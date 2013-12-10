Photos: Top Nigerian Celebs Model Yomi Casual’s New Collection

Yomi Casual creatively portrays the trans-generational appeal of his new collection by the fashionable men that modeled his stylish new outfits. Desmond Elliot, Zack Orji, Alex Ekubo, Ali Baba, Sammie Okposo, Uti Nwachukwu, IK Ogbonna, BBA Melvin Oduah model the designer’s latest collection which he calls “The Redefined Man’. See more photos
Yomi casual explains
“My latest designs are more than another set of elegant collections that redefines the look of men with taste, they are also a foretaste of what redefined style would be for metropolitan men in the coming year 2014.”
