Saturday , 24 December 2016
Study in the UK

See The Weirdest Wedding Cake Ever

Olumide November 7, 2013

BXhb-RuCUAEeW9E

Every couple dreams of having a killer wedding. These two set their sights on a killer wedding cake.

Texas newlyweds David and Natalie Sideserf decided to take the phrase “Till death do us part” to a whole new level by crafting a custom cake to give the line its due.

The result was a hyperrealistic cake depicting both of their heads, severed and bleeding on the floor. Their glazed-over, lifeless eyes stare both into the afterlife and at wedding attendees.

“It was perfect for us,” she said.

The guests, however, were a bit harder to win over. “I didn’t tell anybody about it, so it made it really interesting to see people’s reactions,” Natalie told ABC News. “Everybody was shocked and loved it.”

“My grandma did look twice, but in the end she said she appreciated the detail and how realistic it was,” she added.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

airport

Drunk Man Drives Car Though Airport, Tells Court He Did It For Love

In the Russian city of Kazan, a drunk man tried to get away from police by …

5 comments

  1. Sammy
    November 8, 2013 at 11:36 am

    I will never in my life pertake in eating this kind of cake if I were there. Too much of everything is a sin. 07056762003

    Reply
  2. Juicyjeff
    November 17, 2013 at 8:45 pm

    That cake must have been eaten by flesh-eaters!

    Reply
  3. Juwon
    November 28, 2013 at 9:04 am

    It hard 2 bliv dat as a cake, ha wat a world

    Reply
  4. precious
    December 2, 2013 at 10:21 am

    this is scary

    Reply
  5. Segun
    December 24, 2016 at 11:05 am

    Believe in Jesus as the Son of God, and accept Him as your LORD and personal saviour,

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946