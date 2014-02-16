Fmr. Minister Orubebe Declares Intention To Contest Delta Guber Polls

Less than a week after he was relieved of duty as Minister of Niger Delta by President Goodluck Jonathan, Elder Godsday Orubebe has declared his interest to contest the 2015 governorship election in Delta State.
The former minister, who has for long being suspected of nursing a gubernatorial ambition, finally came clean on his intention to preside over the affairs of the oil rich city on Saturday.
Orubebe’s political ambition was said to have informed his decision to resign from President Jonathan’s cabinet so as to enable him focus on the governorship race.
Details later.
