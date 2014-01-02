Jobberman releases Top 100 Best Companies to Work for In Nigeria

– NNPC makes top 10 despite recent bad press regards accountability and transparency

– 5 out of first 10 companies are oil and gas companies.

– GTB, FirstBank and CBN in Top 20

Jobberman.com, Nigeria’s biggest jobs portal has instituted the Top 100 Best Companies to Work in Nigeria to provide a comprehensive rating of employee satisfaction and commitment across employers in Nigeria

The 2013 Best Companies to Work rankings include 50 multinationals, 45 majorly Nigerian companies and 12 government agencies.

To find the companies that were the best places to work, Jobberman.com conducted more than 10,000 surveys of employees in Nigeria. Over 5000 companies were submitted by 10,482 respondents (experienced, entry level and exec management). 89% of those who filled the survey were gainfully employed. Only companies with at least 100 full-time permanent employees were considered.

The index was calculated by getting a weighted average of each recipient’s top 5 companies and dream company to work for. Recipients also selected workplace metrics that mattered to them in making these choices – Company Culture, Salary, Non-Salary Benefits, proximity to Company Location, Prestige/Company Brand, Management Integrity and commitment to staff welfare.

The 2013 Top 10 companies to work for in Nigeria are:

NAME INDUSTRY Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) Oil & Gas Chevron Oil & Gas Mobil Oil & Gas NNPC Oil & Gas MTN Telecommunication Nestlé Nigeria FMCG Federal Government Civil Service Government Total Oil & Gas Dangote FMCG Nigeria Breweries FMCG

See the full list and report on the Top 100 here.

About Jobberman.com

Founded in 2009 by the trio of Lekan Olude, Opeyemi Awoyemi and Ayodeji Adewunmi; Jobberman.com is SubSaharan Africa’s biggest jobs website with over 1 million users and helps over 19,000 companies advertise their vacancies.

Jobberman.com is building the best destination in Africa for jobseekers and employers and has a corporate mission to help people find their dream jobs and help employers find the right people they need to be successful.

For enquiries, partnerships et al, contact [email protected]

· To advertise vacancies, visit www.jobberman.com

· To see latest job vacancies in Nigeria, visit www.jobberman.com

