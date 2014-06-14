14-year-old Code Crackers Hack ATM

A couple of 14-year-old computer whizzes have the Bank of Montreal upgrading its security after the teens hacked an ATM machine.

Matthew Hewlett and Caleb Turon, both Grade 9 students, found an old ATM operators manual online that showed how to get into the machine’s operator mode.

On Wednesday over their lunch hour, they went to the BMO’s ATM at the Safeway on Grant Avenue to see if they could get into the system.

“We thought it would be fun to try it, but we were not expecting it to work,” Hewlett said. “When it did, it asked for a password.”

Hewlett and Turon were even more shocked when their first random guess at the six-digit password worked. They used a common default password. The boys then immediately went to the BMO Charleswood Centre branch on Grant Avenue to notify them.

When they told staff about a security problem with an ATM, they assumed one of their PIN numbers had been stolen, Hewlett said.

“I said, ‘No, no, no. We hacked your ATM. We got into the operator mode’,” Hewlett said. “He said that wasn’t really possible and we don’t have any proof that we did it.

“I asked them, ‘Is it alright for us to get proof?’

“He said, ‘Yeah, sure, but you’ll never be able to get anything out of it.’

“So we both went back to the ATM and I got into the operator mode again. Then I started printing off documentation like how much money is currently in the machine, how many withdrawals have happened that day, how much it’s made off surcharges.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: