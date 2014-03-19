Monday , 27 February 2017
Qatar Airways

Sikiratu Sindodo and Fuji Singer, Sule Alao Malaika Finally Admit They Are In A Relationship

Tolu March 19, 2014

Fuji act Alao Malaika and actress Sikiratu Sindodo have both admitted they are in a relationship. Though they have both denied the relationship at different times, the actress in a recent interview for the first time admitted and said yes, they are dating. The fuji act, last week also admitted in another interview. It will be recalled that the actress, was in a serious relationship with NURTW State Treasurer, MC Oluomo who was very close to the fuji act.
Some people even alleged that, Alao Malaika was a major reason the two love birds broke up. A source said when MC confronted Malaika about the relationship, he bluntly denied it.

While their love was ‘hot and steamy’ MC bought the actress a Murano which he customized as MC Baby and she was also on a monthly salary.

 Malaika already has two wives and he says he is not ruling out marriage with the actress, but for now they are only dating.
AD ===> A Former One Minute Man Who Now Last 30mins In Bed Reveals The Secret Of His New Strength
Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

Titanic Star Bill Paxton Dies Due To Complications After Heart Surgery

Actor Bill Paxton has died at the age of 61 because of complications following a …

2 comments

  1. omobadeshina
    April 14, 2016 at 1:10 pm

    dis life is good,do good today

    Reply
  2. OLORUNMO OLANIYI
    February 27, 2017 at 2:59 am

    SIKIRATU SINDODO IS A UNLESS GIRL

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946