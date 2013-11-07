See The Weirdest Wedding Cake Ever

Every couple dreams of having a killer wedding. These two set their sights on a killer wedding cake.
Texas newlyweds David and Natalie Sideserf decided to take the phrase “Till death do us part” to a whole new level by crafting a custom cake to give the line its due.
The result was a hyperrealistic cake depicting both of their heads, severed and bleeding on the floor. Their glazed-over, lifeless eyes stare both into the afterlife and at wedding attendees.
“It was perfect for us,” she said.
The guests, however, were a bit harder to win over. “I didn’t tell anybody about it, so it made it really interesting to see people’s reactions,” Natalie told ABC News. “Everybody was shocked and loved it.”
“My grandma did look twice, but in the end she said she appreciated the detail and how realistic it was,” she added.
I will never in my life pertake in eating this kind of cake if I were there. Too much of everything is a sin. 07056762003
That cake must have been eaten by flesh-eaters!
It hard 2 bliv dat as a cake, ha wat a world
this is scary
Believe in Jesus as the Son of God, and accept Him as your LORD and personal saviour,