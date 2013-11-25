We Are All Losers In Ongoing ASUU Strike – NLC VP

The Vice President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Issa Aremu has said both the Federal Government and members of Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, were both losers in the ongoing industrial action embarked upon by the university lecturers.

Aremu who is also the General Secretary of National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, NUTGTWN, regretted that the death of the former ASUU leader, Professor Festus Iyayi had caused a major setback in the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC’s intervention in resolving the face-off between ASUU and federal government.

Speaking to journalists yesterday in Ilorin, Kwara State, at the Fidau for the late wife of the pioneer Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offence Commission (ICPC), Hajia Akanbi, Aremu pointed out that Nigeria cannot be among the top economies of the world with her universities shut for over four months.

According to him, “We are all losers and the lessons from this is that government should learn to keep and respect agreement reached collectively. We can’t be part of the leading counties of the world when we shut Universities for four months.”

Extolling the virtues of the of the late Akanbi’s wife, Aremu described the deceased’s demise “as a loss of a comrade mother” whom he said’ was very passionate about Nigerians and the state of the Nigerian nation”.

He said though the late jurist wife “was anonymous” in her struggle, the union recognized her silent roles and the support she gave to her husband who according to him, is a friend of the labour.

He added that for every respected jurist like the former chairman of ICPC to maintain his national honours and respect till date, the late wife also played a vital role.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: