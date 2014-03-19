Sunday , 25 December 2016
I Lost My Virginity To My Brother [Advice Needed]

Deolu March 19, 2014

This 19-year-old girl is confused and disgusted to death after she had sex with her elder brother and she is in need of mature advice.

confused_girl_pregnant

After completing her 4th form, she was sent by her parents to go live with her brother in his one room apartment as she awaits going to college.

Being that he was the only guy she knew, she was so close and so free with her brother and often times they fooled around. They slept on same bed/couch watching movies or playing video games together till midnight. They change cloths in the presence of each other and sometimes while watching soaps she imagines romantic things in her mind with her brother.

One fateful weekend, they were watching TV after he came back from work and he soon fell asleep. She then asked him to put his head on her lap. She was later bored with the movie and decided to be naughty. She put her hands inside his trousers and started playing with his manhood assuring herself that she was in control and nothing was going to happen since it was a mere joke. Things later got out of her hand as her brother pounced on her and they had sex.

According to her, it was a painful experience as it was her first time and it really hurt. Slapped back to reality, he stopped and she quickly ran to the bathroom to wash off the sex. He came to meet her in the bathroom and apolgised. He confessed it was also his first time. They both agreed not to tell anyone.

Now, she is afraid of looking at him, she feels dirty and unworthy and is scared of being pregnant. She also needs your support and words of encouragements.

54 comments

  1. Eric
    March 19, 2014 at 5:06 pm

    Its a pity for u guyz, but u can seek guidance form the bible.. Its abomination in our cultures but the lord wHo fÓrgivés will guide u if u pray n seek guidance

    Reply
  2. Jozeal
    March 19, 2014 at 6:01 pm

    Reply
  3. Jozeal
    March 19, 2014 at 6:03 pm

    Reply
  4. Jozeal
    March 19, 2014 at 6:04 pm

    Reply
  5. Jozeal
    March 19, 2014 at 6:08 pm

    Wetin dey worry una sef??.We just like creatin problems for ourselves.She needs special counsellin sessions including a checkup on her pregnancy status.But first she needs to forgive herself and beg God for mercy and as well urge her brother to do d same.

    Reply
  6. Mustapha
    March 19, 2014 at 7:01 pm

    Pls i no it is not gd but,ask God to 4give u.pls but,pls just stay a distant 4rm ur brother 4 nw.u can still make a gd hourse wife.ok

    Reply
  7. punisher
    March 19, 2014 at 7:52 pm

    She is a mess herself . that’s nonsense . What sort of play is that ?

    Reply
  8. isaac mijindadi
    March 19, 2014 at 9:14 pm

    Hey! How could u dear? Y wud u play with such a sensitive area? Also y wud ur elder brother allow u to go dis far? U two are to blame. But it has already happened, d only thing is confess ur sins, fast and pray, ask 4 4giveness 4rm God and avoid privacy with each other.

    Reply
  9. john aliyu
    March 19, 2014 at 10:37 pm

    There nothing you can do. It has happened. Dont go too close to each other again, if not it will be a daily affire.

    Reply
  10. Akindipe Olanrewaju
    March 20, 2014 at 9:30 am

    Its ok dear, u don’t need to confess anything to GOD because he already knows. All u need to do is to stay away from him and have it in mind that its a childhood plays and have it in mind that it won’t happen again…

    Reply
  11. rajj-gee
    March 20, 2014 at 9:32 am

    its craxy,nw u avoid been 2 close wt each order nd confess god 4 ur sin.

    Reply
  12. Akande walter
    March 20, 2014 at 10:34 am

    Dis is serious oooo bt to me i think u need an answer to sumtin! Is he truely ur brother bec no matter how close u r to him, bt not too dis extent.
    And also d devil is involved! He uses various means to get to is incarnets and d idea of d both of u watching movies, dreasing in the same room together aba u r matured now at d age of 15 self u should try nd create some privacy btwn each other…….

    Reply
  13. ndu
    March 20, 2014 at 12:43 pm

    U people should no de type of play u are playing with ur sister or brother penis didnt no sister went it is out of range, u pple should ask God 4givness and to wipe away de curse u hv brought to ur self

    Reply
  14. LilDee
    March 20, 2014 at 12:49 pm

    hahahaha I love it
    pls do more

    Reply
  15. Jim.
    March 20, 2014 at 1:12 pm

    1st d 2 of them should b separated, both of them should go n confess it 2 der parance n let dem b cleared traditionally n b4 God.

    Reply
  16. LO
    April 2, 2014 at 6:28 pm

    TOO BAD, COS UNA PLAYD WITH FIRE. GOD IS ALL FORGIVING N HE’LL FORGIVE UNA IF UNA APOLOGISE, REPENT, CONFESS N PRAY OVER IT SINCERELY.

    Reply
  17. henrꜞc
    April 4, 2014 at 8:37 am

    Very stupid post. U guys just want to sell this story. But its so unreal

    Reply
  18. Obaino
    April 17, 2014 at 1:42 am

    Dis is ridiculous, unbelievable how could u let dis abomination hapen.may d lord have mercy upon u

    Reply
  19. dante
    April 24, 2014 at 8:38 am

    just a story…aint true

    Reply
    Reply
  21. nelly
    May 13, 2014 at 6:35 pm

    happy married nd fruitfulness

    Reply
  22. Emmanuel
    May 18, 2014 at 4:42 pm

    May God holp us Nigeria

    Reply
  23. jude
    June 1, 2014 at 8:12 am

    She should go to hell and burn to ashes before the act did she consult anyone why consulting us after the deed has been done. Carry your cross.

    Reply
  24. Italidike
    June 2, 2014 at 3:22 pm

    Adam&eve shitlyk fiction

    Reply
  25. Enwerem Johnson
    June 4, 2014 at 5:48 am

    Fake story

    Reply
  26. abubaka
    June 6, 2014 at 1:28 am

    Story

    Reply
  27. Richard
    June 12, 2014 at 10:15 am

    Na wao ask God for forgiveness and repent and immediately relocate from that house. Tomorrow go and try that nonsense again. Playing with your brother’s dick because na robot. IdIot.

    Reply
  28. Glory
    June 19, 2014 at 1:33 am

    My dear.. I don’t blame u.. But u need to be very careful.. Try and stay away a Lil frm ur brother.. One thing that will make u regret ur actions is wen u forgive and forget.. Ask for God’s mercy and move on

    Reply
  29. cheekin
    June 20, 2014 at 1:14 pm

    y did u av to play wit dt part of his body?… especilly when he was sleeping. what is done can never b undone.. did u both enjoyed it? if so, go on and do what makes u hppy. God bless u! idiotaaaa!

    Reply
  30. eloho city
    June 23, 2014 at 4:57 pm

    We don hear.GOD bless you for exposing the devil.go and sin no more in jesus name

    Reply
  31. jay
    June 29, 2014 at 1:25 pm

    You started it all, why regretting it? U r actually so disgusting and deserve 2 go straight 2 he’ll. Mtcheeeeewww!

    Reply
  32. 4reall
    July 18, 2014 at 10:16 pm

    just passing

    Reply
  33. Dickson
    July 22, 2014 at 9:44 am

    the both of you fools and animals but you the stupid girl is the fool of the highest order idiot

    Reply
  34. babi face
    July 30, 2014 at 8:32 am

    Ahn!!!!!unah fuck up oh,why d girl go de touch d he senior brodah dick????mtcheew!!buh d girl nah fine girl oh,she don fuck up well well,anyhow make dem beg God.

    Reply
  35. ami
    August 16, 2014 at 6:51 am

    So fake!!! If true den d gal is a slut

    Reply
  36. E.m
    September 1, 2014 at 2:12 am

    First off everyone that post on here needs to learn how to fuckn spell and second of all to person name Jude go to fuckn hell you dumb fuck!!!!.
    if it really did happen it was a mistake all people can do is learn from their mistakes everyone is not perfect In life guys on here that’s picking on the girl go fuck your self bunch of pigs

    Reply
  37. Philip Afolabi
    September 3, 2014 at 8:40 am

    Dear too assuming Lady,

    It is a pity that this happened. Yet, we can not throw you away. The only available way out might look so odd to you and may seem religious sort, but I assure you that there is no better alternative.

    Please, Please, give your life to Jesus Christ now and fast. Get a bible to read as you attend any good bible believing, teaching and following church ( I suggest Peace House (Bro. Gbile akaani, Pastor Segun Ariyo or Deeper life Bible Church. See any of the pastors in charge. I can fully stand for those. Do not eve go to the pastors/churches that will give you only cosmetic approach. Please, do not. the end might be very grave and grievous.

    The Lord will handle this matter for you and it will be like it has never happened and it becomes a source of greatness.

    Regards

    Reply
  38. chuzzy
    September 14, 2014 at 11:09 pm

    D don is don u can’t change it but u can stop it, ask God for forgiveness and do not repeat it again, kept the secret and don’t even tell ur boyfriend if one day u have one, and try to forgive ur brother, and pls do not dislike him for dat. Try and have ur own room and avoid unnecessary play or conversation wit him. And final try to get a male friend,good one.

    Reply
  39. Nikkyshow
    September 18, 2014 at 5:15 pm

    Can’t really believed d story but here are my contribution. There parent is to be blamed most, reason been that any opposite child/children that is matured suppose not be sleeping insdide the same room, sometimes seeing ur mature sis/bro nudes can be so tempting. The lady also has to be blammed for been used by the devil. I think u need to let ur parent aware of this situation. The two of u need total deliverance cos this is an abomination. Lastly, pls try n as much as possible to avoid ur brother in a private area cos u guys might fall into d situation again. So sorry dear

    Reply
  40. Eyen Uyo
    October 14, 2014 at 2:30 pm

    Fake gist.

    Reply
  41. Bobby
    October 19, 2014 at 11:18 am

    DAT is rubbish… infact u both r goats… won kind of play is DAT… I don’t bliv d story….. smelling

    Reply
  42. OYINBO E B
    October 31, 2014 at 11:09 am

    Confess ur sin to God
    Pray for forgivenes
    and give ur life 2 Jesus
    commit d rest into His hand, and
    He wil teach u what 2 do

    Reply
  43. anonymous
    November 3, 2014 at 10:39 am

    Akanbi you generation go die finish un don com wit una wayo again I don do am b4 but I no c any thing den I try to load d card but to no avail instead dem say d pin has already been used by anoda customers so make nobody beliv am o

    Reply
  44. De Joe
    November 11, 2014 at 7:15 pm

    Sorry for the inconvenience!

    My please just take heart ok, and go for medical checkup if you are pregnant or not.

    Don’t tell anybody if don’t want to… Just ask for forgiveness of God.

    Reply
  45. vena-veny
    November 11, 2014 at 10:00 pm

    Dis pple …how did u get de story since de post says de promise not to tell any one.lie for wonna na for kill one man.

    Reply
  46. Michael
    November 21, 2014 at 2:14 am

    Listen you have to know that what you have experienced was awful. But worse has happened.look at your situation and turn it into something positive. .you guys were confused neive,you both have to come to realization that what happened to the both of you was not something you weren’t aware of.he feels just as bad as you so you have to understand that he is still your brother you both made a mistake you need god to bring back your bonds and titles as brother and sister. . Its something you both have to work on together. .your brother is still your brother. . You are still his sister restore the bond so you can both live in happiness

    Reply
  47. julia
    December 3, 2014 at 8:25 am

    Y are some of u Criticizing jesus never did dat for Christ sake dis are teens they hav neva xperienced such b4 and mayb dere parents neva told dem about it if you go 2 som certain parts of the world you’ll find people worst than dis she’s not the first,where as they are seeking advice not insults most of u running ur mouth can even do more than dat jst advice pls not 2 insult and if truly they neva knew wat it was God understands and he will definately forgive stop makin dem feel lik the worst people on earth

    Reply
  48. fullcurrenteddy
    February 15, 2015 at 1:59 pm

    in Nigeria culture its really bad but not all over the world, ask for God forgiveness and you both must forgive your self first. then its well I was once a victim

    Reply
  49. samuel
    March 13, 2015 at 11:27 am

    jesus christ did not condemn the adulterous women neither are you girl feel free because His love is reigning in your heart already.

    Reply
  50. boni
    March 18, 2015 at 11:00 am

    first, tell it to ur parents, secondly ask God to forgive u, fourthly, forgive each other and finally be far apart from urselves. Time will heal both of u. God said u shld flee from fornication! closeness with opposite sex is dangerous. penis doesn’t know relations when it is charged. it doesn’t know shame either! Dont be wiser than God!

    Reply
  51. Unknow
    March 24, 2015 at 7:13 am

    First off her parents shouldn’t have let her stay away from her brother for however long she stayed away from him cause it makes her feel like they are not in any way related to each other so the human mind is “telling” her that it is okay to have s**. And that it won’t make them feel weird or awkward until after they’ve already done it. So therefore it is technically her parents fault. And to the girl who wrote this or is the owner of this story, it could be a possibility that you are pregnant but most of the time when you first have s** you usually don’t get pregnant cause its your first time and your body might not be fully ready yet to carry a fetus.

    Reply
  52. cn davis
    March 30, 2015 at 3:06 am

    so u are the EVE of our time n ur brother ADAM, u ppl should start asking GOD fr forgiveness before u’ll be sent out of the garden, especially u EVE wey gv ADAM apple make e chop now una eyes don open u need our advise fr job well don abi ??? una de sick fr brain bic i no sure say una well. i hope una kn say baba GOD been curse them as them wack d apple finish, make una no let curse follow una with una family una need better divine cleansing like fasting n deliverance, and u eve make u no de near adam like dat again abi u no kn say una don be grown ups now? abi u think say dat tin wey adam carry between hm legs get respect when e charge am full bar, una doo o !!!

    Reply
  53. Shogbola Olawale
    March 24, 2016 at 12:14 pm

    Go To God For Forgiveness, And Don’t Move Close Like Before To Ur Brother Any More, But Make Sure U Are @ Peace With Him.God Hv Mercy On Both Of You.

    Reply
  54. Mr.Yusuf.
    December 25, 2016 at 3:59 pm

    God have Mercy on them.if the story is true.or may be it was her first cousin.

    Reply

