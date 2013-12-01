Peter Okoye of P’Square and Lola Omotayo’s love story is compelling and amazing. The couple have been in a relationship for over eight years before they finally tied the knot on Sunday, November 17, 2013.
Peter and Lola 3 Why I Married Peter Okoye Despite The Fact He Is My Junior – Lola Omotayo
There has been a lot of talk and whispers about their marriage, the family issues and the fact that Lola is by far older than Peter Okoye has been trending. But why did she decide to marry someone who’s her junior?
Below is Lola Omotayo’s stand on their age difference… Lola, who was a Business Development Director at FKG2m a marketing agency in Lagos, had told the story of how she and Peter met and how the relationship started:
“My agency handles some of British American Tobacco brands and P’Square was doing a show for us at one of our events in Enugu. Though I had met Peter a couple of times before then, at the show there was some chemistry.
He asked for my number and I refused giving it to him. I told him ‘if you really want to know me, you have to find my number’. So he took it as a task and found my number and the rest is history.” Lola, said to be in her 30s then and Peter in his 20s, was not disturbed by the age difference. Her reason:
“Like I said, Peter is an old soul and he always tells me that I’m like a 23-year-old. Age is just a number. Right now, you can see it around the world. Demi Moore, Usher and some known people. Even in Nigeria here, they are dating people far older than their age. So, we shouldn’t base it on the age factor. He doesn’t make me feel like he’s younger than me.”
U’re gud 2 go. D most important thing is dat u luv each.
wow. love has no barrier. not even age
no matter what what GOD as joined no man nor woman can break
Abeg admin or who ever u are. Peter is more than 20yrs I don’t care about dia marriage but dear he is more than 20
My dear read well before you comment.. he was in his 20s when they meet, which was lik 8-9 yrs ago as at when you commented on this post. Is that so difficult to calculate…
please go back 2 d story, she didn’t say peter is 20, she said back then when peter was doing the chasing; he was in his 20’s nd she(lola) was in her 30’s. Whatever, it doesn’t mater. Age is a questionn of mind over matters.
Well if love takes d show,no one can stop it. Am currently dealing with such an issue but seriously praying so dat God can lead me through.
May d good God be with u,happy married life ,bless God
Hello my sister and brother n,t bad to marry peason that older than u s far u love each other .1 exapler is in holly QURAH .anobi .muhammed(saw) marry khadijat whrn he was 25yrs and khadijat was 40.my there brand sister move on may ALLAH bless u with baby .olorun a fi are si igbeyawo yin ,eyin iyawo ko nimo eni .Amee!
I totally concur with u, Bro!
best of marital life
Where do we see it in d bible or quran talking abt age in marriage. What matters is d hand & God’s consent, if that is established pls ride on. May God bless ur union.
Go ahead lola, nothing do u
Nicest
age dosen’t mater even me my wife age me far am 31 nd my wife is 38 so what, cos what God say yes no man can say no so let luv lead thanks.
Age is just a number jooooooooo as lng as d both of dem luv each 2hell wit lng mouth dem.
Once u love some one is dosen’t matter d age of d person as for me am wishing Dem the best of married life
To all you the lazy young men seeking sugar mummy, start with your own mother first then apply with me when you have experience of it… Bunch of lazy ax hole
My dear, he is yours, age is just a number what matters is LOVE and UNDERSTANDING okkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk wish you guys happy married life.
my dear Lola plz let ur heart be at rest OK,God has given u.ur hrt desire do be happy
People will always talk, she should ignore talk and pray to God to uphold your marriage as long as you love each others, because some people does not like anything good all they want is destruction.,my advice to you Keep your marriage from the public, build your marriage on Christ, respect your husband, let there be understanding between both of you, have faith that your marriage will work till the end.
I very sorry for the critisizers, cus they know what someone can upto when he or she is in love, happy mariage life bro. p. “Love doesn’t ask why”
Men go a head age doesn matter at all what matters is love and if u love each other. this small small girls love doesn last and there too given head, so my friend peter up to u may God blessed u and ur wife in jesus AEM,
Honesty is the best and most cherished policy. Always take someone for who the person is not what he or she has.Never you be deceived always go for honesty in relationship you will never regret it.08175112811
We shouldn’t be concerned about why an older female partner choose a younger male partner for marriage but why the later choose the former thereby inverting the traditional order.
the joy of every body is to see the kingdom of God on the last day. let us try and see if we can make it.
I really love this more blessing for you both