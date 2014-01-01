APC Cannot Win 2015 Presidential Elections – PDP

In spite of its declining power base in the North-West, the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday boasted that it would be impossible for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to win the 2015 presidential elections.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Chief Olisa Metuh, made this known yesterday in Kaduna at the meeting convened by the Vice President, Arc Namadi Sambo, to deliberate on the lingering crisis in the party in the North-West zone.

Sambo, who had practically relocated to Kaduna following the gale of defections that has hit the ruling party in recent times particularly in his home state of Kaduna, met party stakeholders from Sokoto, Kano and Zamfara states at the late Gen. Hassan Katsina House, Kawo, Kaduna on Tuesday.

Sources at the meeting disclosed that the stakeholders reviewed the challenges and prospects of the ruling party in the Northern states, particularly in Kano, Sokoto and Zamfara states that had been taken over by the APC.

It was gathered that the tension-soaked meeting, which had in attendance former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’aba; son of late General Sani Abacha, Mohammed Abacha; and other prominent party chiefs from Kano, Sokoto and Zamfara states, deliberated extensively on how to win back those states that had gone to the opposition ahead of the 2015 elections.

Metuh, who spoke to reporters at the venue of the meeting, insisted that it would be a herculean task for the opposition party to emerge as the national ruling party in 2015.

The PDP spokesman, who breezed into Kaduna apparently on directives of the PDP National Secretariat to assess the political situation in Kaduna and other North-West states, said the PDP remained the party to beat regardless of the current crisis threatening the party.

He said: “APC is not a party that will take over Nigeria in 2015 and even beyond because the party is built along ethnic, religious lines.

“It will be impossible for it to win any elections. PDP remains the party for Nigerians, a truly national party”.

