Chidinma SEX TAPE SCANDAL: The True Story Behind The Video Revealed (EXPLICIT PHOTOS)

Popular Nigerian singer, Chidinma has been in the middle of a sex tape controversy recently.

According to reports, a sex video went viral a few days ago which allegedly featured theKedike singer and fans have been weighing in with their opinion.

Chidinma came out herself yesterday to deny these allegations, claiming she is still a virgin.

On a closer look at the video, fans have also come to conclude that the lady in the tape is only a Chidinma lool-alike, and not the singer herself.

View a few snapshots from the video below;

