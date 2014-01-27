MASS WEDDING: Same-S*x Couples Get Married At The 2014 Grammys (PHOTOS)

This year, the Grammy Awards weren’t just about the music, they were also about making a statement in the same-s*x marriage debate.

Despite taking home the Grammy award for Best New Artist, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ biggest moment may have been bringing dozens of gay, straight and multiracial couples together to get married live during the 56th Grammy Awards.

Heavily hyped in the hours leading up to Sunday night’s show, 34 couples, both gay and straight, exchanged rings and said “I do,” as officiated on stage by Queen Latifah.

As hip-hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis performed their song “Same Love,” which addresses the fight for same s*x marriage, Queen Latifah officiated and Madonna performed during the nuptials.

The event took place on a stage set to resemble a giant chapel with stained-glass windows.

Source: Fox News

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: