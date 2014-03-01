‘How I Joined Robbery Gang’ – Confession Of A Medical Doctor Caught Robbing

Tajudeen Dosunmu, a 62-year-old medical doctor who had been practising medicine for over 30 years without a licence was recently arrested by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Lagos State.

Tajudeen was part of a gang which specialises in breaking and robbing Automated Teller Machines (ATM).

Speaking to newsmen, Tajudeen blamed his predicament on the devil, adding that he was pushed into robbery by greed because he was very comfortable prior to his arrest.

“I have eight children from three different women. As a doctor, I made about N100,000 a week. I specialised in paediatrics and I was a consultant for several hospitals. I was comfortable but greed pushed me into robbery,” he said.

Tajudeen, who attended Obafemi Awolowo University, then University of Ife in the 70s was already in his final year when he had issues and so could not complete his education. He said he was able to practice medicine for so long without being caught because he had forged a certificate from the institution.

He said, “No one ever suspected anything because I was good at my job. After leaving the government hospital, I set up a small clinic and later started consulting for other private hospitals and I was making good money.”

According to Tajudeen, he was tricked into robbery by the gang, though he never carried arms, he provided his vehicle for the robbers which they used for robbing.

Recounting how it started, he said, a youth in the area approached him and asked him to lend him his car which he did and some days later when he returned the car, gave him N10,000. When he discovered that they were robbers, he attempted to stop dealing with them but was scared that the robbers would turn against him since he knew their identities.

The suspect said he had let down his family by his behaviour and begged them for forgiveness, adding that he had children abroad who were successful and hopes they don’t read about his arrest.

Commissioner of Police, Umar Manko said the suspects would soon be charged to court

