Thursday , 22 December 2016
Maryam Abacha speaks: “My husband’s death was like a coup”

Haliwud April 9, 2014

1 (3)
Maryam Abacha is the widow of Nigeria’s late military president Sani Abacha.
In a rare interview with PM News, Maryam talked about her husband’s death, politics and recent centenary award to her late husband.
About her husband’s death Maryam says: –

“My husband’s death was like a coup. It was sudden and shrouded in confusion. General Abdulasalami [Abubakar] just called me, telling me to come and collect the dead body. We buried him like any other ordinary Nigerian. It was quite unfortunate the way he died. Allah knows best and unto Him we shall all return. May his soul rest in peace. I’m yet to fully recover from the shock of his death.”

8 comments

  1. patrick
    April 9, 2014 at 3:25 pm

    Now you undertsand how those your husband made widows feel too.
    All the loots and Nigerian money you stole could not buy your husbands soul back from hell.
    vanity upon vanityall is vanity……….

    Reply
  2. Lanre
    April 9, 2014 at 6:14 pm

    Whether it’s coup or whatever… Who cares? All we’re happy about is that he is no more, and now u need to remain silent till u join your evil husband in hell.

    Reply
    • Bello Hassan Shinkafi
      December 20, 2016 at 10:10 pm

      Nigeria’s doesn’t understand d politics of deceit and ethnicity. It’s bcos he is late. may God forgive all his sin. Remember his Good did to d Nation.

      Reply
  3. mustapha yusuf
    June 17, 2016 at 11:47 pm

    Yet, people doesn’t understand politics abt Abacha’s loot. A man that was not in good time with European leaders, how did he embezzled public funds and take it back to Europe? And up to now there’s no genuine evidence of his loot. Only obasanjo and Abdulsalam will clarify that. Rest in peace Abacha

    Reply
  4. Abubakarsadiqq Samaila
    July 11, 2016 at 12:08 pm

    To Allah we belong and to Him we should Return…… RIP

    Reply
  5. jahmat
    September 24, 2016 at 11:46 am

    Nigeria is yet 2 recover from d lootings during his reign…ya’ardua will forever b our true president… others r thieves…iswPMB

    Reply
  6. Bello Hassan Shinkafi
    December 20, 2016 at 10:02 pm

    Nigeria’s doesn’t understand d politics of deceit and ethnicity. It’s bcos he is late. may God forgive all his sin. Remember his Good did to d Nation.

    Reply

