Woman Steals Man’s Sperm During Oral Sex To Get Pregnant

A judge made a wise decision in a rather complicated case connected with illegal use of sperm. A man sued his ex-girlfriend, when he found out that she had secretly used his sperm to conceive a child. The judge ruled that the woman’s actions could not be viewed as criminal, because the man had given his sperm to her on a voluntary basis.
Dr. Richard Phillips sued Dr. Sharon Irons several years ago. Phillips said that his former girlfriend, Irons, deceived him by stealing his own semen that she obtained through oral sex. The woman subsequently used Phillips’s sperm to get pregnant without his knowledge. The two lovers split up, and Richard Phillips didn’t about the baby.
He found out about the baby after Sharon Irons filed a paternity suit seeking a monthly allowance. He was ordered to pay $800 a month child support.
Richard Phillips accused his former lover of “calculated, profound personal betrayal” and required a compensation for the moral damage. Irons did not plead guilty, having said that she did nothing bad to her former lover. The woman added that Phillips’ anguish could not be considered a reason for a lawsuit. The court agreed with Irons’s arguments, but Phillips refused to give up and filed an appeal.
The Illinois Appeals Court has finally acknowledged the rightfulness of the deceived man. The court ruled that Sharon Irons had a sexual affair with Richard Phillips to obtain his semen. Oral sex eventually resulted in pregnancy, which is obviously impossible, and testifies to premeditated fraudulent intentions of the woman, the court said. The judge added, however, that it was not correct to accuse Irons of sperm theft. Ejaculation was a gift of the plaintiff. Furthermore, there was no agreement that the original deposit would be returned upon request, the decision said.
What are your thoughts about this situation?
nice info man should becarful
I never sees any big deal in that! @least she will bear d consequence of cater 4 d need of d fatherless child!
Hmmmmn…………
parade those good stuffs in you always as what goes up will always come down one day
Humm….its indeed a long story!Pls do nt buy when u are nt ready.
The should go $ sit down $ stop accussing her. What was his intention when he was having an oral sex with her? It’s better dat she made a baby with it than 2 abort it.
story story
Now if it was agreed between the two lovers that the purpose of the oral sex was to obtain the semen for conception, then the Man would have no claim. However, the purpose of the oral sex was for pleasurable gratifications of both parties, the man, the joys of ejaculation and the woman the joy of power over the man’s lions for the period. She cannot therefore Properly and legally make use of the voluntarily obtained Semen for the purpose of conception without the man giving his consent. I am of the opinion that the woman’s act is legally wrong and amounts to premeditated fraudulent use of voluntarily given semen and should and ought reasonably to be found guilty.
The Judge’s decision is great.
The release of sperm by the man was voluntary. The women, being a (medical) doctor must have injected the sperm into her Virgina immediately after the oral sex. She is a very clever lady. The man should not deny paternity of the child.
Sorry, i went thru most comments concerning the So call oral sex, it seems to me that most people do not get the point, ofcourse its an opinion same time. The dr irons may be a lesbian who is living with her lesbish partner while both agreed to have a baby to cater for, this is a way i think she has trickishly came about it. she did not swallow the sperm but went straight to the bathroom to transfer the sperm inside a little container ( remember as a medical doc)while the other clueless doctors friend was still recovering from the sperm discharge emotion. Why should dr iron came back to demand for the child allowance when she new her male partner has no knowledge about it? may be the lesbish life style went haywire otherwise it makes no sense for a woman who could easily meet a man direct and get pregnant even if she does not need the man anymore forever, it happened in the so called western world(crazy) Biologically it was a prepared and arranged system by Dr Iron. if the boy friend could insist of claiming the child after DNA then may be Dr Iron may for go her demand from her oral sex boy friend. if the sperm belongs to the male friend genuienly, then he has no reason to complain than to sue Dr iron for bringing a child to world without his knowledge afterall it 2 to tango.
I personally called this saga pure madness and a fraudulent way of getting rid of young & vibrant rich men. Dr.Irons ought to be imprisoned for having a bad intention over their both pleasurable gratifications. If she really needs child without the knowledge of the man,she should as well be ready to cater for the expenses in bringing the child up.
At times,our judicial body perverts justice by drawning unwise decisions based on sentimentalism rather than reasons & purpose.
Some nigerians actually have problems of english language.
The judiciary is a total failure. this is pure deceit, therefore shouldn’t be liable or responsible in any way
It is injustice for a man to be responsible for a pregnancy he didn’t consent to. The lady is liable and be responsible for d pregnancy
This site is so educative. Keep on educating people.
The beauty of the rule of law is that you have up to three stages of litigation to get Justice. The man got judgment at the upper court.