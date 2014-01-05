5 Natural Ways to Get Rid of Dark Spots on Face

Dark patches (such as age or brown spots, freckles, etc.) are caused by excess production of melanin in the skin. Although many cosmetic treatments are available, but unless it is an extreme case it would be advisable to go for equally effective home remedies. These natural home remedies can safely and easily lighten and eliminate the dark patches. Take a look:

1. Lemon Juice

Lemon juice is the best natural bleaching agent. It is full of vitamin C, which is an antioxidant and thus, it helps to lighten skin tone. Since one of the reasons of dark skin patches is lack of vitamin C and B12, lemon juice is the most effective treatment for this. Using a cotton ball, apply some lemon juice on the effective area or your whole face. Keep it on for about 20-30 minutes before washing it off with water. Important point to note here is to avoid sun exposure while you have applied lemon juice, and do not keep it on for too long.

2. Sandalwood

Whether you want to get rid of acne spots, age spots or other skin infections, sandalwood is a great solution for you. Just apply a face pack made by mixing sandalwood and rose water. Keep it on your face overnight to lighten acne spots. Another effective way to get rid of dark spots is to add some glycerine to this sandalwood and rose water paste. Let it dry before rinsing it off with warm water.

3. Raw Milk

We all have heard our grandmothers telling us how using raw milk on the face gives a fair complexion. Well that is true, as the lactic acid present in the milk lightens the skin colour. Apply it overnight on the effective area and wash it with warm water in the morning. For those suffering from acne or oily skin tone can also use buttermilk (chacha) with some lemon juice for the same purpose. Raw milk can also be used as a substitute to water while making homemade face packs or even for washing your face daily.

4. Aloe Vera gel

Using Aloe Vera everyday can also work wonders for your skin. Make a small cut in an aloe Vera leaf and scrape out its gel. Apply it on the affected area. Leave it for 30 minutes before washing. Aloe Vera gel is also available in the market in case you cannot get your hands on the plant, and it is equally efficient. You can drink two tablespoon of Aloe Vera juice on an empty stomach to enjoy a healthy body.

5. Yogurt

Yogurt is also equally efficient in removal of dark patches from the skin. Apply and leave yogurt on the patch for at least 20-30 minutes. After that, wash it off with cold water. You can also make a pack of yogurt (1tbsp), oatmeal (2tbsp) and lemon juice (1tsp) and apply it for half an hour. Another great pack can be made by mixing yogurt with honey and rose water.

http://www.bollywoodshaadis.com/article/lifestyle–health/beauty-tips/6-natural-ways-for-brides-to-get-rid-of-dark-spots-on-face/page/5

