16-year-old Girl R*ped By 15 Men In Port Harcourt

Members of a 15-man gang that allegedly r*ped a 16-year-old girl in Gbuga area of Ogbunabali, Port Harcourt, Rivers State have been arrested by the police.

The state Police Commissioner, Mr Tunde Ogunsakin, told newsmen, yesterday, at the Police headquarters in Port Harcourt that the girl allegedly attended a party organised in the area. She took a glass of strong drink offered her by one of the r*pists which made her pass out before she was allegedly r*ped by 15 men.

“The victim reported that she attended a party at Ogbuga Street in Ogbunabali, Port Harcourt organised by one Tina.

“While at the party, she was given a glass of strong drink by Tambari Dumlesi. That was the last memory she had before she was *by 15 men. She woke up to find herself in torn boxers and with swollen privates.

“The victim has since been taken to the Police clinic for check up and treatment while three suspects have been apprehended. Investigation is still on.”

