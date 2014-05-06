Chineke: Jay Z Caught On Camera F***ering’ Beyonce (18+)

Ermmm…………..I really don’t know how to explain this, LOL!

Anyways, world’s most powerful entertainment couple seem to be doing something very powerful.

The couple were having a romantic private moment on their private yacht during a recent holiday…and paparazzi caught them on camera.

They zoomed in their camera and took pics of Jay Z giving Beyonce what looks like ‘The Finger’.

See for yourselves below (18+) : –

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: