Admission!!! Study In Ghana With Just O’level Result. July-September 2014/15 Session In Progress

Admissions into reputable and affordable universities in Ghana is on for B.Sc, B.A, B.Eng, B.Ed for 2014/15 session.
Gain admission into any of these Universities in Ghana with just 6 credit in WAEC / GCE/ NECO result: University of Ghana, Legon, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Cape coast, Central university Ghana, Wisconsin International University, Accra, Radford University, Accra, Knutsford University, East Legon, Accra, All Nations University, Koforidua, Reagent University, Zenith University e.t.c with affordable school fees and cheap Hostel accommodation. Also, Opportunities and ease of traveling abroad for summer job, Short-Summer courses through the university to the UK and USA.
– NO JAMB EXAMS REQUIRED
– NO POST UTME
– NO ENTRANCE EXAMINATIONS
– MATURED APPLICANTS (25 YEARS – ABOVE) WILL BE ADMITTED INTO 200 LEVEL
– Bi-lateral EXCHANGE PROGRAMS TO EUROPEAN UNIVERSITIES
– VERY AFFORDABLE TUITION FEES
Entry Requirements:
Senior Secondary School Certificate:
An applicant must pass in core English, core Mathematics, core Science and three elective subjects, with an aggregate score of 24 or better in the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) or with an aggregate score of 36 or better in the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).
Applicants with at least 5 credits in Cambridge o’level and 2 A’level credits will also be admitted.
Programmes:
· Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Information Technology
· Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Computer Science
· Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Management Studies;
· Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Agribusiness Management;
· Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Banking and Finance;
· Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Business Administration with options in Marketing, Human Resource Management and Accounting
· Bachelor of Science in Nursing
· Bachelor of Science Architecture
· Bachelor of Science in Physician Assistantship
· Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy
· Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
. Bachelor of Science in Medical laboratory Science
. Bachelor of Science in Applied Sciences
. Bachelor of Science in Environmental Sciences
. Bachelor of Science in Public Health
. Bachelor of Science in Geology
. B.Eng Oil and gas Engineering
. B.Eng Computer Engineering
. B.Eng Software Engineering
. B.Eng Software Technology Engineering
. B.Eng Electronic & Electrical Engineering
. B.A Law
. B.A Mass Communication
. B.A Fashion Design
Higher placement can be granted to candidates with Bachelors of science degree, Transferees from other recognised institutions of higher education.
WEST AFRICAN EDUCATIONAL CONSULT LIMITED GHANA.
Email: [email protected]
With more than 6years experience and thousands of student placement WAECL Ghana is your best choice for university placement in Ghana.
Like us on Facebook for more study opportunities! Stay updated with news, tips and advice about studying in Ghana and scholarship opportunities!
studyinghanauniversity
IWILL LIKETO STUDY IN GHANA IF POSIBLE.
I wish to study in ghana
I rili need information on hw to go abt studin in ghana
my son just made his waec and he is 17 years old can he be admitted into your school ?
Public Administration
I really wish to school in Ghana
i really need info on how to study architecture with my N.D result in ghana ….
Am searching for a university in Ghana that offers political science and the fees please help it’s urgent.
Please i will like to study nursing in ghana and is the admission still on, i need your help.
when is the deadline
to study pharmacy in Ghana for the 2017/2018 session, when do i apply?
I want to study computer science at your country, ghana so plx can u help me to show me way that I will follow to get Admission at your country with my O’level please.