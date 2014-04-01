Wednesday , 4 January 2017
Boy Kills Younger Brother, Removes Eyes, Tongue In Yobe

daniel April 1, 2014

policeIn an act that looks like a scene from a horror movie, a boy in Daya Village, Fika Local Government Area of Yobe State, on Monday, killed his younger brother and removed his eyes and tongue.

According to a PREMIUM TIMES report, the younger brother had gone missing for three days and following a search mission in the village, the older brother was found to be in possession of a tongue and eyes, which turned out to be the victim’s.

Both the alleged killer and his victim are believed to be minors.

A resident of Daya, Ishmail Daya was quoted as saying: “He killed his younger brother and buried him on his father’s farmland”.

According to Ishmail, there had been no prior quarrel between the siblings until the ugly incident took place.

“There was no fight, he just killed his brother. Though investigation is still going on, but there was no fight”, he said.

The district head and Galadima of Fika, Fika LGA, Garba Daya, confirmed the incident.

“Yes, it actually happened in Daya”, he said, adding that the killer was currently cooling his heels in police custody.

The Yobe State Police Command could not be reached for comment on the incident as the police commissioner, Sanusi Rufai, was unavailable.

4 comments

  1. Irene Samuel
    April 1, 2014 at 7:25 am

    Wonders shall never end

  2. Abdulrahaman
    April 1, 2014 at 7:53 am

    Just kill the boy too, so that he can not be able to use those things that he removes.

  3. nelly
    April 1, 2014 at 8:57 am

    This is future boko harem, even though he is a minor, the law should take its cause

  4. sadiq
    January 2, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    my name is abubakar ali daya i know yhe person its around 4:00pm the incident happens

