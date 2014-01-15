Thursday , 22 December 2016
Yoruba Actress, Yetunde Akilapa Caught Stealing, Beaten Mercilessly

Tolu January 15, 2014

actressI’m beginning to think that this beautiful actress, Yetunde Akilapa, has some serious spiritual problem:

She was caught earlier in 2013 with about 100 master keys trying to steal valuables in her compound in Lagos in a very controversial matter, but she was later released. Just this week, the same actress has been again in the act in the Magodo area of Lagos.
On the morning of Sunday January 12, 2014, there was a loud noise around No 15 Ibitayo street, in Magodo Phase 2, Lagos, as people were shouting ”thief thief”! and running after a lady in black dress…

The lady, without shoes, tried running inside a walled estate. Unfortunately for her, before she could get to the gate, the security on duty mobilised and caught her.

She was escorted back to number 15 Ibitayo street where she had earlier been caught inside one of the master bedroom with a bunch of master keys hidden in her brassiere.
Actress Yetunde Akilapa was beaten mercilessly before she was later handed over to the police. So sad!
26 comments

  1. me
    January 15, 2014 at 6:46 pm

    Really sad

    Reply
  2. deecee
    January 15, 2014 at 6:59 pm

    That she’s an actress does not imply she is wealthy. So disheartening!

    Reply
  4. abiodun
    January 15, 2014 at 7:17 pm

    Eyaa!I feel 4 her,poor girl.I bliv she is been cast a spell.May God deliver u 4m dis bondage.

    Reply
  5. dr cotek
    January 15, 2014 at 7:18 pm

    So sorry for her

    Reply
  6. bere
    January 15, 2014 at 7:40 pm

    Life is reasons.

    Reply
  7. Bayo falade
    January 15, 2014 at 7:44 pm

    I believe it can never be her will to be in that condition she found herself ‘cos it’s the signal given to her through the remote control of the wicked ones is what she executed. I pray that God Almighty ‘ll deliver from an evil bondage. Amen

    Reply
  9. Maraiyesa Olugbemi
    January 15, 2014 at 7:46 pm

    May God respite her totally from any spiritual assault that might been tormenting & terrorising her life.

    Reply
  10. AZ
    January 15, 2014 at 9:10 pm

    Are u sure this is not a movie?

    Reply
  11. Lilian
    January 15, 2014 at 10:26 pm

    Are u sure she isnt a kleptomania?

    Reply
  12. segzybig
    January 15, 2014 at 10:29 pm

    T B, too bad.

    Reply
  13. inyang imah
    January 15, 2014 at 10:54 pm

    I think there is a problem somewhere, please let see her family to know, I don’t believe it

    Reply
  14. afolabi dayo omoare
    January 15, 2014 at 11:09 pm

    This is indeed a speell probably dey might ve seen her glory ahead which dey want 2tanish

    Reply
  15. Omo-ola
    January 15, 2014 at 11:43 pm

    May God Almighty torch your heart Yetunde, You’re not deserve this. Have watched one of movie called ****** & u did a good job

    Reply
  16. Ado Abdul
    January 15, 2014 at 11:48 pm

    She needs not to be so desparate in life.

    Reply
  18. Darlington
    January 15, 2014 at 11:59 pm

    What a disgrace.. i think she need to find something better to do, if the movie business is not paying her enough money.

    Reply
  19. ogun eboh
    January 16, 2014 at 12:37 am

    are they acting

    Reply
  20. I dnt really beliv in all dis trash can u guys belive in what a social media say abt an entertainer let b wise shez not infected by spiritual i tink dat pix is a photoshot wch her bad frnds wnt to use to spoil her future ambition.
    January 16, 2014 at 4:15 am

    Daz all

    Reply
  21. Adeola
    January 16, 2014 at 7:33 am

    What did she steal?

    Reply
  22. Holayemi
    January 16, 2014 at 11:50 am

    God will deliver u from the hand of the wicked and evil people that’s want to tarnish ur bright future in Jesus Name

    Reply
  23. Modupeola
    January 16, 2014 at 8:26 pm

    Let her live a simple life style….

    Reply
  24. Ben
    January 16, 2014 at 8:44 pm

    Na waooo!!! For Yorubas, the self claimed sophiscated/educated animals in Nigeria. If this so called actress is from other tribe you see them making noise. Shame on them.

    Reply
  25. louis olaniyi
    January 17, 2014 at 12:22 am

    May god help her,dis is nt her will.something is wrong somewhere

    Reply
  26. Isaac
    December 20, 2016 at 3:29 pm

    must be lies

    Reply

