegi leave my gurl alone oooooooo…thunder fire d idiot way post dis rubbish
Chidinma i know can’t do such tinz! Media or who eva post dis rubbish shld try again later…u can try lady gaga not chidinma—Even her videos na home video u can watch it with ur kids. Leave her alone.
U media should mind ur business and give us reasonable information not lookn into things that dnt need attention,leave her lone is her life how will u feel when u after having sex with ur wife u see d video on net
Why is it dat nigeria is geting worst day by day nd instead 2 keep on praying to God 2 help the poor girl in protecting her image nd lifted her beyond her enemy expectation nd u decide 2 tarnish her reputation….4 dos who did it Almighty God will format u nd all ur family. AMEN
HELLO! ARE U IN NEED OF A SUGAR MUMMY/DADDY/GAY AND LESBIAN PARTNER ANYWHERE IN NIGERIA, THEN CONTACT AFRO- DATING ORGANIZATION DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR (AGENT MARCOS RICHARD) on •07066949897• Are you good in bed,do you have all it takes to partake in our service,we offered fast reliable service to you anywhere you are in Nigeria. our clients are highly connected and influential people within the society,so get the opportunity to meet rich and wealthy sugar mummies and sugar daddies from all works of life like the politicians,dir ectors,e.t.c,so contact us now to get an instant hook-up today,we are fully legalized,registered and recognized by CORPORATE AFFAIRS COMMISSION (C.A.C) ,read more about us on our official magazine called love connection magazine,were you find lots of comment and testimonies of people we have render our service to. contact us on •07066949897• maximum security is guarantee from any of our clients. We awaits your response•
Hmm! Chidima, virgin, do u believe this?
Shez lyin….
wot is wrong wit ppl dis day? pls let d poor gal b for God Sake……
Mak we liv tlk bcoz tlk no be food. Dat is n’t [email protected] kedike dat i knw, dey just change her face dat is all, naija pple lik 2 bring celebritys down wich is n’t gud. Dey have sufa in oda 2 mak us happy bt dis is hw we pay dem back. So bad my pple. If na u chidinma i stil love U….
I dnt know wat is ur bussiness even if it is real bcos she is entertaining u guyz she has no right to her private life no go promote ur lyf na someone wey fit feed ur family u dey run abt find her sex tape mtchheeeeeew
will she die a virgin she has being f–k by someone. so let are stop denying it
y is every one talking like this here. the media is doing their job. once u become a celebrity u have no privacy anymore. mind you it is he media that will sell you to become a celebrity. i have never heard of this girl chidima b4, give me some of her tracks and album title. and beside most of u who r current on entertainment. Whitney Houston of USA was a chorister b4 she got into world music and her fame roos and she did some porn which sell more for her. if that girl chidima will agree shes the one there she definitely make more money for her self i bet u. she is very young and still sweet for any man, c i knw u will want to criticize me. the world is all about making money anyway you can. y did she go into music the first place, is it not to make money. beside do we have virgins in Nigeria. if there is prove me by contacting 08025426421. let me see 4 myself.
i love this country
i love Nigeria
i am very proud to be a Nigeria
what about you?
wen i die i will like to come back to Nigeria
T.boy, u are extremely wrong there. life is not all abt making money but accomplishing ur God’s given purpose. because most stars are doing it doesnt make it right. she said she is not the one why not leave her alone. at least it shows her morals are still intact & it shows she is not as loose as u expect just because she is a star. pls repent & give ur life to christ if u haven’t. now u re being asked to do so, time ll come wen u would wish, beg & cry to do so but wont be allowed in. pls be wise.
It’s only God that knows,and judges, whatever you sow you shall reap
We are no kids here… We all knw its her but d question here now is…What does she mean by’ still a Virgin’??
(Is still a Virgin name of her new SINGLE???)
well, ppl wating ur concern with her? as she said she is not de one, i known chidinma very well she is not doing dis badthing in her life, B/c she is a religious girl & put a pearing God in her mine, so she is not doing such bad thing God forvide
Last JOB recruitment 0PPORTUNITY for 2013 now on in GOLDEN LIFE International, LAGOS Nigeria.
VACANCIES available for only WAEC certificate holders with work experience,UNDERGRADUATES and GRADUATES.
COMPULSORY REQUIREMENT- applicants must reside in lagos.
COMPANY BENEFITS- *Very attractive salary scale with incentives and bonuses
*Flexible working hours
*Free staff bus
*weekly free day
*friendly working environment and many more…
Please contact +2347065050856 for the venue and time of the interview in Lagos
¤kindly share¤
uh uh.e no possible.last tym in schl wen i proproesd to dis gal.d way she turned me down sef i knw say dis gal serious.but now seeing a hungry.dirtylookng.shamless.uncared for.dirty ashawo possing ha self as ma miss kedike i tink u ve to try again leta.well to yall haters if u no knw u will only promote ha image (lafz).ni b so dem scandalize. maroon 5 say na gay.u c im back now.dan sef wey do dis funny gan.ooooo.shweeps me tire for una nigerian.but dis is d truth.if u belive dis piece of shit,u re an enemy of progress and a bloddy Gof forseking mothphucker.abeg live ma miss kedike fr me oooooo.fuck yall niggas frmin porshe
She looks like chidinma but the thing you fail to notice is that the whole thing was staged. Look at the dude constantly looking at the camera,the picture wasn’t clear,why was there no sound?at the end,he kept advertising his blog. The guy was just looking for attention. The last 45seconds left I guess,you would see the girl’s hair closely,it was relaxed and cut wit scissors not even a proper clipper. Those people just got bored and needed to do something
i dont know but i just love steve for that comment
oh my God.Steven i love you i swear down.
chidimma ur God knws u more,if u said u’r still a virgin,vry possible,stop tears,turn it to song,they just gave u an inspiration 4 a release,compose it make ur money more grace,meet m on facebook:Akunne innocent
Sharp guy Akunne @ turn it to song #lol,
y r u criticizing me nn, even the ministry needs money to move on go ask ur pastor if u dont knw. y r ur pastors moving wit jeep and u r treking to church. even jesus hav a bank account, and judas was the accountant. be wise and advice wisely
T.boy
MY CAR HAS BEEN stolen from the driver ON GUN POINT IN CHOBA PORT HARCUT. at 9:pm on 16th NOV 2013. car info: NAME OF ORIGINAL OWNER: PETER APKOROTU, ENGINE NUMBER: SF 098197. CHASIS NO.WAUZZZ 89KA 146282. REG NO: ASB 362 AQ(DELTA) TAXI COULOUR WHITE AND BLUE. AUDI 80 SALOON CAR. REPORT TO THE NEAREST POLICE STATION AND SEND THIS INFORMATION TO YOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY TO HELP ME LOOK OUT PLEASE. OR CALL 08025426421. I WILL BE VERY GREAT FULL AND WILL REWARD ANY GOOD INFORMATION
Chidinma abeg leave bad belle pple, God will expose dis fool nd he/she wil nt go on punish.na dem get der mouth dey rub it any hw.
Some people re jst so annoying!!!! Dt u r nt so well brot up n lost ur virginity nt evn as a teen bt as a kid doz nt mean dt evrybdy r lyk u. If she says she’s stil a virgin den she is…if u aint ok wf it den u cn go kiss a transformer!!! Ma best is vry sexy n pretty yet she married @28 as a virgin. Make una free dimma pls…she’s wateva she sd she is, period!!!!!!!!!!
Glory be to God my Waec. Withheld result was released yesterday evening with the help of Mr Julius i am very lucky to have found him ontime and i am saying to all that need help to contact him also for help for he is very genuine and he is the only person you can count on.His number is 08105715846
This is Chidinma Ooº°˚. Dunno why we like deceiving ourselves. She has the right to do anything but she’s the one in the pics. Cheers
Omg, this pure scandal but pakurumo y this one na? Is this really chidimma? N y the big lie of age being a virgin? Ols I hate pretenders kk, its u , r u not grown 4 that ? Be proud of urself n stop lieing
If you guys gat nating to offer. Bounce ! Is it a crime? If she no get Ass, Vagina, una go talk am wetiin Jst becuse d little star nogree soji. Una won pure sand into her GARI . Come tell me who among U all nodey have NICE TIME ! Nobody holly Pass
hmm dat she seriously
FOR WIZKID,TIMAYA,2FACE,D,BANJ,KCEE OLAMIDE SHOW BOOKING,08141691105 CAll NOW.
chidima or not? what is the real problem here? cant u just leave the poor girl alone? its her life….she has the right to live it the what it pleases her….let her be…pls do something better with your time and stop this nonsense about chidima
Is it a crime to hav a good time like that?
if the girl crack her brain to write songs, sweat a lot to record in the studio, pray hard to get good retuns from her hard labor is it a crime to cool her system down with a sweet therapy such as sex?
a beeegi! Make u na mind you own oo
na her life let her live it.
but whoever is behind this scandal, will never be famous in jesu name.
I think this is not chidinma. Even if its chidinma wetin be ur own na. Wetin concern u. Leave her alone. She says she is a virgin then let her be.
Pals,this is d height of stupidy ,y is d media been filled up wif looofers and hoodlums. Pls govt shud do sumfin b4 it get worse. Imagine
How would you like to flatten your belly in just 30 seconds a day?
Well, you CAN:==> 30 second daily trick FLATTENS your belly. In fact, it’s almost ironic… this 30 sec trick is by far the most effective fat loss strategy my clients have EVER tried, and it’s also the easiest to implement. Join us @ PICCADILLY FITNESS CLUB Agungi,Lekki,Lagos. 08034869719
Y are pple so jealous and wicked by d way who is dat ugly, shovel teethed,malnourished and shameful gal in dat video. See her hair sef no cash to go to a barber yet you have tym to act rubbish with that bald headed goat of urs. If CHI says she is a virgin good let all those gals without dignity stop being jealous but change their ways SIMPLE SHIKENA.
where is the video nahhhhhhhhhh! awon oloshi, jobless people.
This is not Chidinma pls,if u watch very well dis pix look tin dan d way chidinma is.Pls u ppl should stop spoiling ppl’s image pls.I have seen a lady married @ d age of 33 and she was a virgin.live d poor gal alone pls
When a woman kiss a man and have deep feeling,she has already made with the man alresdy.or anyone lust after woman or man has commited sexual immorality.
:::::::READ FULL ARTICLE:::::::
Nawaa o
Infact nigeria media,why all this? We all rejoice with this lady when she came out victorious,now you want to bing her down,nawaoo God will not allowed you,this is nod Chidinma, and if if chidinma let her be,atlist she is mature enough to deside for her self, all gbeboru esogbayin let the little girl be
Anybody can make a sex at any fucking time, day, month, year, anywhere, anyplace…..so u pple shld stop denting her name, i pity u guy/gal dat snap/video them, pls expecting ur reward but dont be annoyed when it comes to u.
Ifact median u people are doing what is not reputable to hear,please stop doing that rubish, incase of anorther time.y I’m saying these,is that every body has right to live his own life.y are u peaple so jeloursy to chidinma.please stop that b/c it will not favour.
She said she’s a virgin,Liar can u imagin talkless of her age,she’s the one
ooh god this is incredible abt is young beauty gal but chidinma am ur pans as far as am muxleem am very disappointed abt getng u in this stuation try to be strong and keep ur self safe tilll to d day of ur marrige for d right person. i love Ur songs which is kedikke.
It is better, let Amaechi remove the tares frm the wheat so as to have peace. Pro wike wicked can’t be using his straws to suck Amaechi’s hard earned money.
Pls who eva dat is posting dis pictures shuld sp it. It is vry bad and unfair for he/she is doin †̥Ơ dis poor gurl cus I dnt tink dat is chidinma d singer it mite jst b Ω̴̸̨̩̩̩̥ mistake some where so A̶̲̥̅♏ pleading on her bhalf
This is not human behaviour but ANIMAL.Let our Government curb all types of artrocity commits on this land.This acts against the word of God,and it may lead to purnishment from God.
it is a total stupidity for a particula media home of information to be indulging in celebrities affairs,if it is a corn seller no one will ever talk about this….pls just stay out of troubled..it is geting too much.
let this girl be for God sake, and let her do her musician that she is doing.
Is having sex a new thng? Why are u makn it look lik an abominatn, we all do it including d media ppl, pls com up wt a constructive gist.
It is still not clear to me!
she’s the one. I’m very sure this happened befor she turned into a star….before she won projcet fame….she’s only now tushed up, clean and finer so she looks different.
Gat ntin 2 offer, jst bouncin. Bt wait o; who holy pass? Evrybdy jst d cary em cross o!
Wait a sec, so it’s now all about posting sex tapes? Thank goodness Nigeria wasn’t bestowed with the smartness of technology like the developed & even developing nations. We are so fond of abusing little privileges, using them obnoxiously instead of impact technical knowhow into willing minds with them.
As for Chidinma, I know the lady in the video is a lookalike. I have been a victim of lookalike issues. Sometimes, I’m mistaken for some other person & it’s kinda embarrassing. I even had 3 lookalikes (of same age, height colour characteristics, & preference for sport) in my Secondary school, we live in Lagos, we did our pre-degree, were admitted in & graduated from the same federal university in Choba far from our home base. So, to some extent, we share same history though i had no personal link with any of them except that education brought us together. Luckily, they are good lads but any of them with bad tendencies can easily frame the rest of us up. I believe Chidinma was caught up in the lookalike web which was used to frame her up. The video was too dull to even ascertain & compare the character with the iconic singer. Even if all investigations point to her, the fact that she has denied it is enough. Many celebrities proudly own up to sex tape allegations & they haven’t been crucified.
all es rubbish, is nt chidinma i knw ha wella. if u dnt blief i wsh u d same.
Allah knws d bst bt dis can neva b, u, media, are very stupid, dis game was done in private so y du u hav 2 publish it nd moreso she’s neva mis kedike, d person is ha luk~alike. God wunt let ur evil acts prosper on ha…
All those working in the median house do have sex, bt they can neva publishe any of their acts even wen they have all d taping equipments. U median workers if think there is no harm in doing it, pls live ur doors open nd shout to d top of ur voice weneva u ar in d act.
enemies of progress….
Chidinma has her life to live n is between her n her God, any tin dat will nt glorify God dnt do it dear, I wish u all d best of life.
I personally watched that video nd later deleted it,the person on that video really look like chidinma but I watched it over nd over again it wasn’t chidinma at allllllllll,av never met chidinma nd I didn’t know her for life but d truth has to be said,she’s still young nd has her life to live so I urge u guys to stop criticising her……..as for d media, hmmmmm u r only doing ur job,if not for u guys who had known them as celebrities! Happy new year everyone
it might b chidinma…..moreova ah dnt knw wat music is turning into in nigeria……look at a lady lyk maheeda posting ha pictures all ova dhe internet……nd she neva feels remorseful
I THINK CHIDINMA IS A WISE GIRL AND WOULDST DO SOMETHING LIKE THAT.
This is just to blackmail the innocent star.. I dnt knw where the hell u got that pix bt I think she needs a little privacy pls!
Let people to live their lives the way they want it stop destroying people’s image,media fools.
So far chidinma is not yet married I believe she have every right to have sex with any guy of her chioce,so I advice our medias to look for something more important to publish instead of waisting their time in uninportant issues.
@bash isya UR AN IDIOT.
Buy your cute puppies/ dogs @ TopDogs Kennel. We breed dogs like †ђξ Lhasa apso, Rottweiler, Samoyed, German Shepherd Dog, Boerboel, Caucasian, Pitbull, Labrador etc. For more info, pls call Temitope on 08073160771, 07035957079. pin:2A4FAF5B
How does it affect me?
Nobody knows….and chidinma shatapp ure not a virgin
Mr n Mrs Media Ooº°˚˚°ºoo Ooº°˚˚°ºoo Ooº°˚˚°ºoo Ooº°˚˚°ºoo
If una ♌o̲̣̥ know wetin 2 do again,abeg make una go hug transformer,,,
Pls leave chidinma alone Ooº°˚˚°ºoo ,let r live r life,infact even do she d 1 ,abeg shay she borrow una pussy or shay she borrow una mama or relatives pussy,shabi na she get am,so leave r,let r live r lyf,Virigin or ♌o̲̣̥ virigin dt na “Heaven matter,,e ♌o̲̣̥ concern anybody”moreover she’s nt d 1,so pls leave r alone n let r rest,stop spoiling r reptuation abeg,,Niger Media una own 2 muchh…Habaaa
God knws d best
Your papa thieft
Niger
If i have the power,i would have love to make some evil publisher go blind,deaf and dump,even if she is d one,how does dat affect anyone here,evildoers better stop all dis cos it’s a very big since to tarnish another person’s image,pple dat spoil one’s name will never succed and am sure pple writting dis trash are all poor ,because one who is close to wealth will have something more important to do than writing and posting nonsense,beta grow up
Ok, whether it is her ir not, why do people have to take themselves having sex. Just put a mirror on your ceiling and watch yourself #ewwwww#
This is not Chidimma because she is not stupid to Video herself while having sex, whose ever it is that upload this video please do remove it because we all knows is lie.
Part Of Lyf Cos Any Man Making Money Is Meant 2 Talk Abt…Bt @chidinma Neva Mind Cos U Knw Urself 2 B.
Pls let d gal be wat is all dis nonsense abt if it’s true d person who had sex wit her and posted it is an idiot a cheap rat chidnma raise ur head high and move on u nid no explanation babes still Lv u tight
Even if she is the one nko…Her life continue biko.
My dear frndss n fans, I don’t hv much to say abt this….but all I can say is dat, dat look is no alike at all….she is not chidinma at all….she is a pure igbo gal frm a God fearing home…she can’t allow herslf to fall so low to d devil…is not her at all….
More than 4 times in different places I have met pple who told me am a look alike of someone dey know. So now if one of my lookalike person comit sin, am I goin to paid for it if now am a celebrity? Only God knw all.
Notin is new under heaven. Leave my little girl alone. Chidinma,say me well to ur sister gift. Dis uncle dimeji.
Peace ogeh’s DAD
leave her alone,sex or not who doesn’t have sex?we do it to keep us healthy and happy.
You wey post dis tin here u no de fuck God punish u there
Even if na her she no get toto? Abi make she no fok bcus say she dey sing? Abi if she open for dose bad belle una no go do? Abi wen she sing she first tell una say she b rev. Sister? Una no get work jooo kedike fok oooo joooo if u get share reach edo I go do I beg. Mumu people
Dahtz nuh chidimma…period!!
Hmmmmm nija, its a pitty that some people here animals ‘re beta than them, wheather That was chi or not how has affected u? Whot is d big deal out there d so call media who re dey? There so many problems in diz country yet u media ‘re not contributing or helping y cnt u go other place see things n bring developing in diz country? There is boko haram, there is Ebola virus n whot else ‘ve u found out? U ppl ‘re jst to ignorant,hopeless,jobless,local n ill mannered foolish set of pple curse u mugus d us ‘re selling out porns n making money y u fools ‘re just there messing up ur own country n ur pple.doh!
Chidinma or who ever it is pls ‘ve fun while dey ‘re wasting there resources time n money which after dey will. All go back home n fuck their fraustrated fellows!
Mr n mrs media if u na no get work to do abeg go slp for aous y u no publish abt does people sufrin from poverty y is it a young gal who av ambition even if she’s d one wot ur own business don’t u av a nice tym wit ur partner I beg leave my role model alone ooo if u don’t wan c God red eyes foolish people enemy of progress
y not mind ur business instead of looking for cheap popularity by publishing fabricated videos nd stories…let d sleeping dog lie..hun..let chidima be..she is nt a porn star but a music artist..
y don’t people mind their business y are they destroying peoples lives that’s her .That’ not chidinma
that’s not chidinma
Media should stop those robished that chidima should do what pleases how life
@million santong do u have a problem with chidinma being a virgin?
Whateva
It z a free wold so do ur best and leaved d rest dat z are hon best .
Chidinma don’t mind the rumor mongers just get on with Your life and style ok!!!
Nawaooo leave the young girl alone! Pots calling kettle black..
This is taking us for fools.go tell that to your village chief
This girl is taking us for fools.go tell that to your village chief.Those one like u will applaud your shameless act. Coming out to defend yourself of an act you comited instead of begging your fans is outrageous,barbaric and satanic
IF SHE HAVE ,WHAT IS WRONG ABOUT IT. ONLY A FOOL WILL POST THIS PIC HERE.
That is chidinma but sex is never a crime. Am only angry wif de guy dat did dis pls chidinma be carefull with de fnz u keep
Sex is not a crime but should be in a decent way not in a commercial manner.
When has it become a taboo for a celebrity to have s*x’I don tire 4 una
God punish all these journalist,all they know is scandalization ,only in Nigeria things like these happens,pls if u people don’t have anything to write stay off or sleep and stop posting rubbish.
Be it as it may we all know the truth. Propagander is one of the criteria of celebs! Especialy in Nigeria. Therefore, Chidima is not left in exception.
enjoy ur life
It’s chidima .but for the sex , its her own cup of tea so she an u all should know howfar and when to then where to and whom to have sex with. Because me am into media and production ethics I can tell u what our girl are up to . So pls let it be .
Y ARE U ALL TALKING RUBBISH ..DIZ IZ CHIDINMA .U RILY EXPECT HER 2 ACCEPT DAT SHE IS D ONE ..COM ON GUY DNT B FOOLISH..AR U ALL BLIND
Don’t say wat is not rite! There is God O
Those of u dat say she is not a virgin,av u all had sex with her before, as d press dey want 2 make money,u guys think abt ur future n let her be.
We dnt knw if she is de one dia, nd u guy re dia say nonse,abeg make una live ha joor even if say na she,she never reach nawa oh 4 dis world oh,una de tlk as if say na small girl she b,una b fools.
Governor Adams Oshemole of Edo State was in the same sex probe tape,let’s not get busy for nothing,people are paid out there to shamelessly destroy other people’s future,especially,those demon possess people who have sold their conscience to the devil…be reminded also,that the world has gone that mad the you can even disguise your self into whatsoever thing you chose to look like and publish,or don’t we watch movies any more?even if she is the one,what on earth did the shameless boy who claim to be making love to her gain? I call him a boi cuz he is too loosed to be used afterall…
Dere is not funny about it, So pls let her enjoy her self ooo media
I believe the fool that poster dis must be a jubileess fool that dosen’t have anything diong @ all.that is not chidima!
This is not good even if she is the did but to post her pic on social net u have advice not crimitise pls
Chidimma a virgin na who go tel whether virgin or not
What a bundle of contradiction, y don’t u let her be? U perpetual lies.
Wow this is serious how good is to be known with a name like that being a normal person the truth is not hiding under the sun if you know how things turn around to be open if it is real or fake with time we will all know the facts
I didnt view d video bt idnt like rubishing ppls name 4 no just cause. To tell u d truth, if am chidinma i will sue them to court (d media house n d editor)
Wawooooooo
Her privacy my foot, we have enough corruption to cope with in Nigeria and if we see more it must not be from a girl who claimed to be christian and come from a good christian home or is it a crime for God to exalt u, or have u Also decided to go to hell like many because did unlasting and unreliable prosperity. The only thin DAT make is to serve God despio His Prosperity in ur life. Chidima be careful heaven and hell are very real even Dan itself so THINK.
Tanks for dat 1daful advice u gave her, remain bless
Woooo it dis real
i cn bet dis wit my life.. This is no chidinma at all…. D chidinma i knw would never do sucha tin…# and mind y’all tht babe is ontop of ha game# *so deal with that haters!* if u have notin else 2 do, other than littering d all places with ya fallacies, go kiss an elephant ass and probably write an article about it!.. Arsehole! Slime balls! Psychos!
Come all of you taking sides with her are all fools. Can’t you all see the semblance or is it because she looks nutritioned now? Afterall she’s climbing to stardom and people see as role model so she should act dat way or rada apologies for her past rada than say she’s a virgin. Who is fooln who? Or man na mumu? Does she look it atall? I see her as a fool to let it leak at first. As they say’ Sins of the past’. All the same I wish you the best in your career dear and remember to stay clean too.
I can believe that she is Not d one in dat sex tape,but Miss kedike aint a Virgin!
Make una leave Chidinma career o!
Pls dont tarnish her image..beside she is not the one
All this sheet that u animal r doing on day Vikings will degree for 9jainfo dat d day u peeps wil belive dat Vampires still exist fuck u all blacking mailing ma S.M prepare cos d will b war we r after seeing d blood flooing on the blue ice Odin punish u all n may belzibob degree.fuck u.
A word is enough for a wish bewarn if not be u president u wil wake up and see a red envelop under ur pillow dat whn u will belive dat we r real.bewarn n beware dat we r dangerous we r gods in ours self nothing is bigger dan us.unless u are the almighty God Jehovah.
ppl ar enjoyin flesh o she ix d 1chidinma?
All this wahala because she claimed to a virgin! there are still decent ladies around and i beleived shes one of them.
hmmmm
Hmmmm!with all this posting all I have to say is that virgins do not announce themselves cos they are jewels ,rare to find but are everywhere
ALL SAYING IS CHIDINMA SHD SAY “HI”, ALL SAYING SHE IS NOT, SHD SAY “NAY”. FROM DE RESULT, SHE IS DE ONE, OK. IDIOT
Abeg allow people 2 carry their own cross owk now dat u have casted chidinmas name on net how much will u get, and she is making better money in her life and living better life ur here typing shit on air
It can never be chidinma, Fuck dose who blackmail her.
I dont see anything bad if chidinma had any sez. she is a human being. so she have feelings. if am I her shoe I will sue any body that tries to blackmail me
Chidima fuck any body u want na ur body media wuna own day wuna body mak wuna com talk about me so that people go no me
Fuck The Society.What If It’s True or False,
Those That Has To Do With Someone??
This is so so anoying
#she’s so affordable wel in artist like america grl!keep it wel.
And even if she is d1, I dnt c anytin wrong In having s*x cus am jst done wt a gud round of it nd seriously, am feeling cool rite now cus I was on top of ma game…
Oya chidima pakurumo lol. She is the one in this video but I don’t know how that would affect the price of PMS.
Chidimma is who again? Remind me.. Besides she is not the first Nigerian girl/woman to claim been a virgin,, upon say they r not…Naija women lies too much, always deceiving local Naija guys, they come with their tricks overseas, but ends ups been starved…lol
Dis is nt Chidimma. even if she is who re u 2 Jorge her? hmm . u must stop leaving in jealousy so that God can bless u just as he has done for Dimma.
If she is Chidimma or not,…… This is no mans bizness, xcept her. You guys… even the so called media, should be carefull on how you reckone on things, the way you see things and how you use your tireless mouth……. WATCH YOUR TONGUE….
lf she is the one,she can’t face de camera.is a set up,by those who hate her.the Lord is her strength .
Media u………….not her
Enough of this rubbish according to that pix that’s not my name sake. Come to virgin side no one can predict ?
chidinma princess wot d fuck is ur problem y bleming d media.do u think is every thing u c here on net is being publish by d media hw u ever com across d law of defamation.luk it is against d ethics of journalism to invade ones privacy.those thinz abt ur namesake were nt publish by d media k.
Wait oooo media,
do you know d one your mama do bfor she mt your papa ,abeg close your toilet b4 d odor go kpai ppl ok,
B.S.T ,hopeless idiot. If you dey fyn wok ,u btter ask for wrk okkkkk.
Do not blame anyone, blame unemployment. But anyone who is capable of uploading such irrelevant pictures should not be unemployed; I have a job for them …updating my Facebook status. I have not updated it for over a year!
Which kind allegations is this,if it is chidinma it’s nobody’s business and besides,is she too small to have sex?this is rubbish media and stop all this kind news,chidinma my favourite is not small and stop tarnishing her image
I will suit you to almighty God’s court on her behalf.
The truth is that people are so jobless. What is their business with chidimma weather she is the one or not. do you people feed her she worked and she is still working for her money and so whoever posted this is the jobless person on earth.
HND as my qualification,I really need a job,pls get me connected.tanx
We are talking of Chidinma’s scandal, and you are talking of job
dtz her life and her biz. u guyz shld let celebrities life deir lives. haba!
hello
This can be true because she is a proud Nigerian girl that is well nurtured
This can’t be true because she is a proud Nigerian girl that is well nurtured
let her live her life d she want….is not your buzznezz..fuck medias
What!!!? Chidinma! I can’t bliv this. U of all people? So u have joined them in this their craze…. I hope you remembered ur mother’s face wen u were doing this
for once people should learn hw to mind their own business and stop wasting their time looking for who to destroy instend of using that time to find what to do to make their lives better; wheather she is chidimma or not is non of u guys business it is her life and her business why then do u put mounth(aproco) beside she deny not being the one in that video because anything is possible someone might have done this jst to tarnish her reputation and her image is just unfair don’t live to destroy another people name
What do i have to say
Chidinma my baby girl
Is nt anybody’s business wether she had sex or nt.but she shuldnt tell us she is a virgin nobody asked her.but d people dat uploaded dat stuff ar fools
Who want to believe this Shit should…. but one thing is for sure.. once anybody makes it to the top. That when u find out people who are not even related to keep there eyes on u. Even if u do nothing wrong. They find a way to paint a bad liaing story about u… it will always happen… just be strong and ingnor them
This is total scandal to Chidinma, Please who ever that is posting this in the internet should stop please
chidinma. Just be sincere wit the media. no body will kill u for saying the trutth. U own ur life. But if u say u are a virgin.then my grand mother is a virgin too.
the bible says open rebuke is better than secret love ok
Enemies of progress
I do not think if there is enemy of progress here ok
What do you want CHIDINMAH to say?Do you think she will come out and say sorry o my people it is a mistake.But,do you rememba she states dat she remains a virgin.WHEN SHE KNOWS NOBODY WILL SAY LETS GO INSIDE AND CHECK HER VIRGINITY.MY QUESTN NOW:IF IT IS YOU WHAT WOULD YOU SAY?
What ever case it may be. ,am here to make my point clear whether she is a virgin or not. No man wey no like Sex but no woman wey no like man it a must thing that must come. to it’s fruition. Even the person that formulated. this image it happen to every day and to every kind of person so she is not the first neither will she be the last so free her joo.
What a talented baby
Make una leave chidinma alone, she is not the only girl that has indulge in sex scandal
Chidim bebe Abeg gi d guy back abeg,heeeba yes ooo.lol
Be it chidinma or not I don’t care, she is my best female singer and will always be media and haters go hug transformer. Sex is part of life and guess what, that style is my best style (ontop), woow I love it.
media frosh.,…… sex is part of life n nobody dies a virgin u knw … body is not a stone and I bliv even if she’s d one she did it in her own privacy. medias shu stop digging into peoples privacy…….
Just click and get paid
pls nobody should make this sister looking humiliated instead encorg her. However nobody is 100 persent perft.
Sex or no sex, Chidinma or no Chidinma, it is all bullshit! What is special about it anyway? Every being made of flesh bones and blood have sex, and it matters nothing if she says she virgin. It is all her business and no other person’s not even her parents or pastor, if she virgin or not. People should take their eyes away from others lives and let them be PERIOD! If she virgin good for her and if she not same for her. It is all about her for herself joor. Those pix are all crap and bullshit!
I think we ladies should just be conscious of everything around us, am sure that guy knows abt dis upload and now nobody is talking abt him, all focus on chidinma…. dis x video links are becoming to much lately…. guys stop dis and ladies be careful… wacht well before u do anything,guys could be very funny atimes.
people will never mind their business, dis ain’t chindinma, haters continue to beef her,buh remember God created d two of u… babe no mind their papa, their mother yash
Nice boobs.she’s so flexible on bed.I’d luv to fuck her too.dats chidinma joor.thanks media!
I like you. How are you doing
virgin or no virgin it is not a new thing it is her life and her own cup of tea.what that have to do on social media.
all dis media dy re even more concerned in d day 2 day activities of most celebrity than wat dy should do…if dy want 2 make a living dy shouldn’t use people’s private life 2 do so..
shame on u guyz am highly disappointed in u guyz upon all d skul u went 2 u still dnt knw hw 2 use ur brains n stop meddling in people’s affairs…..plz if u guyz re shot of news 2 give den quit……
yes is true
der own s geting out of hand….som1 ned to du somfin…
nice article
Girls… Pls note that apart from s.x and nudity these soft sell journalists have little or nothing else to publish. So pity them! They are lazy and cannot get interesting stories. Pls forgive their overbearing focus on sex! Tolorate the muchbyou can! Otherwise go to court to seek redress….not easy though!
I wonder how and why someone will wake up one morning to contort such in other to damage another’s personality. If the majority of Nigerians who do stuffs like this use their creativity to a positive end I am sure we will have a better society.
Meanwhile, discover how to get a HP Laptop, A Hyndai SUV, Interest Free Loan, and Up to 150k Per Month, Click my name for more information.
Cheers
freedom is life
we are all Nigerian’s every one has his chance to live the way he won’t.
Wat is happenin to our celebrities, nawa o
IF THIS IS TRUELY CHIDIMMA THEN WHY IS THE PICTURE NOT CLEAR ENOUGH?
IF THE MEDIA WANTS US ME TO BELIEVE THAT THIS IS CHIDIMMA THEN THE PICTURE AND VIDEO SHOULD BE VERY CLEAR OTHERWISE THIS IS JUST A FAKE RUMOR AND FROM THE LOOK OF THINGS THERE IS NO VIDEO, IT IS JUST AN UNCLEAR PICTURE OF SOMEONE THAT LOOKS LIKE CHIDIMMA AND SOMEONE WANTS TO USE IT TO RUINE THE LIFE OF OUR QUEEN BUT THAT IS NEVER GOING TO BE POSSIBLE.
GOD PASS ALL OF UNA.
plsssssssssssssssssssssss if Chidinma says shes a virgin just leave it at that,you’ve not banged on her before, come on let her be. And for anyone that choses to confuse me by posting those two pics here. Go to Chidnma, tell her you like her, hear what she will say. stop tarnishig her image. she is a hard working Nigerian girl, who is not lazy, she’s always having sleepless night just to earn the BAR. so please Chidnma cant porn openly if she has ever done it oo. and for the media you guys are supposed to feed us or me with latest interesting and motivating and problem solving updates and not this. plsssssssss go grab some sleep if the news you’ve got ain’t intresting.Devils workshop.
Chidinma. This publication is to ur favour. It has boost ur popularity.
pls u people shuld nt blame d midia, It’s just an atractive side to sale thire news pls. we’re just helping them in thire own venture to make more cash buy burning our data.
Sorry to say but I dnt tink u guys are truly supporting her right now N I tink any1 dat continue posting comment is an idiot. If truly ona bliv she b innocent den stop commenting on this scandal. Not even worth anyones time……08187080600