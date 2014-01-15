Yoruba Actress, Yetunde Akilapa Caught Stealing, Beaten Mercilessly

I’m beginning to think that this beautiful actress, Yetunde Akilapa, has some serious spiritual problem:
She was caught earlier in 2013 with about 100 master keys trying to steal valuables in her compound in Lagos in a very controversial matter, but she was later released. Just this week, the same actress has been again in the act in the Magodo area of Lagos.
On the morning of Sunday January 12, 2014, there was a loud noise around No 15 Ibitayo street, in Magodo Phase 2, Lagos, as people were shouting ”thief thief”! and running after a lady in black dress…
The lady, without shoes, tried running inside a walled estate. Unfortunately for her, before she could get to the gate, the security on duty mobilised and caught her.
She was escorted back to number 15 Ibitayo street where she had earlier been caught inside one of the master bedroom with a bunch of master keys hidden in her brassiere.
Actress Yetunde Akilapa was beaten mercilessly before she was later handed over to the police. So sad!
Really sad
That she’s an actress does not imply she is wealthy. So disheartening!
Eyaa!I feel 4 her,poor girl.I bliv she is been cast a spell.May God deliver u 4m dis bondage.
So sorry for her
Life is reasons.
I believe it can never be her will to be in that condition she found herself ‘cos it’s the signal given to her through the remote control of the wicked ones is what she executed. I pray that God Almighty ‘ll deliver from an evil bondage. Amen
I believe it can never be her will to be in that condition she found herself ‘cos it’s the signal given to her through the remote control of the wicked ones is what she executed. I pray that God Almighty ‘ll deliver her from an evil bondage. Amen
May God respite her totally from any spiritual assault that might been tormenting & terrorising her life.
Are u sure this is not a movie?
Are u sure she isnt a kleptomania?
T B, too bad.
I think there is a problem somewhere, please let see her family to know, I don’t believe it
This is indeed a speell probably dey might ve seen her glory ahead which dey want 2tanish
May God Almighty torch your heart Yetunde, You’re not deserve this. Have watched one of movie called ****** & u did a good job
She needs not to be so desparate in life.
May God almighty toch her heart, hav watched her movie called ******** in fact she did a good job.
What a disgrace.. i think she need to find something better to do, if the movie business is not paying her enough money.
are they acting
Daz all
What did she steal?
God will deliver u from the hand of the wicked and evil people that’s want to tarnish ur bright future in Jesus Name
Let her live a simple life style….
Na waooo!!! For Yorubas, the self claimed sophiscated/educated animals in Nigeria. If this so called actress is from other tribe you see them making noise. Shame on them.
May god help her,dis is nt her will.something is wrong somewhere
must be lies