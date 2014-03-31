Tchidi Chikere On His Marriage With Nuella: ‘I Won’t Respond To Touts, Glad I’m Now Married’

Congrats to the Nollywood actress and producer. Tchidi is not bothered by what anybody things of his marriage to Nuella. He says it openly for all to hear that he is glad he is now married. While Tchidi was married with 3 kids, he met the beautiful Nuella on movie set who charmed her way into his heart…….
Tags nollywood actress Nollywood Producer Nuella Njubigbo Tchidi Chikere Tchidi Chikere and Nuella
Check Also
How 3-year-old Girl Was Abducted In Lagos, Sold To 3 Different Buyers
An 18-year-old Kenyan man, identified as Kevin Simiyi has admitted having s*x with a hen. …
一定要学会与比自己更成功的人合作，他们能带给你的，很多时候不仅仅是金钱。