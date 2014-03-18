Saturday , 25 February 2017
Qatar Airways

Admission!!! Study In Ghana With Just O’level Result. July-September 2014/15 Session In Progress

Information Nigeria March 18, 2014

ust std (1)
Admissions into reputable and affordable universities in Ghana is on for B.Sc, B.A, B.Eng, B.Ed for 2014/15 session.
 
Gain admission into any of these Universities in Ghana with just 6 credit in WAEC / GCE/ NECO result: University of Ghana, Legon, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Cape coast, Central university Ghana, Wisconsin International University, Accra, Radford University, Accra, Knutsford University, East Legon, Accra, All Nations University, Koforidua, Reagent University, Zenith University e.t.c with affordable school fees and cheap Hostel accommodation. Also, Opportunities and ease of traveling abroad for summer job, Short-Summer courses through the university to the UK and USA.
 
– NO JAMB EXAMS REQUIRED
– NO POST UTME
– NO ENTRANCE EXAMINATIONS
– MATURED APPLICANTS (25 YEARS – ABOVE) WILL BE ADMITTED INTO 200 LEVEL
– Bi-lateral EXCHANGE PROGRAMS TO EUROPEAN UNIVERSITIES
– VERY AFFORDABLE TUITION FEES
 
Entry Requirements:
 
Senior Secondary School Certificate:
An applicant must pass in core English, core Mathematics, core Science and three elective subjects, with an aggregate score of 24 or better in the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) or with an aggregate score of 36 or better in the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).
 
Applicants with at least 5 credits in Cambridge o’level and 2 A’level credits will also be admitted.
 
Programmes:
 
· Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Information Technology
· Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Computer Science
· Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Management Studies;
· Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Agribusiness Management;
· Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Banking and Finance;
· Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Business Administration with options in Marketing, Human Resource Management and Accounting
· Bachelor of Science in Nursing
· Bachelor of Science Architecture
· Bachelor of Science in Physician Assistantship
· Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy
· Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
. Bachelor of Science in Medical laboratory Science
. Bachelor of Science in Applied Sciences
. Bachelor of Science in Environmental Sciences
. Bachelor of Science in Public Health
. Bachelor of Science in Geology
. B.Eng  Oil and gas Engineering
. B.Eng  Computer Engineering
. B.Eng  Software Engineering
. B.Eng  Software Technology Engineering
. B.Eng  Electronic & Electrical Engineering
. B.A Law
. B.A Mass Communication
. B.A Fashion Design
 
Higher placement can be granted to candidates with Bachelors of science degree, Transferees from other recognised institutions of higher education.
 
WEST AFRICAN EDUCATIONAL CONSULT LIMITED GHANA.
 
 
With more than 6years experience and thousands of student placement WAECL Ghana is your best choice for university placement in Ghana.
Like us on Facebook for more study opportunities! Stay updated with news, tips and advice about studying in Ghana and scholarship opportunities!  https://www.facebook.com/studyinghanauniversity

 

AD ===> A Former One Minute Man Who Now Last 30mins In Bed Reveals The Secret Of His New Strength
Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Usman Danfodio University Matriculates 7,290 Students

The Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, on Friday matriculated 7,290 students admitted for the 2016/2017 academic …

19 comments

  1. RABIU SAMINU
    March 18, 2014 at 12:00 pm

    IWILL LIKETO STUDY IN GHANA IF POSIBLE.

    Reply
  2. opeloyeru kazeem
    March 27, 2014 at 8:14 am

    I wish to study in ghana

    Reply
  3. Micheal Ojo
    April 8, 2014 at 7:55 am

    Good day to all my fellow student, Am Micheal Ojo i have been writing jamb for the past four years without making my papers,jamb has been the delay in my academies until i wrote the last years jamb exam making it the fifth time am writing jamb still i was having 167 I think of what to do about it until i came across a post thank one Mr Felix Adewale a jamb official for upgrading her jamb result so i took the number and called him, he told me not to worry that he will help me to upgrade my result which to my greatest surprise, he upgraded my result from 167-250 God bless you sir and if you want to upgrade your result, call Mr Felix on his cell phone number (08163392993) I know fully well that he will help you, Wishing you all success.

    Reply
  4. Blessin Ajayi
    April 12, 2014 at 5:11 pm

    Hello every one, Am here to thank the man who God use to help me in my jamb result last year, I wrote the jamb exam last year and i did not make up to my school cut off mark i came across a comment online thanking on jamb official by name Mr Felix Adewale on how he help them to upgrade their result so i decided to call him on his number and i explain to him which he told me that he will help me and to God be the glory, my result was upgraded to a higher score i never expected and that was how i was able to process my admission into the university, so am using this medium to let you all know that if you have problem with your jamb result, or you did not make up to your expected cut off mark, all you need to do now is to pick up Mr Felix Adewale phone number (08163392993) and call him to help you upgrade your result now before you get it late.

    Reply
  5. Mr val
    April 20, 2014 at 7:37 pm

    Do you seek admission for 2014/2015 accademic section in the Federal Poly Nekede Owerri??? if yes,, then get straight admission on any department of your choice without stress. Requirements for adimission includes your complete WEACOR NECO result for EVENING PROGRAMME CANDIDATES, or 180 for JAMB candidates. Call or whatsapp Mr Val on 08162893117 for more information. Your success is our piority.

    Reply
  6. timoty
    April 24, 2014 at 11:21 am

    I just check my jamb result it was 160 so I was hopeless I got mr frank number online I called MR Frank and explain he help me to upgrade my score to 250 now I am happy if u want to upgrade ur score too call mr frank on 08109630982 he is going to help u the way he helped me God bless mr frank

    Reply
  7. JENNIFER
    May 18, 2014 at 8:31 am

    I rili need information on hw to go abt studin in ghana

    Reply
  8. Femi Gabriel
    August 16, 2014 at 1:47 am

    my son just made his waec and he is 17 years old can he be admitted into your school ?

    Reply
  9. Batambari Donatus Ikpe
    February 28, 2015 at 12:33 pm

    Public Administration

    Reply
  10. John Olu
    March 18, 2015 at 2:02 pm

    Hola volver a nosotros ahora.

    Reply
  11. Adeola Ike
    June 1, 2015 at 3:39 pm

    I really wish to school in Ghana

    Reply
  12. Aanuoluwa
    August 28, 2015 at 2:55 pm

    i really need info on how to study architecture with my N.D result in ghana ….

    Reply
  13. David Valentine
    November 9, 2015 at 10:07 am

    Am searching for a university in Ghana that offers political science and the fees please help it’s urgent.

    Reply
  14. David Valentine
    November 9, 2015 at 10:09 am

    Am searching for a university in Ghana that offers political science and it fees please it’s urgent

    Reply
  15. Oginni linda
    January 3, 2016 at 4:11 pm

    Please i will like to study nursing in ghana and is the admission still on, i need your help.

    Reply
  16. Sufyan
    February 6, 2016 at 8:19 am

    Hello

    Reply
  17. kenneth abbot emokpae
    August 29, 2016 at 4:25 pm

    when is the deadline

    Reply
  18. ONYEKACHI COLLINS
    October 31, 2016 at 12:20 pm

    to study pharmacy in Ghana for the 2017/2018 session, when do i apply?

    Reply
  19. Usman Muhammad zannah
    February 25, 2017 at 12:43 am

    I want to study computer science at your country, ghana so plx can u help me to show me way that I will follow to get Admission at your country with my O’level please.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946