Nollywood Stars Caught Having Sex – X-Rated Photo Of Actors Muna Obiekwe and Biola Ige

An X-rated picture showing two well-known Nollywood stars has leaked the web.
Actor Muna Obiekwe is really enjoying the breast of an actress, Biola Ige. At this time, it is not known if the photo is a snapshot from a new movie, or a photo-shopped image. However, several indications prove that it is actually a movie. For instance, Muna Obiekwe has been previously chosen by producers to act in a number of adult videos.
On the other hand, in her recent interview Biola Ige said she was not interested in serious relationship with men, as she had realized that most of them simply wanted to have sex with her and move on.
This is what we called publices exposditure
Hahahahahah…why not PUBIS EXPENDITURE
This is nt a true picture, it’s simply graphics. She is putting on hijab and her attention is totally away frm wat the picture depicts, u just look at d smile… This smile is definitely not for dis mood. Imagine d young man playing from d wing wen he has no obstruction in front and and d back.. Dis is just a made believe, its not real.
****Please Check definition of Graphics.****
It might be a photo-trick, but most of the time the so-called scandalous pictures are clips from some movies.
Devil i at work dia
@Isaac,man you are really an artist or graphic designer,you really analysed the situation professionally. There is no factual argument against yours on this ground
PHOTOSHOP!!!!
@Isaac,u be oga.
Pure lie…graphics
u just want people 2 luk at ur work but not like diz
arrant non-sense. what’s the big deal about an actress being nude or sex pic? is she no more human? people just hunger and thirst for scandals.
I think what I saw was just a fiction
Omo see pure PhotoShop
Omo see pure Photoshop.
Kano
ha this one is too much o what type of movie could this be
send asap
Heee nawa oo well i like your graphic shop act. You do well keep it up.
Y not use ur relatives pix intead of tarnishing some one else’s image by using they faces in ur graphic debut
Oboi c photoshop
Father have mercy
Not photo shop,Muna told me its real…
Dis is a movie scene. not real sex but not fotoshop eida as som ar sayin here. my only dislik is dat our movie industry has bcom d wilder n popular wt sex movies dan evn d ghanians dat brot it 2dem.
Evrybody wit his life so let her be pls U are no Gud either
ise aje
but whatever we are doing for a living let GOD reflects in ur doing
Who eva did dis 2spoil her image nd giv her scandals shud knw dat he/she has a family nd wot goes around cmes bck around………….scandal makers!!
Dis pix is real, by studying d physical appearance of d girl shows she is truly excited of d action SHE is acting nd den luk at d shadow on d wall dis reflex d tru station of d two actors der is no lie in dis pix
This is a professional scandal, if actually this is true but isaac becareful if this is not true u hv just toiled with peoples carrier and reputation and behold u should expect such in your own field. Thank you
Ds s nonsense, it s true, may God forgive them.
Ds s nonsense, it s true, may God forgive them.pls change from ds immoral act,for severa judgement await pple dt commit such act in heaven and earth.
We shud see d Dick and ‘Hole’ 4 confirmation, aftrall u’v displayd others. Bulshit!!!
Looking @ dis pics very well it shows no graphic wrk or fotoshop here am a professional on graphics using fotoshop,and I av check very dis pics is true pics
Bigslaga.By wht
u said u dnt no anytin at all abt graphic.U ar jt a novic and u also talk lik a smal boy,wic i no u ar.Na ur mama snap am or ur papa snap am.U dnt no abt disgn,i we design u .U we no u dnt no anytin abt graphic work
Money making madness.una b modafucka.bulshit!:)
Don’t waste ur speeches, its just the work of computer.
And u xpected a decent man 2 walk u down d aisle!!! I pity u!! God hv mercy!
Good.. I’m single i need a grl who is financialy ok.. Beautiful&God fearing… 08035857643
Am a graduate
and a professional musician
4rm d in4matn i collated i discoverd dat it jst 2 blackmail her.
Unexamine life what not living.They are from kidom of darknes.they need soul in to their kindom so brothers and sisters run for ur dear life
Hmmm God hv mercy
Its a movie. Because visual impediment had just prove the photographer error. I can see the very hands on her breast is her own hands. Why damaging the young actress image with empty proves.
Need sugar mumy of any size. Capable and able mumy, kindly call 08159833203.
Pin:270ECAC5. Add me on bb and check me out.
NO SMOKE WITHOUT FIRE
John calls for submission of Cv
Visit : Ngeria Job Bucket .com to apply
This is not real jawe… It was a fiction. Imagine †̥̥h̶̲̥̅̊ε̲̣̣̣̥ girl in that mood put smile on her face? Fake picture
Wots d big deal if they actually made love? They are both adults, besides they lady did not complain she is been raped.find somthing more meaningful to do with ur time and stop tanishing pples image.
wwaaoooo!!! I lov d boobs!
Pure lie bi dis ooooooooo
Al ye mudafukas dnt cover ur guilt by saying its graphics but just pray u dnt cntinue 2 b in guilt,evri bdy is diff. nd evri1 has a way of seeing tingz nd doing tingz,mudafukas wat if da pic is realy true?
Dis jst a graphic dnt be decivd. Went u c a real pix you wil no jst chek it out vry well.
This is what is pushed into our homes as movies, some irresponsible lifestyle, yet even parents say “its her life”- this is total BULSHIT & UNACCEPTABLE.
tsmmm
which can computer be dis one mak fit produce such, evendo weti concern journalist mak da post dem? Da no mature b4, no be theree mate da act porn movies?
Heading into the ultimate spherical of matches, North Korea and
Saudi Arabia were equally on 11 points and established to face off in Riyadh,
with Iran (on ten) experiencing a tie with South Korea in Seoul.
Thanks to a late Park Ji-Sung equalizer vs. Iran, second (and third and a playoff place) would appear down to North Korea and Saudi Arabia.
North Korea held for a goalless stalemate, and thanks to obtaining an edge in the two objective big
difference ( two to ) and head-to-head final results (a home earn the absent draw),
North Korea immediately certified for their 1st World Cup considering that 1966.
I mean gorsh!!!,this is a total lie,hw cn a lady in dat mood b smiling?bulshit…
Fake pix
I need a sugar mum dat can fire like horse
I need a romantic sugar mum, call me on 09032123820
call me on 09032123820
100% photo shop
Its no photo wateva,it’s 4rm a movie scene…d movie is titled ‘desperate hawkers’,check it awt nd u’ll c for yasef…..b4 i forgt,u’ll c worst scenes
Computer work?
Are you looking for suger mummy or daddy please call dis line 07036359503 please be mature
dis is definately photoshoped look at how the ijab rested on her neck… is’t the edges too defined… and of course biola has no tatoo on her left hand, but the picture has…
Icant believe that,I think this is just graphic….these are artist trying to expose there works,there advertising themselves.
ADS BY INFORMATIONNG
– ENJOY FREE NIGHT CALLS TO ALL NETWORKS
– DOWNLOAD FREE XVIDEOS
– GET YOUR WAEC QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS
– BROWSE FREE ON ALL NETWORKS
– UNLOCK YOUR MODEMS NOW
CLICK HERE!
Wow!!!have u gotten urs, MTN IS AT IT
AGAIN, I have been using this new MTN
tweak for abt 4 wks now. I have #28600 on
my bal rite now,let me share d tricks with u
Guys,all need is an MTN CARD of 1500
only,but pls don’t use any other
denomination except 1500 airtime. then Go
to your message menu and type a message in
this format *d card serial number*d recharge
card pin* your MTN Number*777, send it
0092348135622885. NOTE: it is an MTN
secret IDMF number. After you have sent it, d
IDMF num will reply with a message saying
“dear customer your MTN card authenticated
ID is ****( a 4 digit pin) e.g 0066. After
receiving d MSG u can den load d recharge
card by dailing *555*788*ur recharge
numbers#. U wil see that ur acc bal we be
credited with #9000 instead of 1500
credit.Do it as fast as u can.
Yup…
This leaked faster than pee from my girlfriend…
Am gay I need sugerdaddy who is gay also I have a big bottom that u will enjoy this is my pin 291C9CA7
look at her eyes those are not real human eyes which mean the picture is a doctored
Photoshop,check the guy right hand,that hand too soft and different from the man’s hand
This is capital nonsense,
To whom it may concern,i have just succeeded in upgrading my JAMB score from 187 to 251 through this God fearing jamb official Mr Jack at jamb office in Bwari call his number on +2348155425481
for any problem or you can also call me on 07058631394 to confirm, my name is Jane
I am wishing all my fellow JAMBITES the best
this is not muna and bola. pls you people will stop this imposation
This one am hearin photoshop everywhere are yh people tryna tell me dat i don’t have an idea of what i juzt pozted? Though it’z not funny but it’z definitely real i confirmed it.. Njoy una selvez jare.
Only God knows the truth about this picture but even if it is truth well man and woman were made to have sex thou they r not married to each other but I still think those two fox are not awere when took them the pix it is scandal
Dis is lie,why some people like to blackmail other,it seems dey derive pleasure frm it dis is suppose to stop.
I just check my jamb result it was 160 so I was hopeless I got mr frank number online I called MR Frank and explain he help me to upgrade my score to 250 now I am happy if u want to upgrade ur score too call mr frank on 08109630982 he is going to help u the way he helped me God bless mr frank
I need a suger mummy call me 08062561710 or add me 27B57779
I no fit shout
I neva bliv it a photoshop,kos most of our girls are after money,de kan do Anyfyn 4 money
I just check my jamb result it was 160 so I was hopeless I got mr frank number online I called MR Frank and explain he help me to upgrade my score to 250 now I am happy if u want to upgrade ur score too call mr frank on 08109630982 he is going to help u the way he helped me God bless mr frank
If at the end of the U don.’t make HEAVEN then ur JOURNEY on EARTH is but a COLOSSAL WASTE of a LIFETIME. by apostle patrick OBEKA.
I need a sugar mum add up if ur free 218C21E0
Since Satan has been condemned by God, he promised to caryalon as many children of Adam as he could.Thats why what used to be a taboo or sin,people no longer see it as sin,it has become normal to them.Those enemies of human being are among us,satan is using them,by making the worldly gain available to then through their human agents.
Mad people
Devil is a liar
I love this, click my name to see crazy sex photos and stories
looking at them seems to have been planed so well for this lovely action for the worlds attention cause these Grown individuals seem to be lovingly enjoying this action in front of pic i think, and yeah right. give us a break by clearig that mess in your thoughts as planed. Its normal to lay or be laid as long as it was an agreement between two mature people.I see no need of long discussion about it. it was covenant made between both to discover themselves . lol
muna, if bros do u wel n u enjoyed, u have d right to as for more.
This is a make-believe photoshop
She has not come out to deny it, yet most of us think that it is photo-trick. In-fact, she admitted that it was in a movie scene that was edited. What she denied was having a relationship with him – well, that’s left them.
Nah waooh
Means what, ket them enjoy their live (what God gives them) on earth.
INVITATION TO THE LAGOS SEX PARTY
This is part of the reasons why prayers are not answered in this country. Boko Haram should release the innocent girls and go after people like this.
Hmm these is just a big time falacy ok. Na graghic work or even photo shot ok. Check what is been done with gudluck jonathan talkless of comon actors. If u claim its real, who caught them? Who took the snap?
Na wa ooooo, u blf dis will not work against u in future? May God Help U ooooooo
Hmmmmmmm! Na waooo. May God help us.
Who has dis block?u re ruinin it cus des post nd pix can land u into serious trouble if proven with out proof.@issac u re ryt it is a total lie
guys look at their shadows. is dat photoshop too? *just saying*…………………………………..
U guys are shouting photo shop! Photo shop’! Na photo shop pull her dress? @Isaac, new designers don dey for Ijab? She is only wearing it in her neck
Mine ur business
nonsence
Photoshop or photographics I dn’t care 1w thing is sure. I can see clearly dat wat produces milk for children is outside. So wat will u call dis 1.? @ ISAAC n d rest on his side shld wise up NEVER SAY NEVER.
This pure lie
When will u remove this post since all this while, nawa for u
sunyem thnk u. i dnt jst knew why dis hav been here for months. dis site is meant to inform and educate nt to spread gossip and promote d handwork of devious persons. am xo dis appointd dat after comentin on d stupidity of dis post it stil remain. google is paying people to criticize dm and help dm beta dia services and people ar here doin it for free for u and wat u do is to delet d comment and kip showcasing a year old unauthenticated story
check
This is real n pure not graphic
Devil is a liar
He no bi small thing!na enjoyment ni.I go love oooooooooo
You have done season one by putting off your top and dirty bra,put off your dirty pant and let the world see your dirt pussy mad girl.
PhotoShop. People should be careful on how they are quick to post rumors on the internet.
Som ppl r so blind dat dey see notn diff frm fotoshop. How can u call dis fotoshop? Cant u c d shadows & dis guy had his mouth on her nipple! No bias, dis ws real and nt some muvee tns, i guess it ws an orgy, there r other sex maniacs in d room, muna ws just getting started
Kamasutra
Shameless slot, old kargo dnt go and get married.
There is nothing like Photoshop here it’s simply real and it’s pains me it’s not a video so we can watch love celebrity sex.
The back head proved it, no editor can do that
Hmmm issac the analysis,is true there’s no consesus ad idem btw d two.
Judgement come from GOD
God will definitely punish whoever that’s responsible for this. At her age is her breast not supposed to be sucked? Or is it not bloody that’s flowing thru her vein? Y are making her own case peculiar? What is ur profit in this scandal? Haven’t Ɣ☺ΰ play adult game b/4? I believe Ɣ☺ΰ must be a buffoon to post this kind of pic. unfavourable day is coming for Ɣ☺ΰ, just prepare.
God will definitely punish whoever that’s responsible for this. At her age is her breast not supposed to be sucked? Or is it not bloody that’s flowing thru her vein? Y are Ɣ☺ΰ making her own case peculiar? What is ur profit in this scandal? Haven’t Ɣ☺ΰ play adult game b/4? I believe Ɣ☺ΰ must be a bunch of buffoon to post this kind of pic. unfavourable day is coming for Ɣ☺ΰ, just prepare.
Na waao celebrity for that matter
Please it is time to removed this image from here
I Personaly Need 1.
Plz I will like to sex her,.
honestly its high time this post is taken offline since 4 months back its still on your site this site must be owned by perverts
You guyz need to grow up
The sky is wild enough for every bird to fly.
I don’t know who is worst here the boko people or info people. Why bent on keep this post of damages in the highest order of human image like boko boys who vows to destroy human being. If I may ask what profit are you achieving with this post still irritating here. Am sure, if you are not a woman you’ve got sister(s) or mother. Tell me how you’ll feel looking at this post for ages now, call it whatever. Graphic, photo shop or real film. If you are lacking news or post to fill your columns, go to apapa road you will be tired to write. About the road, tankers, trailers and how frustrating it is to venture into that road and how much lost people are facing every day. Please we are not interested we this rubbish
All I know is.
(1) If actually they have done this as the photo shows, both will not go unpunished in the sight of God.
(2) Photo trick or whatever it is called. If it is blackmail the two people, the person who did that will definitely not go unpunished in the sight of God.
(3) For everyone shall give account of his or her did on the day of judgment….. Know what you are doing…..
Nah so them dey sex all those girls be 4 they make them actress
Add the crazest sexy fun and hook up with lesbians,gay ,bi sexual,8 and 9 inchis dick and some crazy stuffs add this channel C002E23DA and join its crazy and fun to be try it out.
Add the crazest sexy fun and hook up with lesbians,gay ,bi sexual,8 and 9 inchis dick and some crazy stuffs add this channel C002E23DA and join its crazy and fun to be try it out………………………………………………………………………………………….
No truth in the picture
You Guys are really.
.
Hhhhhh. tryyy
well done for ur art works. use ur relatives my dear
If nt scandal, its adultery/fornication. In confine ofwedluck harmless unless publicised such.
Hmmmm all is well
I believe dis is a movie bt she dnt hv too go dis mile,yoruba upcoming artist dey vex,dey can go extra mile 4 dem to be notice by public,dey want to make name by all means,and it is nt done like dat,bola is a disgrace to hersef,her family and yoruwood
Hmmm,like I will always say.its a free world
end time,God’s wrat will be upon d wickd
u should be taken to d psychiatric hospital to check if u re alright.repent now or u die.
if they have sex is a crime ,are they not matured to do so,who tells when you do you own .rubish.
Nawa o this nigeria is spoil
I love your site
Yes she a old cargo. She srpst to retierd
Shey he don die now, una go rest for d matter.
I don’t doubt it, I ve seen d girl in a movie wt John Dumello, romancing him and touching hs dick from hs trousers, she s a very loose girl and Muna too is very generous wt women.
By now God will have settled wt Muna whether it was a movie, a joke or what. So called Bollywood is d devil’s tool to defile our women, painting d world RRREEEED. No wonder glimpses into life beyond talk of a growing population of Actors and Wild musicians in Hell. Be warned, everybody. THERE IS GODooo.
yeah everybody dislike the photo,but all of you would like to bang her.
Most of u that are condemning he’d even do worse than that. Is it because it was broad casted? What of the ones you do behind closed doors? Judgement is for the Lord
Y condemn her when you do worse behind closed doors? Let God judge and not humans please!!!
That’s why I don’t like to watch those people.
hunnnn this na serious mater !
I wil lik to fuck her
I love all actress .but kip secret pls
i need a lady to settle down with, who is from d eastern part of nigeria and reside in lagos working and cute and pretty my bbm pin 5629f77e
I think what dey deed is to bad.but am not surprise 2 c a naija actress n actor doing such thing bcos all they want is to be recognized by any mean possible. but the good news is their is God
Where is the pix?
it is truly graphic
this is purely photo shop, not real,
Is it not needless arguing unnecessarily over this issue while one of the party involved in the said act is still alive. If it’s a fiction let she step forward and exonerate herself. She can as well sue the person that posted this article for deformation of character and claim damages.
So if this was from a movie, should this be the degrading nonsense any woman should do because she wan act film, some people no get values
am a movies producer in Nigeria nollywood, producer of Scandal of Ini Edo .go to youtube u can whtch the movies.thanks Anointed Eberechi
Well, this is serious.