Friday , 23 December 2016
Photos: Top Nigerian Celebs Model Yomi Casual’s New Collection

Tolu December 10, 2013

Yomi Casual creatively portrays the trans-generational appeal of his new collection by the fashionable men that modeled his stylish new outfits. Desmond Elliot, Zack Orji, Alex Ekubo, Ali Baba, Sammie Okposo, Uti Nwachukwu, IK Ogbonna, BBA Melvin Oduah model the designer’s latest collection which he calls “The Redefined Man’. See more photos

Yomi casual explains
“My latest designs are more than another set of elegant collections that redefines the look of men with taste, they are also a foretaste of what redefined style would be for metropolitan men in the coming year 2014.”

 

7 comments

  1. urmi mukherjee
    December 11, 2013 at 2:17 pm

    Fuck off

    Reply
  2. abc
    December 11, 2013 at 2:19 pm

    Fuck off

    Reply
  3. DELLY
    December 11, 2013 at 2:26 pm

    NICE COLLECTIONS

    Reply
  4. isalium
    March 8, 2014 at 10:09 am

    Bros u are pantin d whole town wit YC……….ur boi wan rock along wit u

    Reply
  5. israel Akpaglo
    June 5, 2014 at 2:34 pm

    ma

    Reply
  6. JOB ADAMS
    February 5, 2016 at 7:39 pm

    I like it.

    Reply
  7. Demo smart
    December 23, 2016 at 3:01 am

    I really enjoy ur fashion styles….
    expecting new more in 2017
    I love it

    Reply

