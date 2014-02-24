Pasuma ‘Weds’ Popular Yoruba Actress

Popular Fuji musician Wasiu Alabi Odetola popularly known as Pasuma got married to Nollywood actress, Jaiye kuti.
Pasuma who seem to have other talents aside singing featured in a new Yoruba movie titled ‘Jaiyeola Ni Mo N Je’ produced by actress Jaiye Kuti.
The Fuji star in the movie played actress, Jaiye Kuti’s lover and they ended up getting married.
The movie also featured stars like Adebayo Salami, Yinka Quadri, Henrietta Kosoko, Faithia Balogun, Femi Adebayo, Ojo Arowosafe and Yomi Gold and according to the producer the movie was shot in Ikorodu area of Lagos and it cost N1.2m.
Meanwhile Pasuma is said to be dating popular actress, Ronke Odusanya, a.k.a Flakky Ididowo and are set to get married.
