Tuesday , 10 January 2017
Qatar Airways

Tiwa Savage’s Husband Posted This Hot Picture Of Tiwa On Bikini.

Tolu December 19, 2013

TeeBillz, Tiwa’s husband and manager, posted the above picture to social network and deleted it afterwards. Tiwa is damn hawt!

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

image-pending

Shock As Unknown Gunmen Kill University Lecturer

The Benue state po­lice command to­day confirmed the gruesome murder of a lec­turer in the …

35 comments

  1. fake picture
    December 19, 2013 at 7:21 pm

    dis pitcure is very fake, i dont belive it period

    Reply
  2. steve
    January 2, 2014 at 9:07 pm

    Na waoooo. Wen are we going 2 upgrade, my follow nigerian

    Reply
  3. Diana
    January 9, 2014 at 7:53 am

    Da pix aint fake. See her reflexion on d glass table whr is sun glasses n lighter lies. It’s real!

    Reply
  4. Swiit
    January 10, 2014 at 5:58 pm

    This baby correct… this photo is reallllllllllll.

    Reply
  5. tosin
    January 21, 2014 at 2:36 am

    She never start

    Reply
  6. Avano
    March 18, 2014 at 3:32 pm

    Tiwa luks hot in dat bikini…

    Reply
  7. Olawad Funmbi
    April 3, 2014 at 4:41 pm

    she is damn hot

    Reply
  8. akintola noah
    April 8, 2014 at 4:27 am

    It a lie

    Reply
  9. bello
    April 8, 2014 at 1:18 pm

    Am mr bello a Nigeria military personnel,during the
    years I worked hard to be a civil defence but now am army but by the grace of
    God I made it into Nigeria civil defence now am
    helping youth into the following
    1.being an army
    2.civil defence
    3.immigration
    4.custom
    So all this are voluntarily no body will force you to
    join so if you are interested email
    this :icekellkellygmail.com
    I can also help you look for job with my connections
    All you need do is call Mr Joseph on :08141828539

    Reply
  10. ella
    June 12, 2014 at 11:24 am

    Wonders shall never end

    Reply
  11. precious
    June 16, 2014 at 8:34 am

    I think dis man came into her life to rubbish her future.He havnt started yet

    Reply
  12. saadi ali saat
    July 5, 2014 at 7:01 am

    If reality is shown people blabbers, but if it’s really fake they accept it..

    Reply
  13. Shekubah sawaneh
    August 21, 2014 at 12:27 pm

    fans of wizkid in sierra leone are hearing that wizkid is dating tonto dike,please is’t true?.

    Reply
  14. sojobi
    September 16, 2014 at 10:45 am

    their is nothing love can’t do, ones you are caught. name luv swag

    Reply
  15. west
    October 9, 2014 at 10:59 am

    the both are crazy, if at all its real. that boy is a crazy man for real. he does not have respect for God and humanity.

    Reply
  16. DD
    December 4, 2014 at 6:33 am

    Tiwa, u are going wild. Of what importance is it for you to pose almost naked a publish it. Such can only make you loose your pride as a woman and great singer. Pls stop this and continue being your adorable self.

    Reply
  17. sophia
    March 13, 2016 at 3:35 pm

    I don’t know its only God dat will help the youth…!! To me that’s madness!

    Reply
  18. Samuel
    April 2, 2016 at 9:24 am

    just passing by…

    Reply
  19. Samuel
    April 2, 2016 at 9:26 am

    just passing by…na wa o

    Reply
  20. BAHAZ
    April 6, 2016 at 8:59 am

    tiwa if that is true, to me is unfair

    Reply
  21. ese
    April 30, 2016 at 11:26 am

    Rubbish! If u like naked na ur headache.

    Reply
  22. Fabulous
    May 1, 2016 at 5:02 pm

    It’s unfortunate Tiwa met a boy not even close to being a man, I hope another rich lady wouldn’t fall for his game. Tiwa rise your head high, You are great woman, don’t let the evil of your baby father affect your career, take good care of your son and be proud God gave him to you

    Reply
  23. just for all
    May 5, 2016 at 2:16 pm

    that pic is real but there is noting wrong with it. she is celebrity, in the western world celebrity can put on any things in as much is not felt around with people is ok.
    that Guy is not progress wishes husband.

    Reply
  24. onwuegbuchu
    June 14, 2016 at 1:50 pm

    he would have posted pix when they are making Luv in bedroom,since he want to disgrace tiwasavage

    Reply
  25. onwuegbuchu
    June 14, 2016 at 1:54 pm

    I Luv tiwasage no matter what,she is my celeb,besides she grow in western world and emulates their life style…female celebs in western world wears such but no body will talk

    Reply
  26. Judith
    July 28, 2016 at 4:50 pm

    Dat is just teebliz holding a cigar and Tiwa standing beside him

    Reply
  27. victoria udensi
    August 3, 2016 at 2:04 pm

    May God have Mercy

    Reply
  28. Joba
    August 28, 2016 at 6:57 am

    sure?

    Reply
  29. mauray
    September 1, 2016 at 8:26 pm

    Pls guys shld let the innocent guy be Jare,why would Tiwa exposed her self so much like that.I know people are busy blaming the man only forgettingTiwa herself is something else.I dnt like her attitude on stage as a married woman.Beyonce is nt a Yoruba woman so copying her style of life by Tiwa won’t favour her.Let her behave like a Yoruba girl pls or let her live nija to US.

    Reply
  30. otunba Kay
    September 8, 2016 at 9:08 pm

    Real or not ds guy is a stupid idiot and unless fool

    Reply
  31. Abiola balo
    September 22, 2016 at 9:49 am

    the man is jealousing

    Reply
  32. Joseph Armstrong (Joe Strong)
    October 8, 2016 at 11:57 am

    He most be really stupid. Even i that is 20 years old now, i can’t act the way he is acting to tiwa Savage. The problem i guest is that,he lack of education.

    Reply
  33. gabbi
    October 9, 2016 at 8:36 pm

    whats wrong with this photo if I may ask ??? when I are at the beach , how do you dress ??? africans.. wise up pls

    Reply
  34. kszhanda Yusuf
    October 27, 2016 at 2:24 pm

    C ur mouth like wise up. We are contributing meaningful and useful opinion that will help the couple combak together u are ther talking rubbish. If u don’t no wat to say just shut up.

    Reply
  35. fortune ihe
    January 10, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    God have mercy

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946