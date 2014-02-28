We Want to Win Champions League Again- Enyimba’s Sibi Gwar

Sibi Gwar has revealed Eyimba FC’s intent to claim a third Orange CAF Champions League title ahead of Sunday’s second qualifying round match against AS Real of Bamako at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba.

Enyimba made history by becoming the first Nigerian side to lift the Champions League in 2003 and successfully defended Africa’s premier international club competition the following year.

“We want to be African champions once again and won’t allow AS Real Bamako or any other opponents to cut short our dreams,” the former Niger Tornadoes hitman told supersport.com.

The striker also declared full fitness, stressing he is in contention to lead the ‘Peoples Elephants” attack against the experienced Malian club, after missing the return leg fixture against Anges de Notse in Lome on February 16.

“I’m fully recovered to lead the attack against AS Real Bamako on Sunday in Aba and I’ll do my best to ensure we win clean and massive, at least, three to four unreplied goals,” Gwar said.

“We’re fitter right now than we were as at the time we confronted the Togolese side, Anges de Notse.”

With the Nigeria Professional Football League season’s kick-off date slated for the weekend of March 7, Gwar says the six-time champions, who recently clinched the 2014 Super-Four pre-season tournament in Abuja, are not match rust.

“Though our own league is yet to roll off compared with our opponents, we’ve been able to engage ourselves in top grade friendly matches to put us in good mood and shape for the duel,” he added.

“Our confidence level is 100% so we don’t hope to make mistake but a grab decent result that will make it a lot easier in the return fixture in Bamako.

“AS Real Bamako are a side with experienced players, they’ll be tough and surely strive for an upset but we won’t allow them the luxury to enjoy themselves.

The return fixture in a week’s time will hold at the 35,000-seat Stade Modibo Keita, Bamako, Mali.

