Pasuma ‘Weds’ Popular Yoruba Actress

Deolu February 24, 2014

Popular Fuji musician Wasiu Alabi Odetola popularly known as Pasuma got married to Nollywood actress, Jaiye kuti.

pasuma_n_jaiye

Pasuma who seem to have other talents aside singing featured in a new Yoruba movie titled ‘Jaiyeola Ni Mo N Je’ produced by actress Jaiye Kuti.

The Fuji star in the movie played actress, Jaiye Kuti’s lover and they ended up getting married.

The movie also featured stars like Adebayo Salami, Yinka Quadri, Henrietta Kosoko, Faithia Balogun, Femi Adebayo, Ojo Arowosafe and Yomi Gold and according to the producer the movie was shot in Ikorodu area of Lagos and it cost N1.2m.

Meanwhile Pasuma is said to be dating popular actress, Ronke Odusanya, a.k.a Flakky Ididowo and are set to get married.


16 comments

  1. MODESTY
    February 24, 2014 at 7:07 pm

    This kind of caption is a deceptive gimmick, dat is quite foolery!
    U guys had better watch it!!

    Reply
  2. joe
    February 24, 2014 at 7:22 pm

    Why dis caption nw. U pple better watch wat u write.mtchewww

    Reply
  3. oyin
    February 25, 2014 at 10:00 am

    This is a bad stunt from u pple,pls stop such headlines

    Reply
  4. sola
    February 25, 2014 at 10:51 pm

    It fit be say na new film be dis nowwww,u na no dey see better thing….olofofo

    Reply
  5. omolabake ilori
    February 27, 2014 at 12:10 pm

    I like to join is nice.

    Reply
  6. batohla
    April 16, 2014 at 8:46 pm

    It’s just a movie, don’t take it personal.

    Reply
  7. funmiade
    April 18, 2014 at 5:30 pm

    That is good , You fanlly get marriage Paso.May GOD blessed you and ur wife,you will have set of twins 3times in Jesus name amen.

    Reply
  8. adeoye jimoh
    May 18, 2014 at 11:26 pm

    i kwn pasuma is can’t marri dis woman

    Reply
  9. olasunkanmi sensation
    August 1, 2014 at 10:32 am

    Make God blesss my musician marriage(wasiu alabi pasuma)with great childred,more blessing baba

    Reply
  10. Ademola
    August 29, 2014 at 9:49 am

    Though i click on bcos i thought it was a real wedding but clicking later revealed dat it was just a movie caption. I know Pasuma can’t do a hidden wedding…..

    Reply
  11. babyluvay
    March 16, 2016 at 9:48 am

    This is really funny

    Reply
  12. ibrain
    April 7, 2016 at 1:08 pm

    Pls stop posting crazy heading for writing or for people to read. We know it’s a movie capture pixc and u makking it real as if they get married haba na wa ooo nigeria journalist make una wake up nw.

    Reply
  13. oluwatosin
    May 4, 2016 at 1:12 pm

    It’s just a movie

    Reply
  14. Gee-Gabriel
    June 7, 2016 at 11:46 am

    U guys a jobless o….what’s d meanin of dat….

    Reply
  15. iwalewa crown
    August 3, 2016 at 11:43 pm

    Normal

    Reply
  16. peace
    May 3, 2017 at 7:51 am

    iwofa lenu let then say

    Reply

