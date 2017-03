Tchidi Chikere On His Marriage With Nuella: ‘I Won’t Respond To Touts, Glad I’m Now Married’

Congrats to the Nollywood actress and producer. Tchidi is not bothered by what anybody things of his marriage to Nuella. He says it openly for all to hear that he is glad he is now married. While Tchidi was married with 3 kids, he met the beautiful Nuella on movie set who charmed her way into his heart…….

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

AD ===> A Former One Minute Man Who Now Last 30mins In Bed Reveals The Secret Of His New Strength