JAMB Alerts Public On Fake UTME E-facility Cards In Lagos

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Monday alerted the public on reports of fake Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) e-facility cards in circulation in Lagos.
Alhaji Kamaldeen Oladeji, the Coordinator of the Board in Lagos, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.
Oladeji said that the board’s annex in Lagos had been informed that some persons were selling fake e-facility cards for the board’s 2014 UTME.
“I want to seize this opportunity to sensitise the public of this ugly development.
“Some candidates have reported the purchase of fake e-facility cards to the JAMB National Headquarters Annex at No. 11, Ojora Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.
“The candidates said they bought the fake e-facility cards from vendors at the Lagos State University (LASU) and around Ikotun and Sango-Ota.
“The e-facility card provides the PIN for access to print the original UTME result slip and the JAMB admission letter.
“The candidates complained of the e-facility cards not only being sold, but also sold at more than the quoted purchase price of N1,000,” he said.
Oladeji added that the e-facility card was only available for sale to the public at the board’s offices nationwide.
He warned that any vendor found selling the e-facility cards outside the board’s offices nationwide would face the wrath of the law. [NAN]
