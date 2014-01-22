Wednesday , 1 March 2017
62 People Die In 385 Fire Incidents In Kaduna – Fire Service Director

niyi January 22, 2014

A total of 62 people died in 385 fire incidents recorded in Kaduna State in 2013, the Director of the state Fire Service, Mr Adamu Kadams, has said.

He said 64 others were injured in the fire incidents while 31 people were rescued.

The director said the state lost more than N1.1 billion to the fire outbreaks while properties worth N1.8 billion were saved.

Kadams attributed the causes of the fire outbreaks to electrical faults, bush burning, candle light and cooking.

He however said electricity was the major cause of the outbreaks, and advised the people to be vigilant, saying any object could trigger fire.

“When there is fire, we want the people to call us in good time, and motorists should give way for our fire engines to get to those emergencies in good time,” he said.

The director stressed the need for residents to switch off all electrical appliances when not in use and to keep inflammable materials away from their homes.

He said the state government had approved the establishment of 23 fire service sub stations in all the local government areas of the state. [NAN]

