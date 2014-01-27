Wednesday , 1 March 2017
MASS WEDDING: Same-S*x Couples Get Married At The 2014 Grammys (PHOTOS)

Jo Daniel January 27, 2014

This year, the Grammy Awards weren’t just about the music, they were also about making a statement in the same-s*x marriage debate.

Capture

Despite taking home the Grammy award for Best New Artist, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ biggest moment may have been bringing dozens of gay, straight and multiracial couples together to get married live during the 56th Grammy Awards.

 

Heavily hyped in the hours leading up to Sunday night’s show, 34 couples, both gay and straight, exchanged rings and said “I do,” as officiated on stage by Queen Latifah.

As hip-hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis performed their song “Same Love,” which addresses the fight for same s*x marriage, Queen Latifah officiated and Madonna performed during the nuptials.

The event took place on a stage set to resemble a giant chapel with stained-glass windows.

Source: Fox News

13 comments

  1. O.G
    January 27, 2014 at 5:20 pm

    The world is indeed coming to an end. God have mercy.

    Reply
  2. MD
    January 27, 2014 at 5:34 pm

    This is terrible!!!

    Reply
  3. Eddie
    January 27, 2014 at 5:46 pm

    The world has gone crazy yo!!!

    Reply
  4. innocent
    January 27, 2014 at 6:06 pm

    f**king faggots

    Reply
  5. vicker
    January 27, 2014 at 7:15 pm

    Nice one bt can’t get married to a man shall

    Reply
  6. chantel
    January 27, 2014 at 7:18 pm

    Father ve mercy

    Reply
  7. Hassan
    January 27, 2014 at 7:20 pm

    Disgusting. I wonder what will happen when the next Grammy come up!

    Reply
  8. amaka eze
    January 27, 2014 at 7:32 pm

    God 4bid it and ve mercy.this’s end time

    Reply
  9. Ifesi
    January 27, 2014 at 7:48 pm

    Mehn dis is heaven stroke hell on planet earth…man marry man!woman marry woman…anyway na dem dey enjoy am,cuz i can’t enjoy such tin

    Reply
  10. Bayo Obisesan
    January 27, 2014 at 8:48 pm

    This is worse than sodom time

    Reply
  11. vicker
    January 27, 2014 at 9:01 pm

    Gays look cute shall I wonder y ugly dude are not gays

    Reply
  12. sam
    January 28, 2014 at 2:55 am

    Indeed de endtıme ıs defınıtely around de corner, God help us

    Reply
  13. 韩国瑜伽服装购物网
    March 1, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    让客户满意放心，才是生意的硬道理。

    Reply

