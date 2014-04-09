Maryam Abacha speaks: “My husband’s death was like a coup”

Maryam Abacha is the widow of Nigeria’s late military president Sani Abacha.
In a rare interview with PM News, Maryam talked about her husband’s death, politics and recent centenary award to her late husband.
About her husband’s death Maryam says: –
“My husband’s death was like a coup. It was sudden and shrouded in confusion. General Abdulasalami [Abubakar] just called me, telling me to come and collect the dead body. We buried him like any other ordinary Nigerian. It was quite unfortunate the way he died. Allah knows best and unto Him we shall all return. May his soul rest in peace. I’m yet to fully recover from the shock of his death.”
