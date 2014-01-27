Mu’azu In Closed Door Meeting With Obasanjo Over PDP Crisis

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday played host to the new National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Adamu Mu’azu at his hilltop residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Mu’azu arrived at the former president’s residence at about 3.30pm in a convoy of four vehicles accompanied by a former PDP National Secretary, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; ex- governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Segun Oni; Senator Andy Uba; a former Chairman of the PDP in Ogun State, Senator Dipo Odujinrin; and an ex-National Auditor, Chief Bode Mustapha.

It was gathered that after welcoming his visitors, Obasanjo led the PDP chairman into an inner reception where they held talks for about 40 minutes.

Mu’azu and his team left Abeokuta at about 5.35pm but refused to speak with journalists who had thronged Obasanjo’s expansive hilltop mansion.

A PDP chieftain, who was in the former president’s house during the visit, said, “Baba (Obasanjo) alone went into the meeting with Mu’azu”.

A member of the PDP National Working Committee, NWC, who pleaded anonymity said that the letter the former President wrote to the immediate past PDP Chairman, Dr. Bamanga Tukur, topped the agenda of their discussion.

Obasanjo had written Tukur intimating him of his decision to quit active participation in the party’s activities due to the influence wielded by a chieftain of the party in the South West, Prince Buruji Kashamu, who he described as a “habitual criminal” and wanted fugitive in the U.S.

He said, “Baba explained his grievances with the party, particularly how a PDP chief in Ogun State, Chief Buruji Kasamu, had been given a central role in the South-West PDP. The chairman promised to look into Obasanjo’s complaints”.

Mua’zu was also said to have pleaded with Obasanjo to support President Goodluck Jonathan’s reelection bid come 2015.

